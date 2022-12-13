 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Nintendo Switch Year in Review: how to access your 2022 end-of-year stats

Joseph Yaden
By

It's the end of 2022, and Nintendo has given players access to their Switch stats for the year as part of its Year in Review. This works almost identically to Sony's 2022 PlayStation Wrap-Up, which recaps players' gaming stats for the year.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Nintendo Switch account

The Nintendo Switch Year in Review gives players information about their Switch games of 2022, with details about their most played games and other interesting stats. But how exactly does this work, how do you access it, and how can you share your Nintendo Switch Year in Review stats? Here's how it works.

What is the Nintendo Year in Review?

You can access all sorts of interesting stats via the Nintendo Switch Year in Review. This includes information about games you played at launch, titles you've spent at least three years playing, and even a breakdown of your favorite genres. You can then share these stats on social media to compare with your friends and family. Here's how to access your stats.

Home page for Nintendo Year in Review.

How to access your Nintendo Year in Review stats

Accessing your Nintendo Year in Review 2022 recap is as easy as visiting a link, and scrolling through.

Step 1: To access your Year in Review stats, you need to visit the official Nintendo page.

Step 2: After you've signed in, select Get started and you'll be taken to the stats page.

Nintendo year in review page with game stats.
Related

Step 3: From here, you can scroll down to access your Nintendo Switch stats.

Step 4: On the section that covers specific games, be sure to click within the left or right sides of the field to scroll through horizontally. This will show you the most played games, either by month or by time.

Step 5: Each section has a share option, allowing you to post your stats on social media. Be sure to click Share this to show your friends your Nintendo Year in Review stats.

Nintendo Year in Review page with game trends.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
From The Last of Us to Immortality, these are 2022’s most innovative games
A video game character standing in front of text that says 2022 Most Innovative Games.
The best video game remakes and remasters of 2022
Ellie from The Last of Us Part I stands in front of text that says 2022 Best Remakes & Remasters.
Samsung is having a huge holiday sale on monitors, TVs and more
A 55-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV hangs on a wall in a dining room.
Hurry — Best Buy is having a 3-day sale on must-have holiday gifts
Best Buy Prime Day graphic with a screen from bestbuy.com.
The best trailers from The Game Awards 2022: Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more
A partially destroyed robot sits in Judas' reveal trailer.
Destiny 2: Where is Xur for the weekend of December 9
destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gym rematch guide: teams, weaknesses, and more
The pokemon champion glaring.
How to get the Shiny Charm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Shiny Azumarill.
The Game Awards delivered dazzling trailers, but winners played second-fiddle
God of War Ragnarok's Christopher Judge hugs Al Pacino at The Game Awards.
The best games on PlayStation Plus, Extra, and Premium
A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.
‘Wordle’ today, December 10: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#538)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
How to unlock all Words of Power in Marvel’s Midnight Suns:
The hunter standing at a portal.
‘Wordle’ today, December 11: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#540)
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone