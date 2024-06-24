 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, April 30

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Related

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

Editors’ Recommendations

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Paranormal puzzle game Ghost Town is a step forward for VR
A man shines a light in a dark room in Ghost Town

My favorite thing about following the video game industry closely as part of my job is seeing how much it evolves over time. It’s a joy to see something like mobile games grow from playing Snake on my phone to console-quality games. And it’s similarly rewarding to follow a studio from its debut game to its bigger, more ambitious projects decades later. Ghost Town lets me see both of those evolutions play out at once.

The new VR puzzle game is the latest project by Fireproof Games. If you’ve played a lot of mobile games over the years, you may recognize that name as the developer behind The Room, an excellent series of moody escape room games. After four hits on mobile, Fireproof would expand its skillset with 2020’s The Room VR: A Dark Matter, a must-have VR game that showed how much more the studio could do. Five years later, Fireproof has raised the bar for both itself and VR gaming at large again with Ghost Town.

Read more
You Asked: Nintendo Switch 2, Best Android Phones, and OLED Upgrades
You Asked Ep. 88: Switch 2, Android, & OLED

On today’s You Asked: What's up with the Nintendo Switch 2? We answer some of your burning questions as preorders are officially underway. In terms of mobile and phone tech, what Android comes most recommended by our Digital Trends expert, and is upgrading your OLED TV worth it for the latest anti-reflective coating?
Nintendo Switch 2 Questions with Giovanni Colantonio
A couple of weeks ago, we posted our first hands-on impressions of the Nintendo Switch 2. I got to attend the first-ever hands-on event for the console, played about 11 games, and now I’m here to answer your biggest questions.

Question from @kennethcheung4938: We haven’t seen much of the new OS yet—is it similar to the original Switch OS, or is it a full overhaul? If it’s the latter, will we still be able to play games from outside our native region? For example, if I have a U.S. Switch, can I buy physical game cartridges in Japan and still play them in English?

Read more
If Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the best game of all time, this is why
Key art for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

If you pay a visit to Metacritic and look up the scores for the recently released Clair Obscure: Expedition 33, you might notice something about its user score: a whopping 9.7 at the time of writing. Yesterday, Forbes published an article talking about players' incredible reception of the game, and the score was 9.6 then. That fits with our impressions of the game, too: our review calls out its emotional, well-written narrative, stunning art, and fun gameplay. The score has only gone up in the 24 hours or so since the story was first published, as more than 2,000 other users have lent their opinion on the game.

Why is that impressive? It's not just a high score; it's one of the highest user scores on all of Metacritic. The remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion has only an 8.1, while Metacritic's overall highest-rated game (according to critics) The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has a 9.1. There are hundreds of games listed on the site, and the highest I can find is Heroes of Might and Magic III with a 9.3. It's quite possible that Clair Obscur has broken all the records.

Read more