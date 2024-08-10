NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, August 10

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Political adviser Dunn : ANITA 6 Disapproving sound : TSK 9 They don’t usually produce change : ATMS 13 Brand of brightly colored hair dye with a rhyming name : MANICPANIC 16 Celebratory gloat : IWIN 17 Sport that has generated noise complaints across the country in recent years : PICKLEBALL 18 Rapper ___ Nasty : RICO 19 Thin strip : SLAT 20 Finish a study session at the library, perhaps : LOGOUT 22 Sellout sign : SRO 23 Not fooled by : ONTO 25 Circus venue : BIGTOP 27 “That’s not good!” : YIKES 29 Regular joes? : COFFEES 3 Becomes inseparable : BONDS 32 Ferocious, as winds : GALEFORCE 34 Field of the supernatural : AURA 35 “Aw, that’s a shame” : SOSAD 36 Exclamation of exasperation : CMON 37 Out : OPENLYGAY 39 Sprung : LEAPT 40 Gambling venues with a portmanteau name : RACINOS 41 Any of the Apennines : MONTE 42 Open, waist-length jacket : BOLERO 43 ___ suit : ZOOT 44 Inits. on a food assistance card : EBT 45 Photographers’ considerations : ANGLES 48 Animals from which shofars can be made : RAMS 52 Landed (on) : ALIT 54 Ultraconfident affirmation : YOUBETICAN 56 Name that’s Latin for “nobody” : NEMO 57 She’s so full of herself! : MATRYOSHKA 58 Sign : OMEN 59 Gossip, in modern lingo : TEA 60 Getting a high grade? : STEEP

Down