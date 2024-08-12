 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, August 12

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Major purchase when furnishing a dining room : TABLE
6 Reprimanding sounds : TSKS
10 ___ de gallo (salsa variety) : PICO
14 White wetland wader : EGRET
15 Company name aptly found in “The bookcase came together like a charm!” : IKEA
16 Broadway’s “Dear ___ Hansen” : EVAN
17 *One leaving money under a pillow : TOOTHFAIRY
19 Southern cornbread : PONE
20 Noisy bedmate : SNORER
21 Sean who played Rudy in “Rudy” : ASTIN
22 *Hobbes, vis-à-vis Calvin : IMAGINARYFRIEND
26 Submission to a record label in the 1990s : DEMOCD
27 “Humble” home : ABODE
28 Narcissist’s flaw : EGO
29 Toe woe : BUNION
32 “Seriously?!” … or what one might ask of the answers to starred clues in this puzzle? : AREYOUFORREAL
38 One on maternity leave : NEWMOM
39 California’s Monterey ___ Aquarium : BAY
41 Indian yogurt drink : LASSI
43 Frozen ocean water : SEAICE
46 *Cryptid in the Scottish Highlands : LOCHNESSMONSTER
50 Prefix with -naut : ASTRO
51 Period of one’s prime : HEYDAY
52 Arnaz who loved Lucy : DESI
53 *”Ho, ho, ho!” hollerer : SANTACLAUS
57 British boarding school : ETON
58 “Keep it down!” : HUSH
59 Rwandan minority : TUTSI
60 0% : NONE
61 Dollar bills : ONES
62 Finger-painting smudge : SMEAR

Down

1 Vietnamese New Year : TET
2 “A long time ___ …” : AGO
3 Sis’s sibling : BRO
4 “What are you waiting for?!” : LETSGO
5 Pertaining to a cultural group : ETHNIC
6 Princess’s headwear : TIARA
7 Person who might need a lift? : SKIER
8 Actress Washington of “Scandal” : KERRY
9 Speak aloud : SAY
10 Discontinued competitor of Coke Zero : PEPSIONE
11 Words on an Election Day sticker : IVOTED
12 Bluey or Snoopy : CANINE
13 Upright, as hair : ONEND
18 A fan (of) : FOND
21 ___ Day, occasion for planting trees : ARBOR
22 Ending with sulf- or fluor- : IDE
23 Lead-in to Man or mansion : MEGA
24 Love, in Spanish : AMOR
25 One might have farm animals, fried food and a Ferris wheel : FAIR
29 Backside : BUM
30 Sci-fi ship : UFO
31 When repeated, sound effect for Cookie Monster : NOM
33 Induct into a Hall of Fame, perhaps : ENSHRINE
34 Like the questions asked in 20 Questions : YESNO
35 Baby’s boo-boo : OWIE
36 Ever so slightly : ABIT
37 Tie, as shoes : LACE
40 “___ out!” (ump’s shout) : YER
41 Finish behind : LOSETO
42 Follows, as a hunch : ACTSON
43 Vending machine drink : SODA
44 Puts into law : ENACTS
45 Arkham ___, institution for many Batman foes : ASYLUM
46 Filled with cargo : LADEN
47 Olympic snowboarder White : SHAUN
48 Have a feeling : SENSE
49 The answers to the starred clues in this puzzle … or are they? : MYTHS
53 “Billions” airer, for short : SHO
54 Chowed down : ATE
55 Summer Olympics powerhouse : USA
56 Knight’s title : SIR

