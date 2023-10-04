 Skip to main content
NYT Connections today: answers and hints for Wednesday, October 4

Sam Hill
By

Connections is the latest puzzle game from the New York Times. The game tasks you with categorizing a pool of 16 words into four secret (for now) groups by figuring out how the words relate to each other. The puzzle resets every night at midnight and each new puzzle has a varying degree of difficulty. Just like Wordle, you can keep track of your winning streak and compare your scores with friends.

Some days are trickier than others. If you’re having a little trouble solving today’s Connections puzzle, check out our tips and hints below. And if you still can’t get it, we’ll tell you today’s answers at the very end.

How to play Connections

In Connections, you’ll be shown a grid containing 16 words — your objective is to organize these words into four sets of four by identifying the connections that link them. These sets could encompass concepts like titles of video game franchises, book series sequels, shades of red, names of chain restaurants, etc.

There are generally words that seem like they could fit multiple themes, but there’s only one 100% correct answer. You’re able to shuffle the grid of words and rearrange them to help better see the potential connections.

Each group is color-coded. The yellow group is the easiest to figure out, followed by the green, blue, and purple groups.

Pick four words and hit Submit. If you’re correct, the four words will be removed from the grid and the theme connecting them will be revealed. Guess incorrectly and it’ll count as a mistake. You only have four mistakes available until the game ends.

Hints for today’s Connections

We can help you solve today’s Connection by telling you the four themes. If you need more assistance, we’ll also give you one word from each group below.

Today’s themes

  • Christmas-Related
  • Make Public
  • Torus-Shaped Food
  • Things With Stripes

One-answer reveals

  • Christmas-Related – Mistletoe
  • Make Public – Display
  • Torus-Shaped Food – Bagel
  • Things With Stripes – Candy Cane
Today’s Connections answers

Still no luck? That’s OK. This puzzle is designed to be difficult.  If you just want to see today’s Connections answer, we’ve got you covered below:

  • Christmas-Related – Mistletoe, Reindeer, Snowman, Stocking
  • Make Public – Display, Exhibit, Present, Show
  • Torus-Shaped Food – Bagel, Cheerio, Donut, Lifesaver
  • Things With Stripes – Candy Cane, Crosswalk, Referee, Tiger

Connections grids vary widely and change every day. If you couldn’t solve today’s puzzle, be sure to check back in tomorrow.

Move over, Bungie: New York Times acquires Wordle
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

Wordle, a popular word-based puzzle game that's dominated social media feeds in recent months, was acquired by The New York Times Company on January 31. It was the second significant gaming-related acquisition of the day, following Sony's $3.6 billion acquisition of Destiny developer Bungie. 
The New York Times did not share the specific price of the acquisition, but did say in its announcement that it paid creator Josh Wardle an amount "in the low seven figures." That's a much smaller figure than Sony's acquisition, but Wordle likely reaches a lot more people than even Destiny 2 currently does. 
Wordle is simple, engaging, and easy to share on social media. Image used with permission by copyright holder
While The New York Times is primarily a news publication, it has expanded into casual gaming in recent years. "The Times remains focused on becoming the essential subscription for every English-speaking person seeking to understand and engage with the world," its article on the deal said. "New York Times Games are a key part of that strategy."
Wardle claims New York Times Games played a part in the October 2021 creation of Wordle, adding that "this step feels very natural to me."
It sounds like The New York Times could eventually put Wordle behind a paywall. "The company said the game would initially remain free to new and existing players," The New York Times article notes, with "initially" being the keyword there. Thankfully, Wardle promises that Wordle will still be free and that wins and streaks will be preserved once the game transitions to The New York Times' website. 
https://twitter.com/powerlanguish/status/1488263944309731329
The New York Times highlights how it wants to grow its digital subscriptions to 10 million by 2025. Locking Wordle behind that subscription would undoubtedly drive some people to subscribe, but The New York Times also risks Wordle losing relevancy and upsetting a happy player base if it does that.
That's not something we'll have to worry about for now, as Worlde is still available for free online.

Level up your gaming setup with this 32-inch 4K monitor and save $200
The Dell 27-inch G2723HN gaming monitor on a vibrant background displaying Eiyuden Chronicles.

Outside of buying from gaming PC deals, the easiest upgrade that gamers can make is an investment in a top-of-the-line monitor. If you've got the cash, you should spend it on the Dell G3223Q 4K gaming monitor, which is available from Dell with a $200 discount. From its original price of $800, it's down to $600, which still isn't cheap but it may be the missing piece to your dream gaming setup. You'll have to proceed with the purchase as soon as possible though, as the savings may no longer be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Dell G3223Q 4K gaming monitor
The Dell G3223Q 4K gaming monitor offers 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 32-inch display, which will let you appreciate the finest details of the best PC games. It also offers a 144Hz refresh rate, which our computer monitor buying guide explains as how often images on the screen are updated, and a 1ms response time, which is how fast the monitor shows image transitions. The Dell G3223Q 4K gaming monitor also supports AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro, which eliminates screen tearing and stuttering that break your immersion while you're playing.

This HP gaming PC just had its price slashed from $830 to only $530
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.

You don't have to spend thousands of dollars right away on gaming PC deals if all you need is a starter machine, as there are cheap but reliable options like the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop. From its original price of $830, it's down to a more affordable $530 following a $300 discount from HP. We're not sure how much time is remaining on this offer though, so if you want to take advantage of it, there's no time to waste -- stop hesitating and proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop
The HP Victus 15L won't match up to the best gaming PCs in terms of its performance, as it's only equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Arc A380 Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. However, these specifications are enough to run the best PC games, though you'll have to sacrifice visual quality for some of the more demanding titles. That's not a bad trade-off for a gaming desktop this cheap, as you can also combine it with some of the more affordable choices from our roundup of monitor deals.

