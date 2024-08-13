 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, August 13

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Pathetic : SAD
4 Sound hoarse : RASP
8 1992 novel set in 1920s Harlem : JAZZ
12 Walk heavily : PLOD
14 Concur with by repeating : ECHO
15 Covered veranda often equipped with a ceiling fan : LANAI
16 Exude, as confidence : OOZE
17 Ergo : THUS
18 Take in or take on : ADOPT
1 1970 novel exploring racism’s effect on a young girl’s self-esteem : THEBLUESTEYE
22 One who dies for a cause : MARTYR
23 Home for a queen : HIVE
24 Modernizing prefix : NEO
27 Road curve : ESS
28 Like Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off,” key-wise : ING
30 1981 novel about the interplay of privilege and poverty in a Caribbean romance : TARBABY
32 No later than : UNTIL
34 Deep-dish pizza chain, informally : UNOS
35 1977 novel whose title references a lyrical Old Testament book : SONGOFSOLOMON
40 Confer : LEND
41 Collaborations like those on “Ella and Louis” : DUETS
42 1987 Pulitzer-winning novel about the haunting of a formerly enslaved family’s home : BELOVED
46 Traitor : RAT
47 It might welcome you home : MAT
50 Backdrop for a shooting star : SKY
51 Folk wisdom : LORE
53 “Burning” feeling : DESIRE
55 Author who received the Nobel Prize in Literature on the basis of her first six novels, all featured in this puzzle : TONIMORRISON
57 Clean up, as software : DEBUG
60 Burkina ___ : FASO
61 Sound of a fall : THUD
62 Shooting stars, some believe : OMENS
63 Cache for cash : TILL
64 Effortlessness : EASE
65 1973 novel set in “the Bottom,” a neighborhood slated to be demolished for a golf course : SULA
66 ___ gin fizz : SLOE
67 For each : PER

Down

1 Request in the weight room : SPOTME
2 Kauai goodbyes : ALOHAS
3 Earth-moving machines, informally : DOZERS
4 Pick up again, as a book : RETURNTO
5 Muscle misery : ACHE
6 “Pipe down!” : SHUSH
7 Sticky note : POSTIT
8 Green gemstone : JADE
9 “That’s ___-brainer” : ANO
10 Heat in the microwave : ZAP
11 Photo retoucher’s focus, perhaps : ZIT
13 Something that can be racked up : DEBT
15 Coat of paint : LAYER
20 Telling tall tales : LYING
21 #bestfriends4___ : EVA
24 iPod model : NANO
25 Black, poetically : EBON
26 Pained cries : OYS
29 Looping animation file : GIF
31 Mooches, as a cigarette : BUMS
32 Overturn : UNDO
33 Mind-altering drug : LSD
35 Pursue : SEEK
36 Just : ONLY
37 Your and my : OUR
38 Top billing : LEADROLE
39 Furry swimmer : OTTER
40 Scale units: Abbr. : LBS
43 YouTube journals, essentially : VLOGS
44 Very long time : EON
45 Heaps of windblown snow : DRIFTS
47 Unfortunate incident : MISHAP
48 Make excited : AROUSE
49 Sensitive to the touch : TENDER
52 One might begin “Hope this finds you well” : EMAIL
54 Construction area : SITE
55 “Chicken of the sea” : TUNA
56 World capital on the same latitude as Tallinn and Stockholm : OSLO
57 Half of cuatro : DOS
58 Australia’s tallest bird : EMU
59 “The Fresh Prince of ___-Air” : BEL

