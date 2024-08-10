 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, August 10

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Political adviser Dunn : ANITA
6 Disapproving sound : TSK
9 They don’t usually produce change : ATMS
13 Brand of brightly colored hair dye with a rhyming name : MANICPANIC
16 Celebratory gloat : IWIN
17 Sport that has generated noise complaints across the country in recent years : PICKLEBALL
18 Rapper ___ Nasty : RICO
19 Thin strip : SLAT
20 Finish a study session at the library, perhaps : LOGOUT
22 Sellout sign : SRO
23 Not fooled by : ONTO
25 Circus venue : BIGTOP
27 “That’s not good!” : YIKES
29 Regular joes? : COFFEES
3 Becomes inseparable : BONDS
32 Ferocious, as winds : GALEFORCE
34 Field of the supernatural : AURA
35 “Aw, that’s a shame” : SOSAD
36 Exclamation of exasperation : CMON
37 Out : OPENLYGAY
39 Sprung : LEAPT
40 Gambling venues with a portmanteau name : RACINOS
41 Any of the Apennines : MONTE
42 Open, waist-length jacket : BOLERO
43 ___ suit : ZOOT
44 Inits. on a food assistance card : EBT
45 Photographers’ considerations : ANGLES
48 Animals from which shofars can be made : RAMS
52 Landed (on) : ALIT
54 Ultraconfident affirmation : YOUBETICAN
56 Name that’s Latin for “nobody” : NEMO
57 She’s so full of herself! : MATRYOSHKA
58 Sign : OMEN
59 Gossip, in modern lingo : TEA
60 Getting a high grade? : STEEP

Down

1 AC units? : AMPS
2 Get perfectly : NAIL
3 First civilization to cultivate potatoes : INCA
4 Noted 21st-century movement? : TIKTOKDANCE
5 Knee part, for short : ACL
6 Don’t mention it! : TABOO
7 Pitfall : SNAG
8 Grand opening? : KILO
9 Run : AIR
10 People hold complicated positions on it : TWISTERMAT
11 Metaphor for scrutiny : MICROSCOPE
12 Poke around : SNOOP
14 Some animal products : PELTS
15 Relatively nice prison, humorously : CLUBFED
21 Quarrel : TIFF
2 Switch’s ancestor, for short : NES
26 To whom one might say “Not everything revolves around you!” : GEOCENTRIST
27 Another’s issue, in modern lingo : YOUPROBLEM
28 Live : INREALTIME
29 Barrio makeup : CASAS
30 Cosmetics giant : OLAY
31 Steamed bun of Chinese cuisine : BAO
32 “Faster!” : GOGO
33 Suffix that turns a verb into an adjective : ENT
35 Contracts for shrinks, e.g. : SYNONYM
38 Turkey’s currency : LIRA
39 ___ roll (toilet paper, in Britspeak) : LOO
41 Walk leisurely : MOSEY
42 Gas relief brand : BEANO
43 Animal whose pattern allows it to camouflage into grassland : ZEBRA
46 Best ever, informally : GOAT
47 Chordophone popular in medieval times : LUTE
49 Be in pain : ACHE
50 Arrive in time for : MAKE
51 Lose one’s cool : SNAP
53 The “long” version of it is 12% heavier : TON
55 How-___ : TOS

