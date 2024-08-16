NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, August 16

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.
While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.
If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.
NYT Crossword answers today
Across
1 Locale for car chases in “Goldfinger” and “Quantum of Solace” : ALPS
5 Spiced tea : CHAI
9 Slowly depletes : SAPS
13 Not fully value : SELLSHORT
15 Skedaddle : SPLIT
16 “More to come …” : STAYTUNED
17 Hunter on screen : HOLLY
18 English cathedral city : ELY
19 Container for the Ten Commandments : ARK
20 Libby offerings : EBOOKS
22 Connects : TIESIN
24 More spirited : SPUNKIER
26 Meals that traditionally include four cups of wine : SEDERS
27 Round up : HERD
28 The “code” in Walter Isaacson’s best-selling 2021 book “The Code Breaker” : DNA
29 Hosts : MCS
30 Where lines may be drawn in the sand : ZENGARDEN
32 Something to do “criss-cross applesauce” : SIT
33 Expeditions, e.g. : FORDS
34 It’s inspired : AIR
35 Some facilities : MENSROOMS
37 Low point: Abbr. : MIN
38 Some 3.5 million quotations were gathered for it, for short : OED
39 Italian menu word : ALLA
40 Had a hankering : LONGED
43 One known to disappear during work : MAGICIAN
45 Marked down : ONSALE
46 Trust : BANKON
47 Tube travelers? : OVA
48 Unchanging : SET
49 Cheese also known as French Gruyère : COMTE
50 That’s an order! : DIRECTIVE
53 Forestall : AVERT
54 Add exaggerated details to : EMBROIDER
55 Coin once known as the “piece of eight” : PESO
56 “Chain Reaction” singer, 1985 : ROSS
57 Mugful on a desk, perhaps : PENS
Down
1 Good stuff : ASSETS
2 Leave undisturbed : LETLIE
3 Was psychologically manipulative : PLAYEDMINDGAMES
4 Arch : SLY
5 Cranks (out) : CHURNS
6 Toot one’s own horn? : HONK
7 Amount to : ARE
8 “Can’t say for certain” : ITDEPENDS
9 Startle : SPOOK
10 “But seriously …” : ALLKIDDINGASIDE
11 Czech brew : PILSENER
1 Cluttered quarters : STY
14 Things found in a well : STAIRS
15 Showrunner Rhimes : SHONDA
21 Small towns : BURGS
23 Broken-off branches : SECTS
24 Artist Cindy known for her photographic self-portraits : SHERMAN
25 Skedaddled : RAN
30 Film character who asks “Did you ever think that maybe there’s more to life than being really, really, really ridiculously good-looking?” : ZOOLANDER
31 Comes down : RAINS
32 [I won't repeat myself in this note] : SEEABOVE
33 Leaf : FOLIO
35 Million ___ March (political event of 2000) : MOM
36 Clatter : RACKET
37 Most densely populated country in Europe : MONACO
