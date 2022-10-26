Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Three games are coming to PS Plus in November. As shared on the PlayStation Blog, the Lego Harry Potter Collection, Heavenly Bodies, and Nioh 2 Remastered will be available to subscribers starting on November 1.

Nioh 2 Remastered is a sequel to the 2017 single player action RPG that puts you in control of a custom-created character that is half-human and half-Yokai warrior. Developed by Team Ninja, Nioh 2 revamps the combat system from the original game as you play against monster bosses and deadly new enemies within Japan’s early Sengoku period.

PlayStation Plus members will be able to add both Nioh 2 and its remastered edition to their library next month.

The Lego Harry Potter Collection includes Lego Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7 — all remastered. Players can follow along with the Harry Potter crew through their entire Hogwarts journey with the humor and quirks we’ve all come to expect from Lego games. This compilation has all the puzzle-solving, dueling, and spell-casting you’d expect with the option for two players either online or local.

Heavenly Bodies is all about physics. A game about “cosmonauts, the body, and the absence of gravity,” players get to experience weightless motion in space. Through a number of different scenarios that draw inspiration from real-life feats that space researchers and explorers have undertaken, players get total control of a cosmonaut’s arms to help push, pull, and otherwise manhandle their way through a variety of challenges aboard a research station. Single-player mode and local co-op are available.

Additional games for the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game lineup for November will be announced later this month.

Editors' Recommendations