 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

NO LAW looks like Cyberpunk 2077 at home, but honestly, I’m here for it

The Ascent developer’s new open-world shooter mixes stealth, hacking, shooting and consequential choices in a very familiar-looking cyberpunk city.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
NO LAW game Featured
Neon Giant
The Gamescom Opening Night Live stage.
Gamescom 2026
This story is part of our complete Gamescom 2026 coverage
Updated less than 3 hours ago

Neon Giant, the studio behind The Ascent, has finally given us our first proper look at NO LAW gameplay, and I’m already intrigued. The first-person cyber-noir shooter is set in the lawless port city of Port Desire, where you play veteran Grey Harker and can apparently approach problems with stealth, shooting, hacking and a healthy disregard for other people’s property. The game is coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

It’s giving Cyberpunk, Thief and Deus Ex — and I’m not complaining

The new footage makes the game’s influences pretty obvious. Cyberpunk 2077 is the most immediate comparison, from the neon-soaked city and futuristic technology to the overall aesthetic. Then there’s a little Thief in the sneaky movement and a definite Deus Ex flavour in the way you’re encouraged to use gadgets, hacking, exploration and dialogue instead of simply turning every problem into a shooting gallery. Neon Giant has also described NO LAW as a game built around player choice, with different approaches producing different reactions and outcomes.

NO LAW game Cyberpunk 2077 style
Neon Giant / Steam

And yes, I’ve already seen the inevitable “we have Cyberpunk 2077 at home” jokes. Honestly? I’m fine with it. Apparently, the future has two settings now: aggressively neon cyberpunk metropolis or dystopian desert where everyone has sand in their shoes. At least NO LAW is picking the more colourful option.

NO LAW Cyberpunk 2077 at Home Tweets
X / Digital Trends

The game’s own description promises a cyber-noir world where every choice has consequences, and that’s the bit I’m most interested in. If those choices genuinely lead to different paths and outcomes, rather than simply changing which flavour of dialogue we get before the next gunfight, it could give NO LAW some proper replay value.

It looks gorgeous. Now let’s hope it runs like it

We’ve technically seen NO LAW’s visual ambitions before. Neon Giant showcased its dense Port Desire environment and Unreal Engine 5 technology at Unreal Fest Chicago in June, including Nanite, Lumen and MegaLights. But this is our first proper look at the actual gameplay loop, and that’s considerably more useful than another pretty tech demo.

NO LAW game Shooting
Neon Giant

And, at least on paper, the story looks promising. The combination of stealth, combat, hacking, exploration and meaningful choices is exactly the sort of immersive-sim formula I can get behind. I do have one tiny question mark, though. I’ve seen enough Unreal Engine games struggle with optimisation to know that spectacular lighting and dense environments can sometimes come with their own little performance gremlins. NO LAW leans heavily on lighting for its atmosphere, so I’m going to reserve judgment until we see how all this actually runs on real hardware.

For now, though, NO LAW is firmly on my radar. It may wear its Cyberpunk and immersive-sim influences pretty openly, but a game that lets me sneak through a neon city, hack some poor fool’s security system and then decide whether to negotiate or blow the whole place up sounds like a pretty good time. And if those promised alternate paths actually deliver, it might have something more interesting than just very pretty neon lights.

Varun Mirchandani
Varun Mirchandani
News Writer
Varun is an experienced technology journalist and editor with over eight years in consumer tech media. His work spans…
Topics
I watched Gamescom 2026 so you don’t have to — these 6 games are worth waiting for
Gamescom 2026 threw dozens of games at us. These are the 6 I can’t stop thinking about
The Witcher 3 Remastered

Gamescom Opening Night Live goes by pretty quickly. In just a blink of an eye, you might miss a big reveal. Other times, you're barely done with one intriguing game while another giant trailer drops immediately after to replace it. The 2026 show was particularly relentless, covering everything from established franchises to games I'd never heard of before Geoff Keighley introduced them.

So picking six that stood out wasn't a simple task. There's something for almost every kind of gamer. But some still had me thinking about them, even after the livestream ended. We did see a few familiar franchises, while many introduced new worlds that I'll gladly sink dozens of hours into (probably more). Gamescom itself continues through August 30, so consider this my list of the six reveals that have impressed me most so far, rather than a final ranking of everything shown in Cologne.

Read more
Nvidia’s RTX Spark is getting ready for major PC games, anti-cheat included
Native anti-cheat support could be the breakthrough RTX Spark needs to bring more competitive PC games to Arm
Fortnite on NVIDIA RTX Spark Laptop Hands On

Nvidia has announced a significant batch of gaming updates for RTX Spark at Gamescom 2026. EA, Ubisoft, and Embark are among the latest publishers bringing support for their games to the platform, giving us a better idea of what gaming on RTX Spark could look like when devices arrive this fall.

The list includes EA Sports F1 25, Apex Legends, Anno 117: Pax Romana, ARC Raiders, and THE FINALS. Nvidia is also working with EA to bring native Javelin Anticheat support to RTX Spark.

Read more
GeForce NOW will soon let you fine-tune DLSS 4.5 settings per game
Nvidia GeForce NOW on multiple devices featured

NVIDIA revealed a wave of GeForce NOW updates at Gamescom 2026, bringing deeper graphics customization to subscribers along with a massive push into new hardware ecosystems and a steady stream of day-one game additions.

Fine-tuning graphics in the cloud

Read more