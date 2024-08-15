NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, August 15

1 Like the longer route, maybe : SCENIC
2 Martial art with movements like “Parting the Horse’s Mane” and “Grasp Bird’s Tail” : TAICHI
3 One way to get around town : ONFOOT
4 Clod : OAF
5 Annapolis frosh : PLEBE
6 Persian’s realm? : CATDOM
7 They often clash : EGOS
8 Forecast word : LOW
9 Poetic palindrome : ERE
10 She originated the role of Fanny in “Funny Girl” : BARBRA
11 Like pangolins : SCALY
12 Small sofa : LOVESEAT
13 Fallopian tube, e.g. : OVIDUCT
14 Make one out of two? : WED
19 18th-century French novelist whose name means “the wise man” : LESAGE
24 Charge for money, say : ATMFEE
26 Friends, in slang : PEEPS
27 Major tributary of the Missouri : PLATTE
28 Farming prefix : AGRO
29 NYY rival : BOS
32 “Well, shoot!,” more colorfully : AWHELL
35 Fix : REMEDY
38 Deleted scene, e.g. : EXTRA
39 Afro-Caribbean religion : SANTERIA
40 Plant in the mint family with healthful seeds : CHIA
41 Mobile dinner table : TVTRAY
42 Banned chemical contaminant, for short : PCB
43 Bungle : LOUSEUP
48 One half of the merger that formed Paramount Global : VIACOM
49 Insisted : SAIDSO
51 Not remote : ONSITE
52 Starting position, maybe : INTERN
53 Ran out : LAPSED
55 Rainflies can cover them : TENTS
57 Identifying words from a familiar voice : ITSME
59 Stoke : FUEL
61 Makes ineligible for competition, for short : DQS
63 N.Y.C. luggage tag letters : LGA
64 Defenseman who scored a Stanley Cup-winning “flying goal” : ORR
65 ___ Dae-jung, Nobel-winning former president of South Korea : KIM