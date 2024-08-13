NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, August 13

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Pathetic : SAD 4 Sound hoarse : RASP 8 1992 novel set in 1920s Harlem : JAZZ 12 Walk heavily : PLOD 14 Concur with by repeating : ECHO 15 Covered veranda often equipped with a ceiling fan : LANAI 16 Exude, as confidence : OOZE 17 Ergo : THUS 18 Take in or take on : ADOPT 1 1970 novel exploring racism’s effect on a young girl’s self-esteem : THEBLUESTEYE 22 One who dies for a cause : MARTYR 23 Home for a queen : HIVE 24 Modernizing prefix : NEO 27 Road curve : ESS 28 Like Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off,” key-wise : ING 30 1981 novel about the interplay of privilege and poverty in a Caribbean romance : TARBABY 32 No later than : UNTIL 34 Deep-dish pizza chain, informally : UNOS 35 1977 novel whose title references a lyrical Old Testament book : SONGOFSOLOMON 40 Confer : LEND 41 Collaborations like those on “Ella and Louis” : DUETS 42 1987 Pulitzer-winning novel about the haunting of a formerly enslaved family’s home : BELOVED 46 Traitor : RAT 47 It might welcome you home : MAT 50 Backdrop for a shooting star : SKY 51 Folk wisdom : LORE 53 “Burning” feeling : DESIRE 55 Author who received the Nobel Prize in Literature on the basis of her first six novels, all featured in this puzzle : TONIMORRISON 57 Clean up, as software : DEBUG 60 Burkina ___ : FASO 61 Sound of a fall : THUD 62 Shooting stars, some believe : OMENS 63 Cache for cash : TILL 64 Effortlessness : EASE 65 1973 novel set in “the Bottom,” a neighborhood slated to be demolished for a golf course : SULA 66 ___ gin fizz : SLOE 67 For each : PER

Down