NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, August 11

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Shoots for the moon : ASPIRES
8 Saudi’s neighbor : IRAQI
13 Gets ready to surf, maybe : LOGSON
19 Annoyance for a shopkeeper : LOITERER
21 Japanese takeout option : BENTO
22 Best of all possible worlds : UTOPIA
23 Say “O di” instead of “I do”? : EXCHANGEWEDDINGVOWELS
26 Le Mans race unit: Abbr. : KIL
27 Keep from happening : AVERT
28 “Once Upon a Mattress” prop : PEA
29 Longtime hair removal brand : NEET
30 Word with hose or line : PANTY
32 Sewing machine pioneer Howe : ELIAS
34 Expert conclusion? : ISE
37 Like some wits and wines : DRY
38 Eviction notice sent to a New York deli owner? : PACKYOURBAGELSANDGO
43 Roadwork might push it back, in brief : ETA
44 Like many London skies : GREY
45 Something fishy : ROE
46 Back in time : AGO
47 Scatterbrain : AIRHEAD
50 “This thing is SHARP! It handles potatoes and carrots with ease,” e.g. : PEELERREVIEW
56 “The Kiss” sculptor : RODIN
57 Stage a hostile takeover of : USURP
60 Blue dye : ANIL
61 Inits. for a hit : SRO
62 Dept. store inventory : GDS
64 Face-planted : ATEIT
66 Dodge S.U.V. : DURANGO
69 Interior decorator’s assertion that bold colors are back in style? : WHATSPASTELISPAST
73 Like the view from Big Sur : COASTAL
75 Kind of farm : SOLAR
76 Survive a round of musical chairs : SIT
77 Setting for the musical “Two by Two” : ARK
78 Inveigh (against) : RAIL
81 E-bike alternative : MOPED
83 Smother, as with sauce : DROWN
87 Santa’s routes on Christmas Eve? : NOELFLYZONES
91 “I categorically deny that!” : ITSALIE
93 Job listing abbr. : EOE
94 One might be organized by habitat : ZOO
95 “A Death in the Family” novelist : AGEE
97 Wall St. debut : IPO
98 Advice after one’s rival scores a perfect ten? : DONTGETMADGETELEVEN
104 “Me day” destination : SPA
106 Org. with a PreCheck option : TSA
107 What fumaroles emit : STEAM
10 Like streets, but rarely alleyways : NAMED
109 River through Florence : ARNO
111 Give an allowance? : LET
114 Lukewarm : TEPID
116 Had a session : MET
117 Airline’s promise to improve its timeliness? : YOURDELAYSARENUMBERED
124 Rim protector : HUBCAP
125 “___ is to place as eternity is to time”: Joseph Joubert : SPACE
126 Where the entire “Newhart” series actually took place : INADREAM
127 Guiding principles : IDEALS
128 Hollandaise sauce ingredients : YOLKS
129 They might get worn down while solving crosswords : ERASERS

Down

1 Stuff served in a horn at a Renaissance faire, perhaps : ALE
2 Red or White follower : SOX
3 Magician’s request : PICKACARD
4 “For my money …” : ITHINK
5 Subject of Bravo’s “Selling Sunset” : REALTY
6 Directional suffix : ERN
7 Company whose name is derived from “Service Games” : SEGA
8 Airline based in Madrid : IBERIA
9 Markdown indicator : REDTAG
10 “Your point being …?” : AND
11 Stick in a makeup kit : QTIP
12 Skye of “Say Anything …” : IONE
13 Word on a candy heart : LUV
14 Indigenous Oklahoman : OTO
15 Red carpet attire : GOWN
16 Maker of tiny trunks : SPEEDO
17 Loser in the 2024 Stanley Cup final : OILER
18 Mean-spirited : NASTY
20 Regard highly : REVERE
24 Dr. Marcus of old TV : WELBY
25 Greek goddess of the earth : GAIA
30 Alfresco dining spot : PATIO
31 Positions that require flexibility? : YOGA
33 Desertlike : SERE
35 Traffic jams : SNARLUPS
36 Intense demeanor : EDGE
38 Compote fruit : PEAR
3 Language whose name starts and ends with the same letter : URDU
40 Looney Tunes bunny : LOLA
41 Admitted to a doctor’s office : SEEN
42 Ending of a political address : GOV
48 Euphoric moments : HIGHS
49 Not go further than : ENDAT
50 Panini maker, e.g. : PRESS
51 Textbook example : EPITOME
52 Purges : RIDS
53 First word of a Stevie Wonder hit : ISNT
54 Part of a joule : ERG
55 Romance : WOO
58 Likely victim on April Fools’ Day : SAP
59 Actress Hagen : UTA
63 Hollywood hopefuls : STARLETS
65 Final purpose, to Aristotle : TELOS
67 Surprise 100-Downs : RAIDS
68 “Ad ___” (2019 sci-fi film) : ASTRA
69 Hazard for a jet skier : WAKE
70 Do in : SLAY
71 Drink like a dog : LAP
72 Its prime minister is known as the Taoiseach: Abbr. : IRE
73 When doubled, a dance : CAN
74 “___ y plata” (state motto of Montana) : ORO
79 Sparkling juice brand : IZZE
80 Ill-gotten gains : LOOT
82 Milkweed leaves, for a monarch caterpillar : DIET
84 Athena’s gift to Athens : OLIVETREE
85 Totally exhausted : WIPED
86 Bright light in the big city : NEON
88 Zodiac feline : LEO
89 Type of type : FONT
90 Academy endorsements, casually : NOMS
92 Many a babysitter : TEEN
95 Visibly stunned : AGAPE
96 Early NASA program : GEMINI
98 Europe’s second-longest river : DANUBE
99 Chutzpah : GALL
100 Go on the offensive : ATTACK
101 Some farm machines : DEERES
102 Kappa follower : LAMBDA
103 Mideast dignitaries: Var. : EMEERS
104 Drop in for a sec : SAYHI
105 Honored : PROUD
110 Predator that can weigh up to six tons : ORCA
112 Like child’s play : EASY
113 Embarassing mistake? : TYPO
115 Sea turtle nesting site : DUNE
118 Indian lentil dish : DAL
119 Many debut releases, in brief : EPS
120 Mule of old song : SAL
121 Dent or scratch : MAR
122 Barber’s obstacle : EAR
123 Contacts on Instagram, informally : DMS

