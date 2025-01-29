No Man’s Sky Worlds Part 2 is as massive as its gas giants

Last year, No Man’s Sky saw a literal game-changing update with Worlds Part 1, expanding on an already huge universe with more planets, creatures, and even a new game mode. Now Worlds Part 2 is here with a total lighting overhaul, huge gas giants, and many other quality of life features.

Consistent, high-quality updates are one of many reasons No Man’s Sky has become the giant it is today — and Worlds Part 2 follows that pattern. One of the most noticeable changes is the updated terrain generation algorithm. It’s been updated to now generate mountain ranges, valleys, and plains on any untouched planets, adding more variety to the universe. Your existing worlds won’t change.

Recommended Videos

Besides new mountains, the oceans have grown deeper. The update promises miles-deep oceans lit only by glowing coral reefs. Aquatic lifeforms prowl the depths, hiding in the darkness between coral. The ocean has a Subnautica vibe, but hopefully without Leviathans. There will be resources you need from the ocean floor (and perhaps the chance to build a seafloor base?)

A new type of star now hangs in the sky, too. Purple-class stars are populated with worlds no one has seen before and are closely related to the story of No Man’s Sky. Details are few and far between, but previous story characters will return and aid in a search for lost planets.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Explorers can now visit massive gas giants littered throughout the universe. Each of these giants is littered with rare resources, but the pressure of the atmosphere and gravity make it difficult to navigate — not to mention storms swirling across the planet’s surface. What stands out most about gas giants is their size — ten times larger than even the biggest planet.

No Man's Sky Worlds Part II Update Trailer

On the UI front, you can now sort your inventory with a single button. Your items can be sorted by name, type, value, or color, and item stacks will be consolidated. It’s a small change, but one that lets you focus on playing the game instead of playing a packing simulator.

The update introduces a slew of new creatures to populate the oceans, adds in new fishing milestones, better water graphics, and dozens of other small tweaks. You can find the full patch notes on the game’s website.

The Worlds Part 2 update provides a solid entry point for players new to the game, but if you’re an old hand looking to revisit the game, this update is a great chance to do it.