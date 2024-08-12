NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, August 12

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Major purchase when furnishing a dining room : TABLE 6 Reprimanding sounds : TSKS 10 ___ de gallo (salsa variety) : PICO 14 White wetland wader : EGRET 15 Company name aptly found in “The bookcase came together like a charm!” : IKEA 16 Broadway’s “Dear ___ Hansen” : EVAN 17 *One leaving money under a pillow : TOOTHFAIRY 19 Southern cornbread : PONE 20 Noisy bedmate : SNORER 21 Sean who played Rudy in “Rudy” : ASTIN 22 *Hobbes, vis-à-vis Calvin : IMAGINARYFRIEND 26 Submission to a record label in the 1990s : DEMOCD 27 “Humble” home : ABODE 28 Narcissist’s flaw : EGO 29 Toe woe : BUNION 32 “Seriously?!” … or what one might ask of the answers to starred clues in this puzzle? : AREYOUFORREAL 38 One on maternity leave : NEWMOM 39 California’s Monterey ___ Aquarium : BAY 41 Indian yogurt drink : LASSI 43 Frozen ocean water : SEAICE 46 *Cryptid in the Scottish Highlands : LOCHNESSMONSTER 50 Prefix with -naut : ASTRO 51 Period of one’s prime : HEYDAY 52 Arnaz who loved Lucy : DESI 53 *”Ho, ho, ho!” hollerer : SANTACLAUS 57 British boarding school : ETON 58 “Keep it down!” : HUSH 59 Rwandan minority : TUTSI 60 0% : NONE 61 Dollar bills : ONES 62 Finger-painting smudge : SMEAR

Down