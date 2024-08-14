NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, August 14

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 When the stage direction “Enter three Witches” appears in “Macbeth” : ACTI 5 Mower houses : SHEDS 10 Admits (to) : COPS 14 “High” time : NOON 15 Like abandoned malls : EERIE 16 Chain with a “2 x 2 x 2” breakfast combo : IHOP 17 Seventh heaven : CLOUDTHREE 19 Purina rival : ALPO 20 Virginia Tech athletes : HOKIES 21 Texting format, in brief : SMS 23 Lead-in to -meter : ODO 24 Preach, maybe : ORATE 25 March Madness round : SWEETFOUR 28 Barbecue joint offering : RIBS 29 Thermostat piece : DIAL 30 Big name in Greek yogurt : OIKOS 31 ___-Caps (movie treat) : SNO 32 Gym rep : CURL 3 Church founded by Joseph Smith, for short : LDS 34 Beatles hit written by a teenage Paul McCartney : WHENIMEIGHT 38 Dedicated work : ODE 39 Major league? : ARMY 40 Morning hrs. : AMS 43 Like a go-getter : TYPEA 46 Word following sand or steel : TRAP 47 Composer ___ Carlo Menotti : GIAN 48 With 56-Across, hairstylist’s observation (that also applies to 17-, 25- and 34-Across?) : YOURROOTS 50 “Keep Climbing” airline : DELTA 51 St. Louis summer setting : CDT 52 Dallas sch. : SMU 53 Wilbur, to Fern, in “Charlotte’s Web” : PETPIG 54 Dethrone : OUST 56 See 48-Across : ARESHOWING 59 Gym bag emanation : ODOR 60 Preprinted word on some nametags : HELLO 61 Olympic blade : EPEE 62 Leakes of reality TV : NENE 63 “So long,” in Seville : ADIOS 64 Prepared to drive : TEED

Down