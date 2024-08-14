 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, August 14

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 When the stage direction “Enter three Witches” appears in “Macbeth” : ACTI
5 Mower houses : SHEDS
10 Admits (to) : COPS
14 “High” time : NOON
15 Like abandoned malls : EERIE
16 Chain with a “2 x 2 x 2” breakfast combo : IHOP
17 Seventh heaven : CLOUDTHREE
19 Purina rival : ALPO
20 Virginia Tech athletes : HOKIES
21 Texting format, in brief : SMS
23 Lead-in to -meter : ODO
24 Preach, maybe : ORATE
25 March Madness round : SWEETFOUR
28 Barbecue joint offering : RIBS
29 Thermostat piece : DIAL
30 Big name in Greek yogurt : OIKOS
31 ___-Caps (movie treat) : SNO
32 Gym rep : CURL
3 Church founded by Joseph Smith, for short : LDS
34 Beatles hit written by a teenage Paul McCartney : WHENIMEIGHT
38 Dedicated work : ODE
39 Major league? : ARMY
40 Morning hrs. : AMS
43 Like a go-getter : TYPEA
46 Word following sand or steel : TRAP
47 Composer ___ Carlo Menotti : GIAN
48 With 56-Across, hairstylist’s observation (that also applies to 17-, 25- and 34-Across?) : YOURROOTS
50 “Keep Climbing” airline : DELTA
51 St. Louis summer setting : CDT
52 Dallas sch. : SMU
53 Wilbur, to Fern, in “Charlotte’s Web” : PETPIG
54 Dethrone : OUST
56 See 48-Across : ARESHOWING
59 Gym bag emanation : ODOR
60 Preprinted word on some nametags : HELLO
61 Olympic blade : EPEE
62 Leakes of reality TV : NENE
63 “So long,” in Seville : ADIOS
64 Prepared to drive : TEED

Down

1 Last members of relay teams : ANCHORS
2 Fill, as with crayon : COLORIN
3 Acknowledged applause : TOOKABOW
4 Many residents of Nunavut : INUITS
5 Comedians’ collections : SETS
6 “Good one” : HEH
7 Blunder : ERR
8 Pump option : DIESEL
9 Note by a poor grade : SEEME
10 Employer of Carrie Mathison on “Homeland,” for short : CIA
11 “Well, whaddya know!” : OHLOOK
12 Tegan and Sara, e.g. : POPDUO
13 Trackable scents : SPOORS
18 Ruby of “A Raisin in the Sun” : DEE
22 Insistently unhip : STODGY
25 iPhone speaker? : SIRI
26 Retail giant headquartered in Bentonville, Ark. : WALMART
27 Angle : FISH
29 2021 sci-fi epic nominated for Best Picture : DUNE
32 Evergreens with fragrant wood : CEDARS
33 Like a wet noodle : LIMP
35 One making a bed, perhaps : HOER
36 Significant stretches : ERAS
37 Part of a car’s exhaust system : TAILPIPE
41 Afternoon attraction : MATINEE
42 Obtained, informally : SNAGGED
43 Bigwig : TYCOON
44 Bro’s greeting : YODUDE
45 Stages, as a play : PUTSON
46 Went on the road : TOURED
47 Lose in a logrolling match, say : GETWET
49 Poker variant with four hole cards : OMAHA
50 “In excelsis ___” : DEO
53 Vietnamese soups : PHOS
55 Uno + due : TRE
57 ___ Lilly and Company : ELI
58 Mo preceder : SLO

