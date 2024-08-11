NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, August 11

1 Stuff served in a horn at a Renaissance faire, perhaps : ALE
2 Red or White follower : SOX
3 Magician’s request : PICKACARD
4 “For my money …” : ITHINK
5 Subject of Bravo’s “Selling Sunset” : REALTY
6 Directional suffix : ERN
7 Company whose name is derived from “Service Games” : SEGA
8 Airline based in Madrid : IBERIA
9 Markdown indicator : REDTAG
10 “Your point being …?” : AND
11 Stick in a makeup kit : QTIP
12 Skye of “Say Anything …” : IONE
13 Word on a candy heart : LUV
14 Indigenous Oklahoman : OTO
15 Red carpet attire : GOWN
16 Maker of tiny trunks : SPEEDO
17 Loser in the 2024 Stanley Cup final : OILER
18 Mean-spirited : NASTY
20 Regard highly : REVERE
24 Dr. Marcus of old TV : WELBY
25 Greek goddess of the earth : GAIA
30 Alfresco dining spot : PATIO
31 Positions that require flexibility? : YOGA
33 Desertlike : SERE
35 Traffic jams : SNARLUPS
36 Intense demeanor : EDGE
38 Compote fruit : PEAR
3 Language whose name starts and ends with the same letter : URDU
40 Looney Tunes bunny : LOLA
41 Admitted to a doctor’s office : SEEN
42 Ending of a political address : GOV
48 Euphoric moments : HIGHS
49 Not go further than : ENDAT
50 Panini maker, e.g. : PRESS
51 Textbook example : EPITOME
52 Purges : RIDS
53 First word of a Stevie Wonder hit : ISNT
54 Part of a joule : ERG
55 Romance : WOO
58 Likely victim on April Fools’ Day : SAP
59 Actress Hagen : UTA
63 Hollywood hopefuls : STARLETS
65 Final purpose, to Aristotle : TELOS
67 Surprise 100-Downs : RAIDS
68 “Ad ___” (2019 sci-fi film) : ASTRA
69 Hazard for a jet skier : WAKE
70 Do in : SLAY
71 Drink like a dog : LAP
72 Its prime minister is known as the Taoiseach: Abbr. : IRE
73 When doubled, a dance : CAN
74 “___ y plata” (state motto of Montana) : ORO
79 Sparkling juice brand : IZZE
80 Ill-gotten gains : LOOT
82 Milkweed leaves, for a monarch caterpillar : DIET
84 Athena’s gift to Athens : OLIVETREE
85 Totally exhausted : WIPED
86 Bright light in the big city : NEON
88 Zodiac feline : LEO
89 Type of type : FONT
90 Academy endorsements, casually : NOMS
92 Many a babysitter : TEEN
95 Visibly stunned : AGAPE
96 Early NASA program : GEMINI
98 Europe’s second-longest river : DANUBE
99 Chutzpah : GALL
100 Go on the offensive : ATTACK
101 Some farm machines : DEERES
102 Kappa follower : LAMBDA
103 Mideast dignitaries: Var. : EMEERS
104 Drop in for a sec : SAYHI
105 Honored : PROUD
110 Predator that can weigh up to six tons : ORCA
112 Like child’s play : EASY
113 Embarassing mistake? : TYPO
115 Sea turtle nesting site : DUNE
118 Indian lentil dish : DAL
119 Many debut releases, in brief : EPS
120 Mule of old song : SAL
121 Dent or scratch : MAR
122 Barber’s obstacle : EAR
123 Contacts on Instagram, informally : DMS