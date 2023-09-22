 Skip to main content
NYT Connections today: answers and hints for Friday, September 22

Sam Hill
By

Connections is the latest puzzle game from the New York Times. The game tasks you with categorizing a pool of 16 words into four secret (for now) groups by figuring out how the words relate to each other. The puzzle resets every night at midnight and each new puzzle has a varying degree of difficulty. Just like Wordle, you can keep track of your winning streak and compare your scores with friends.

Some days are trickier than others. If you’re having a little trouble solving today’s Connections puzzle, check out our tips and hints below. And if you still can’t get it, we’ll tell you today’s answers at the very end.

How to play Connections

In Connections, you’ll be shown a grid containing 16 words — your objective is to organize these words into four sets of four by identifying the connections that link them. These sets could encompass concepts like titles of video game franchises, book series sequels, shades of red, names of chain restaurants, etc.

There are generally words that seem like they could fit multiple themes, but there’s only one 100% correct answer. You’re able to shuffle the grid of words and rearrange them to help better see the potential connections.

Each group is color-coded. The yellow group is the easiest to figure out, followed by the green, blue, and purple groups.

Pick four words and hit Submit. If you’re correct, the four words will be removed from the grid and the theme connecting them will be revealed. Guess incorrectly and it’ll count as a mistake. You only have four mistakes available until the game ends.

Hints for today’s Connections

We can help you solve today’s Connection by telling you the four themes. If you need more assistance, we’ll also give you one word from each group below.

Today’s themes

  • Soda Fountain Orders
  • Set, as Plans
  • M. Night Shyamalan Movies
  • ____ Board

One-answer reveals

  • Soda Fountain Orders – Float
  • Set, as Plans – Concrete
  • M. Night Shyamalan Movies – Glass
  • ____ Board – Dash
Today’s Connections answers

Still no luck? That’s OK. This puzzle is designed to be difficult.  If you just want to see today’s Connections answer, we’ve got you covered below:

  • Soda Fountain Orders – Float, Malt, Shake, Sundae
  • Set, as Plans – Concrete, Firm, Solid, Tangible
  • M. Night Shyamalan Movies – Glass, Old, Signs, Split
  • ____ Board – Dash, Hover, Key, Star

Connections grids vary widely and change every day. If you couldn’t solve today’s puzzle, be sure to check back in tomorrow.

Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends.
Move over, Bungie: New York Times acquires Wordle
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

Wordle, a popular word-based puzzle game that's dominated social media feeds in recent months, was acquired by The New York Times Company on January 31. It was the second significant gaming-related acquisition of the day, following Sony's $3.6 billion acquisition of Destiny developer Bungie. 
The New York Times did not share the specific price of the acquisition, but did say in its announcement that it paid creator Josh Wardle an amount "in the low seven figures." That's a much smaller figure than Sony's acquisition, but Wordle likely reaches a lot more people than even Destiny 2 currently does. 
Wordle is simple, engaging, and easy to share on social media. Image used with permission by copyright holder
While The New York Times is primarily a news publication, it has expanded into casual gaming in recent years. "The Times remains focused on becoming the essential subscription for every English-speaking person seeking to understand and engage with the world," its article on the deal said. "New York Times Games are a key part of that strategy."
Wardle claims New York Times Games played a part in the October 2021 creation of Wordle, adding that "this step feels very natural to me."
It sounds like The New York Times could eventually put Wordle behind a paywall. "The company said the game would initially remain free to new and existing players," The New York Times article notes, with "initially" being the keyword there. Thankfully, Wardle promises that Wordle will still be free and that wins and streaks will be preserved once the game transitions to The New York Times' website. 
https://twitter.com/powerlanguish/status/1488263944309731329
The New York Times highlights how it wants to grow its digital subscriptions to 10 million by 2025. Locking Wordle behind that subscription would undoubtedly drive some people to subscribe, but The New York Times also risks Wordle losing relevancy and upsetting a happy player base if it does that.
That's not something we'll have to worry about for now, as Worlde is still available for free online.

Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC: How to open the door in Chapter 2
Ada Wong holds a gun in Resident Evil 4.

Resident Evil 4's Separate Ways DLC tells a parallel story that shows what Ada Wong was up to during Leon's adventure. And although her grappling hook provides some fun new mobility mechanics that can help her reach new heights, she'll still need to solve some puzzles to proceed through certain barriers. The first real puzzle to pop up in the Separate Ways journey is in Chapter 2, when your progress is impeded by a door that can only be unlocked by pressing specific symbols on a mechanism beside it. We'll tell you the correct symbols to press below so that you can get through the door and continue Ada's expedition.
How to open the door in Chapter 2
When you arrive at the door with the mechanism to its left, you'll find that you can only press down three symbols before the puzzle resets. As such, you'll need to press the correct symbols all in one go for the door to unlock. And while you can turn around and scan the area for some clues if you'd like, we've actually got the correct order ready for you to go below. Even better, you don't have to press any of the symbols first or last, so just follow the image below in any order you'd like.

When you've pressed the correct symbols on the mechanism, you'll find that the door opens for you and allows you to continue through Chapter 2. Don't get too comfortable, though – there are some much trickier puzzles coming later in the game.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 3 is in development under new executive producer
The Division 2

Ubisoft has announced that Tom Clancy's The Division 3 is in the works now that a new executive producer is poised to take over the franchise.
On Ubisoft's blog, the company revealed that Julian Gerighty, who is currently the Creative Director of Star Wars: Outlaws, will transition to being the Executive Producer for The Division Brand once Outlaws comes out. Previously, two The Division games were confirmed to be in the works -- a mobile game titled The Division Resurgence and survival shooter The Division Heartland -- but this announcement confirms that players should also eventually expect a full sequel to 2019's The Division 2.

As Gerighty isn't even in charge of The Division franchise yet and still needs to build a team for the sequel, it's clear that The Division 3 is far from release, and not a lot of concrete details about it can be shared. Still, Ubisoft confirmed that its development will be led by Massive Entertainment, and Gerighty shared a bit of his vision of quality for the franchise. 
"I think that we delivered [quality] with Tom Clancy’s The Division’s cutting-edge visuals, incredible gameplay, and promise to the player that they can't get this experience anywhere else, and then again with Tom Clancy’s The Division 2," he explained. "It’s about refinement, it's about pushing the quality bar consistently forward ... There are a huge number of talented developers currently working on the brand, and I think that having more consistency can only make everybody's work sing."
Ubisoft did not announce platforms or a release window for Tom Clancy's The Division 3. 

