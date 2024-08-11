NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, August 11

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Shoots for the moon : ASPIRES 8 Saudi’s neighbor : IRAQI 13 Gets ready to surf, maybe : LOGSON 19 Annoyance for a shopkeeper : LOITERER 21 Japanese takeout option : BENTO 22 Best of all possible worlds : UTOPIA 23 Say “O di” instead of “I do”? : EXCHANGEWEDDINGVOWELS 26 Le Mans race unit: Abbr. : KIL 27 Keep from happening : AVERT 28 “Once Upon a Mattress” prop : PEA 29 Longtime hair removal brand : NEET 30 Word with hose or line : PANTY 32 Sewing machine pioneer Howe : ELIAS 34 Expert conclusion? : ISE 37 Like some wits and wines : DRY 38 Eviction notice sent to a New York deli owner? : PACKYOURBAGELSANDGO 43 Roadwork might push it back, in brief : ETA 44 Like many London skies : GREY 45 Something fishy : ROE 46 Back in time : AGO 47 Scatterbrain : AIRHEAD 50 “This thing is SHARP! It handles potatoes and carrots with ease,” e.g. : PEELERREVIEW 56 “The Kiss” sculptor : RODIN 57 Stage a hostile takeover of : USURP 60 Blue dye : ANIL 61 Inits. for a hit : SRO 62 Dept. store inventory : GDS 64 Face-planted : ATEIT 66 Dodge S.U.V. : DURANGO 69 Interior decorator’s assertion that bold colors are back in style? : WHATSPASTELISPAST 73 Like the view from Big Sur : COASTAL 75 Kind of farm : SOLAR 76 Survive a round of musical chairs : SIT 77 Setting for the musical “Two by Two” : ARK 78 Inveigh (against) : RAIL 81 E-bike alternative : MOPED 83 Smother, as with sauce : DROWN 87 Santa’s routes on Christmas Eve? : NOELFLYZONES 91 “I categorically deny that!” : ITSALIE 93 Job listing abbr. : EOE 94 One might be organized by habitat : ZOO 95 “A Death in the Family” novelist : AGEE 97 Wall St. debut : IPO 98 Advice after one’s rival scores a perfect ten? : DONTGETMADGETELEVEN 104 “Me day” destination : SPA 106 Org. with a PreCheck option : TSA 107 What fumaroles emit : STEAM 10 Like streets, but rarely alleyways : NAMED 109 River through Florence : ARNO 111 Give an allowance? : LET 114 Lukewarm : TEPID 116 Had a session : MET 117 Airline’s promise to improve its timeliness? : YOURDELAYSARENUMBERED 124 Rim protector : HUBCAP 125 “___ is to place as eternity is to time”: Joseph Joubert : SPACE 126 Where the entire “Newhart” series actually took place : INADREAM 127 Guiding principles : IDEALS 128 Hollandaise sauce ingredients : YOLKS 129 They might get worn down while solving crosswords : ERASERS

Down