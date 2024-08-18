NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, August 18

1 9 or 10, but not 11 or 12 : CARD
5 Forming the bottom level : BASAL
10 Metallic sound : CLANG
15 Quick second? : ASST
19 Thickening substance obtained from seaweed : AGAR
20 Mega- : ULTRA
21 Trash-loving Muppet : OSCAR
22 Election year focus : RACE
23 Its name comes from Japanese for “to fight” : SUMO
24 Spacious : ROOMY
25 Amusement park attraction depicted above and below this answer : BUMPERCARS
27 Cry following a countdown : HAPPYNEWYEAR
30 ___ vez (this time: Sp.) : ESTA
31 Sewer scurrier : RAT
32 Prof’s helpers : TAS
33 Molecule studied by 2023 Nobelist Katalin Kariko : RNA
34 Be a cast member of : ACTIN
36 N.Y.C. home of “Christina’s World” : MOMA
37 “Three o’clock” : EAST
39 Hawaiian pizza topping : HAM
42 “Fiddler on the Roof” matchmaker : YENTE
44 Titled widows : DOWAGERS
46 Two thumbs up? : YESES
48 Glass tube illuminant : NEON
49 Start to despair : LOSEHEART
50 About 3.26 light years : PARSEC
51 “Her Kind” poet Sexton : ANNE
52 Capital on the Gulf of Guinea : ACCRA
53 Insignificant amount : SOU
54 “I’ve cracked it!” : AHA
55 Suffix with cyclo- : TRON
57 Genre influenced by calypso : SKA
58 “The Shape of Water” director : DELTORO
60 Consumers : EATERS
64 Trip, with “off” : SET
65 Amusement park attraction depicted weaving through this answer : ROLLERCOASTER
69 “Kidding!” : NOT
70 “Likewise!” : IDOTOO
72 Appear again after being killed, in a video game : RESPAWN
73 Burnsian lead-in to body : NAE
74 React to something hilarious : HOWL
76 Dweller in the cracks of a sunken ship, maybe : EEL
77 A+ service? : ACE
78 Ingvar Kamprad or Ingmar Bergman, e.g. : SWEDE
80 Dwindle : WANE
83 Canadian N.H.L. team : OILERS
85 Prominent feature of Tom Selleck or David Hasselhoff : CHESTHAIR
87 Total headache : PAIN
88 Showy garden flower : PEONY
89 Sour grapes drink? : HATERADE
90 Dating app success : MATCH
92 Digs in the mud : STY
93 Mega- : UBER
95 Lapel attachments : MICS
96 Dendrologist’s study : TREES
98 Letter before omega : PSI
99 Egg cells : OVA
100 Sub domain : SEA
101 Things you might pray on : RUGS
104 Vital component of the global refugee process : RESETTLEMENT
111 Amusement park attraction depicted above this answer : WATERSLIDE
114 People that call New Zealand “Aotearoa” : MAORI
115 Crumbled dessert topping : OREO
116 Last word before eating, sometimes : AMEN
117 Nickname for the Los Angeles Angels : HALOS
118 Set of pipes? : ORGAN
119 Not firm : LIMP
120 “Hey, you! Yeah, you!” : PSST
121 Does a whole lot of nothing : IDLES
122 Mammal whose name is spelled using only the letters of “mammal” : LLAMA
123 Biblical father of Kenan : ENOS