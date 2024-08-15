 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, August 15

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 City sitting spot : STOOP
6 One shown in a crowd cutaway at a sporting event, perhaps : CELEB
11 Word on a diamond-shaped yellow road sign : SLOW
15 Gondola’s path : CANAL
16 Ancient Greek marketplace : AGORA
17 Yacht spot : COVE
18 *Rod-shaped parasite : EIFFELTOWER
20 Hard-core : AVID
21 Base figure, for short : NCO
22 Garden divisions : BEDS
23 Made a bundle : BALED
25 “From your lips to God’s ears” : IHOPESO
27 *Soup or sandwich : PARTYSUB
30 Point to : CITE
31 Mash-up : AMALGAM
3 “Green” : ECO
34 Fraction of a watt-hour : ERG
36 “Foyle’s ___” (British TV drama) : WAR
37 Exploits : FEATS
39 Technology used in writing the starred clues? : SPEECHTOTEXT
42 Suffix with proto- : PLASM
44 Straight, informally : HET
45 Rook’s opposite : VET
46 Take for a ride : CON
47 Most diabolical : EVILEST
50 Disturb : ROIL
54 *Embarrassment from a self-own, perhaps : BUTTDIAL
56 Businesswoman Huffington : ARIANNA
58 “Peace” : SEEYA
59 Command : FIAT
60 Noted speedway sponsor : STP
61 Laura of “Enlightened” : DERN
62 *Grade-A quality : CLOUDYSKIES
66 Call it a day : QUIT
67 Folklore foes : OGRES
68 Headdress for the archbishop of Canterbury : MITRE
69 Places to get masks : SPAS
70 Kingpin on “The Wire” : MARLO
71 Correct, as writing : EMEND

Down

1 Like the longer route, maybe : SCENIC
2 Martial art with movements like “Parting the Horse’s Mane” and “Grasp Bird’s Tail” : TAICHI
3 One way to get around town : ONFOOT
4 Clod : OAF
5 Annapolis frosh : PLEBE
6 Persian’s realm? : CATDOM
7 They often clash : EGOS
8 Forecast word : LOW
9 Poetic palindrome : ERE
10 She originated the role of Fanny in “Funny Girl” : BARBRA
11 Like pangolins : SCALY
12 Small sofa : LOVESEAT
13 Fallopian tube, e.g. : OVIDUCT
14 Make one out of two? : WED
19 18th-century French novelist whose name means “the wise man” : LESAGE
24 Charge for money, say : ATMFEE
26 Friends, in slang : PEEPS
27 Major tributary of the Missouri : PLATTE
28 Farming prefix : AGRO
29 NYY rival : BOS
32 “Well, shoot!,” more colorfully : AWHELL
35 Fix : REMEDY
38 Deleted scene, e.g. : EXTRA
39 Afro-Caribbean religion : SANTERIA
40 Plant in the mint family with healthful seeds : CHIA
41 Mobile dinner table : TVTRAY
42 Banned chemical contaminant, for short : PCB
43 Bungle : LOUSEUP
48 One half of the merger that formed Paramount Global : VIACOM
49 Insisted : SAIDSO
51 Not remote : ONSITE
52 Starting position, maybe : INTERN
53 Ran out : LAPSED
55 Rainflies can cover them : TENTS
57 Identifying words from a familiar voice : ITSME
59 Stoke : FUEL
61 Makes ineligible for competition, for short : DQS
63 N.Y.C. luggage tag letters : LGA
64 Defenseman who scored a Stanley Cup-winning “flying goal” : ORR
65 ___ Dae-jung, Nobel-winning former president of South Korea : KIM

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
One of Game Pass’ best titles leaves PC on August 15 and you don’t want to miss it
Death Stranding

While Xbox Game Pass frequently adds new games to its library, some titles do leave the service every fifteen days. Sometimes, those games are fantastic and PC Game Pass will lose a heavy hitter on August 15: Death Stranding. If you aren't familiar with this game, it, ironically, is a PlayStation console exclusive that's part of Microsoft's subscription service only on PC. Death Stranding first released on PS4 in November 2019 and tells a story about a man who is trying to reconnect a post-apocalyptic while dealing with lots of supernatural threats along the way.

It didn't come to PC until July 2020, before that was followed by Death Stranding: Director's Cut for PC and PS5 in the following years. The version of the game that's available through Xbox Game Pass is based on the July 2020 PC release, although it only came to PC Game Pass in August 2022. After a year on Microsoft's subscription service, the deal is up, and it's going to leave on August 15. Death Stranding is a game with a very compelling and socially relevant story and gameplay not quite like anything out there, so Game Pass subscribers who haven't tried this game yet need to before it leaves the service soon. 
It's all connected
Death Stranding follows the journey of Sam Porter Bridges, the adopted son of the President of the United Cities of America, as he attempts to reconnect what's left of America with a Chiral Network and save his sister. Of course, this game has Kojima's signature eccentricity, as Sam also carries around and starts forming a deeper connection with a baby in a pod (called a BB) that helps him avoid deadly creatures called BTs and gives him visions of a mysterious figure played by Mads Mikkelsen. On that note, Death Stranding has a stacked Hollywood cast as it stars people like Norman Reedus, Lea Seydoux, and Margaret Qualley and features characters modeled after Lindsay Wagner, Guillermo del Toro, Nicolas Winding Refn, and more. 
I'm not a huge fan of this game's melodramatic dialogue exchanges and arduous pacing that leaves a lot of the most interesting reveals for the end. Still, it undeniably has some prescient themes about how important connection is, something that became even more apparent and relevant in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Few video game writers can craft narratives that are as engaging and memorable as the ones in Hideo Kojima's games. Though what I like most about Death Stranding is its gameplay, which isn't quite like anything that came out before or since. 
For the most part, Death Stranding is a game about delivering packages. It initially seemed like a shocking change in style for the man behind the Metal Gear Solid series, but the connections become a bit clearer to me as I had to stealthily avoid BTs and saw the Metal Gear Solid V-level of freedom the game gives players in making deliveries. To maximize profits from deliveries, I have to balance all of the packages in Sam's possession, keeping a close eye on the terrain, and finding the best ways to get Sam to his destination without damaging much of the goods he's carrying.

Read more
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more
MultiVersus Season 1 delayed, pre-season extended until August 15
A character roster of WB characters.

The first season of MultiVersus is delayed to an unknown date, so its pre-season will now run until August 15.

https://twitter.com/multiversus/status/1554998401900486656

Read more