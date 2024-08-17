NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, August 17

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Ireland’s second-best-selling musical act after U2 : ENYA 5 Forsythia, for one : SHRUB 10 Verbally waver : HAW 13 Something shown to a rude houseguest : DOOR 14 Mistreatment : ABUSE 15 “___ Agua Para Chocolate” (hit 1992 foreign-language film) : COMO 16 One might clean up lots of toys : DOGGROOMER 18 Potatoes, in Indian cuisine : ALOO 19 Grown in ___ (brand of frozen French fries) : IDAHO 20 Reason one might read a “Speed Hump” sign and laugh : DIRTYMIND 22 One might be “slippery” : ELM 23 Epic backdrop, maybe : WAR 25 Some skintight clothing : SHAPERS 26 Coal miner’s discovery : SEAM 28 Josh who voices Olaf in “Frozen” : GAD 30 Initial tentative attempt : FORAY 31 Nonstop flight? : STAIRMASTER 35 Jamie Lee Curtis or Neve Campbell, notably : SCREAMQUEEN 37 Really loses one’s cool : GOESNUCLEAR 39 Planned Parenthood doc : OBGYN 42 Often-bracketed bit of Latin : SIC 43 Mark as important, in a way : STAR 45 You! All of you! : SOLVERS 48 Lunes, e.g. : DIA 50 The “1” in 8-8-1, e.g. : TIE 51 “Hold please”? : INEEDAHUG 53 River through Glasgow : CLYDE 55 What lions can do that pumas cannot : ROAR 56 “A deal’s a deal!” : NOBACKSIES 58 ThinkPads, originally : IBMS 59 ___ anglaise (rich custard) : CREME 60 Survey unit : ACRE 61 Cry for help : SOS 62 Toaster’s opening : HERES 63 Randall’s elder daughter on “This Is Us” : TESS

Down