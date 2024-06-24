 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, April 24

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Related

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more
All Marvel Rivals Season 2 team-up abilities and changes
Marvel Rivals Emma Frost team up

The highly anticipated Season 2 of Marvel Rivals, titled Hellfire Gala has thrilled the superhero shooter's global fans. Following the success of Season 1, NetEase Games has raised the stakes with a dynamic plot, new characters, and significant gameplay changes that promise to redefine the competitive scene.

Emma Frost, a psychic Vanguard with diamond-hard resistance, makes her debut this season and has already been a fan favorite for her ability to disrupt opponent strategy. In the mid-season update, the evil AI Ultron is slated to join as a Strategist, with leaks pointing to a drone-based playstyle that could change team dynamics. Season 2 adds new maps, a revised ranking system, and a battle pass brimming with items, including a free Chaos Gown for Scarlet Witch.

Read more
Multiple retro hardware companies are pulling out of the US market
Retroid Pocket handheld gaming console.

At least two different retro game hardware companies have stopped shipments to the United States in response to Trump's tariffs, citing the risk of delays and lost packages. Last week, Retrotink announced it would temporarily end its US orders on April 28, and now Anbernic has followed suit with an updated shipping policy.

Retrotink CEO Mike Chi said, "Due to lack of guidance on how tariffs will be collected starting May 2nd, we've made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend US shipment." He points out that there is some reserve stock in the United States, so you might still be able to buy Retrotink devices for a limited time. "We also expect that this will be resolved eventually - but it is impossible to say when or how," Chi said.

Read more