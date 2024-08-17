 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, August 17

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Ireland’s second-best-selling musical act after U2 : ENYA
5 Forsythia, for one : SHRUB
10 Verbally waver : HAW
13 Something shown to a rude houseguest : DOOR
14 Mistreatment : ABUSE
15 “___ Agua Para Chocolate” (hit 1992 foreign-language film) : COMO
16 One might clean up lots of toys : DOGGROOMER
18 Potatoes, in Indian cuisine : ALOO
19 Grown in ___ (brand of frozen French fries) : IDAHO
20 Reason one might read a “Speed Hump” sign and laugh : DIRTYMIND
22 One might be “slippery” : ELM
23 Epic backdrop, maybe : WAR
25 Some skintight clothing : SHAPERS
26 Coal miner’s discovery : SEAM
28 Josh who voices Olaf in “Frozen” : GAD
30 Initial tentative attempt : FORAY
31 Nonstop flight? : STAIRMASTER
35 Jamie Lee Curtis or Neve Campbell, notably : SCREAMQUEEN
37 Really loses one’s cool : GOESNUCLEAR
39 Planned Parenthood doc : OBGYN
42 Often-bracketed bit of Latin : SIC
43 Mark as important, in a way : STAR
45 You! All of you! : SOLVERS
48 Lunes, e.g. : DIA
50 The “1” in 8-8-1, e.g. : TIE
51 “Hold please”? : INEEDAHUG
53 River through Glasgow : CLYDE
55 What lions can do that pumas cannot : ROAR
56 “A deal’s a deal!” : NOBACKSIES
58 ThinkPads, originally : IBMS
59 ___ anglaise (rich custard) : CREME
60 Survey unit : ACRE
61 Cry for help : SOS
62 Toaster’s opening : HERES
63 Randall’s elder daughter on “This Is Us” : TESS

Down

1 Goes down the drain, perhaps : EDDIES
2 Thinks (on) : NOODLES
3 Stretcher bearers? : YOGAMATS
4 Frustrated cry : ARGH
5 Portuguese title : SAO
6 “True Detective” and “The Wire,” for two : HBODRAMAS
7 One-named poet from the 13th century : RUMI
8 App audience : USERS
9 Sea bed? : BERTH
10 Like Medina, Saudi Arabia, vis-à-vis Medina, Ohio : HOLIER
11 So-called “king of the Egyptian gods” : AMONRA
12 Rustic : WOODSY
15 Scouting gatherings : CAMPOREES
17 Spat : ROW
21 “Get me?” : YAFEEL
24 Match up : AGREE
27 Fashions out of whatever’s lying around : MACGYVERS
29 Sends to hell : DAMNS
32 Worked on a collapsible table, say : IRONED
33 Hit Netflix show whose pilot episode is titled “Red Light, Green Light” : SQUIDGAME
34 Stanley of “Julie & Julia” : TUCCI
36 Low-cost lager from Anheuser-Busch, familiarly : NATTYICE
38 Eleven in Las Vegas : RAIDERS
39 God slain by his brother, then resurrected by his wife : OSIRIS
40 Animal also known as a pygmy chimpanzee : BONOBO
41 Sparkles : GLEAMS
44 ___ Puffs : REESES
46 In Buffalo, it’s a faux pas to order this with Buffalo wings : RANCH
47 Buttress, with “up” : SHORE
49 Frustrated cry : ACK
52 Eschew the subway, say : UBER
54 Something that’s good to do a 180 on? : LSAT
57 These, in French : CES

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more
3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (August 16-18)
Crash Bandicoot runs forward in the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

Xbox has only received five new games so far this August, but three of them share a theme. The connective tissue between all of these additions is that they're new versions of older classics. With collections for some bombastic first-person shooters and cartoony platformers, and a remake of a crime action game, Xbox Game Pass' classics catalog has just been fleshed out with some excellent titles that come easily recommended. If you're looking for something to play on Microsoft's subscription service this weekend, consider checking out one of these three games.
Mafia: Defintive Edition

Mafia: Definitive Edition is a full-on remake of the 2002 mafioso crime action game Mafia. It's a Grand Theft Auto alternative set in a fictional 1930s city based on Chicago that follows the Italian mob in control of the city at the time. While Mafia never reached the heights of GTA, all the games in that series are creative and interesting in distinct ways. When it comes to the first Mafia specifically, the city of Lost Haven is an intricately detailed setting and provides a solid backdrop for a mob story that fans of movies like The Godfather or Goodfellas will enjoy. A fourth Mafia game is in development too, so now is a good time to get a better idea of how the series started. Mafia: Definitive Edition is available to play across PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Cloud Gaming via Game Pass Ultimate. It's also available on PS4.
Doom + Doom II

Read more
Fortnite is back on mobile, but there are a few catches
The Epic Games Store app on two phones. You can see Fortnite and Fall Guys ready for download.

Fortnite is one step closer to being fully back on mobile devices. Epic Games revealed Friday that its store app is now available on Android devices and on iOS in the EU.

This isn't the full Epic Games Store, but it's launching with Fall Guys for mobile, Rocket League Sideswipe, and, of course, Fortnite, with more apps to come. The storefront is also now on third-party mobile stores like AltStore PAL, and there are plans to bring it to others in the future.

Read more