 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, April 23

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Related

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Fortnite is getting another Star Wars tie-in, this time with Jar Jar Binks
Star Wars in Fortnite

Fortnite's next Battle Pass is Star Wars themed (and appropriately dubbed Galactic Battle), and it will be here in less than two weeks on May 2. It also adds Darth Jar Jar, so get ready for a lot of "mesa winner" jokes in the near future. The news broke during Star Wars Celebration and included a lot of details about what the new additions might bring, including adding Force Lightning as an in-game ability.

Besides Death Jar Jar, other skins like Emperor Palpatine can also be unlocked through the Battle Pass. In addition, there are mashups with existing Fortnite characters like the Wookie Cuddle Team Leader (who doesn't want to cuddle a Wookie?) and more. Players can purchase a Mace Windu skin through the Item Shop and also utilize new vehicles like the TIE Fighter and X-Wing.

Read more
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is great, but shouldn’t have been two parts
lost records bloom and rage episodic structure opinion lrbr part 2 screenshot 4

For being such an innovative narrative adventure game, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage still adheres to a release format that no longer works for the genre.

Lost Records is one of the best games released in 2025 so far. It tells a timeless coming-of-age tale that isn't afraid to revel in 90s nostalgia. It uses the choice-driven adventure game format trailblazed by Telltale and Don't Nod's early work, but infuses it with clever ideas like splitting perspectives between the past and future and letting players film the world with a gyroscopic-controlled camcorder. I highly recommend you go and play it now that it's all out, but I feel awkward that I couldn't wholeheartedly recommend it until now.

Read more
How to purchase Reboot Cards in Fortnite
Fortnite Reboot Vans

Since its introduction in Season 8 of Fortnite Battle Royale, the reboot mechanic has been a game-changer for team-based modes such as Duos, Trios, and Squads. When a teammate is eliminated, they drop a Reboot Card, a little chip that floats in the location where they were defeated. Teammates must race against the clock to get the card before it vanishes and deliver it to one of the Reboot Vans positioned throughout the map.

Activating the van takes a tense 10 seconds, restoring the fallen player with only 100 health, a Common Pistol, and 100 wood, leaving them defenseless yet still in the fight. This high-stakes concept adds strategic depth by forcing squads to consider the hazards of retrieving cards while under enemy fire vs leaving an ally to push for a Victory Royale. While Reboot Vans are unbreakable, they make a loud noise and emit a blue light when used, which can attract unwelcome attention and add to the challenge.

Read more