Users report Nintendo Switch hardware issues after using Nyko dock

Why it matters to you Those interested in the Nyko dock might want to hold off until changes are made.

The Nintendo Switch’s hybrid design makes it convenient for play both in the living room and on the go, but the system’s chunky dock makes it a challenge to play the system on a television at a friend’s house. Accessory-maker Nyko developed its own streamlined USB-C dock to make this process easier, but some users are reporting problems with their Switch since using the device.

On Reddit, one user reported that after plugging a Switch into the Nyko portable dock, not only did it not work as intended, but the Switch could no longer be charged at all.

The issue appears to be related to the USB-C port on the base of the Switch being damaged when the two are connected, and another user on the post also realized that his Switch could no longer be charged after using the dock. Multiple users also reported no problems with the dock, however, so it could be a small-scale issue with production and not an inherent design flaw.

We’ve reached out to Nyko for comment on the dock’s issues and will update this piece when we have more information.

Nyko’s product isn’t the only dock capable of replacing the one bundled with the Nintendo Switch. Earlier this year, we reviewed the SFANS adapter, a tiny device which functions almost identically to the Nyko dock. It works as intended, using a standard cable instead of a small USB-C nub like the Switch’s own dock and the Nyko adapter. While the SFANS was scheduled to release in late August, its designers ran into problems during manufacturing and delayed it. It is now scheduled to ship on Sunday, October 22, though it remains to be seen if that date will be met.

Much of the frustration with the Switch’s dock situation came not just from the bulky design of the original dock, but also the potential damage it could cause to the system itself. Users have reported bent systems, likely from the heat the Switch generates when docked, as well as scratched screens. The latter is a pretty clear design flaw caused by hard plastic nubs inside the dock itself, and they necessitate the use of a screen protector. Both of these issues should be solved with an alternative dock that uses an open design.