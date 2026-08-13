Nvidia’s GeForce Now exits beta on Linux with improved cloud gaming performance

Linux gamers have waited seven months for this moment. Nvidia’s native GeForce NOW app for Linux has officially graduated out of beta, giving Linux desktops full access to the cloud gaming service without needing a powerful local GPU.

This is the latest step in Nvidia’s plans to bring GeForce NOW to more devices. The timing lines up neatly with back-to-school season, when Nvidia is also pushing GeForce NOW as a way to turn everyday Chromebooks into capable gaming machines.

What changes now that Linux support is official?

The app first entered beta back in January, and Nvidia says the months since have gone toward improving performance, stability, and overall polish based on community feedback. It officially supports Ubuntu 24.04 and later, and thanks to Flatpak, it should also run fine across many other Linux distributions.

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Nvidia even set up a dedicated Flatpak repository, making installation and future updates far simpler than the earlier method of running a manual .bin file. Since GeForce NOW streams from the cloud, Linux users can tap into GeForce RTX level performance using games they already own across Steam, Epic Games, Xbox, Ubisoft, and other stores, skipping local hardware upgrades entirely.

Faster cloud gaming, new games and Chromebooks get a free year

Alongside the Linux milestone, Nvidia rolled out cloud side upgrades benefiting every platform. DLSS Frame Generation has been optimized to cut latency, an improvement Nvidia says feels most noticeable when streaming at 60 or 120 frames per second in 1440p or 4K.

Performance tier subscribers also get additional server side tweaks that boost frame rates specifically in CPU intensive games. None of this requires any setup on the user’s end.

Nvidia is separately promoting GeForce NOW as a school friendly tool too, letting Chromebooks stream from a library of over 4,500 titles total, though the free ad-supported tier caps access at 2,000 titles with added limits.

Eligible new Chromebook and Chromebook+ buyers can also claim a free year of access through Chromebook Fast Pass. On top of all this, nine new games joined the cloud library this week, including Hell Let Loose: Vietnam and a Monster Hunter Wilds Prologue demo.