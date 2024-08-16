NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, August 16

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Locale for car chases in “Goldfinger” and “Quantum of Solace” : ALPS 5 Spiced tea : CHAI 9 Slowly depletes : SAPS 13 Not fully value : SELLSHORT 15 Skedaddle : SPLIT 16 “More to come …” : STAYTUNED 17 Hunter on screen : HOLLY 18 English cathedral city : ELY 19 Container for the Ten Commandments : ARK 20 Libby offerings : EBOOKS 22 Connects : TIESIN 24 More spirited : SPUNKIER 26 Meals that traditionally include four cups of wine : SEDERS 27 Round up : HERD 28 The “code” in Walter Isaacson’s best-selling 2021 book “The Code Breaker” : DNA 29 Hosts : MCS 30 Where lines may be drawn in the sand : ZENGARDEN 32 Something to do “criss-cross applesauce” : SIT 33 Expeditions, e.g. : FORDS 34 It’s inspired : AIR 35 Some facilities : MENSROOMS 37 Low point: Abbr. : MIN 38 Some 3.5 million quotations were gathered for it, for short : OED 39 Italian menu word : ALLA 40 Had a hankering : LONGED 43 One known to disappear during work : MAGICIAN 45 Marked down : ONSALE 46 Trust : BANKON 47 Tube travelers? : OVA 48 Unchanging : SET 49 Cheese also known as French Gruyère : COMTE 50 That’s an order! : DIRECTIVE 53 Forestall : AVERT 54 Add exaggerated details to : EMBROIDER 55 Coin once known as the “piece of eight” : PESO 56 “Chain Reaction” singer, 1985 : ROSS 57 Mugful on a desk, perhaps : PENS

Down