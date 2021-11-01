  1. Gaming
Minecraft, It Takes Two, and more come to Xbox Game Pass this month



Microsoft announced the newest titles coming to its Xbox Game Pass service for November. The new listings are a mixh of different genres of games, with a few indie games thrown into the mix as well. Among the titles is the mega-hit Minecraft and the critically acclaimed 2021 game It Takes Two.

Xbox Game Pass November games list

Starting November 2, Game Pass subscribers will be able to dive into these new additions beginning with Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions exclusively for PC and indie title Unpacking for cloud, console, and PC.

One of the November’s biggest heavy hitters lands on November 4. It Takes Two comes to cloud, console, and PC on that date via EA Play. This is a full co-op adventure game sporting a weighty story and unique platforming gameplay. Xbox is allowing friends to play together for free with Friend’s Pass. As long as one person has the game on Game Pass, they’ll be able to invite someone who does not own it (or have an Xbox Game Pass subscription) to download and play the game with them for free.

Along with It Takes Two comes the indie spider-killer game, Kill It with Fire. The rest of the included games, like the previously announced Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, join the service between November 9 and 11.

Here’s a list of all the games coming to Game Pass in November and their release dates:

  • Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions (PC): Nov 2
  • Unpacking (cloud, console, PC): Nov 2
  • It Takes Two (cloud, console, PC): Nov 4
  • Kill It with Fire (cloud, console, PC): Nov 4
  • Football Manager 2022 (PC): Nov 9
  • Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition (cloud, console, PC): Nov 9
  • Forza Horizon 5 (cloud, console, PC): Nov 9
  • Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (console): Nov 11
  • One Step From Eden (console, PC): Nov 11

