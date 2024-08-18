NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, August 18

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 9 or 10, but not 11 or 12 : CARD 5 Forming the bottom level : BASAL 10 Metallic sound : CLANG 15 Quick second? : ASST 19 Thickening substance obtained from seaweed : AGAR 20 Mega- : ULTRA 21 Trash-loving Muppet : OSCAR 22 Election year focus : RACE 23 Its name comes from Japanese for “to fight” : SUMO 24 Spacious : ROOMY 25 Amusement park attraction depicted above and below this answer : BUMPERCARS 27 Cry following a countdown : HAPPYNEWYEAR 30 ___ vez (this time: Sp.) : ESTA 31 Sewer scurrier : RAT 32 Prof’s helpers : TAS 33 Molecule studied by 2023 Nobelist Katalin Kariko : RNA 34 Be a cast member of : ACTIN 36 N.Y.C. home of “Christina’s World” : MOMA 37 “Three o’clock” : EAST 39 Hawaiian pizza topping : HAM 42 “Fiddler on the Roof” matchmaker : YENTE 44 Titled widows : DOWAGERS 46 Two thumbs up? : YESES 48 Glass tube illuminant : NEON 49 Start to despair : LOSEHEART 50 About 3.26 light years : PARSEC 51 “Her Kind” poet Sexton : ANNE 52 Capital on the Gulf of Guinea : ACCRA 53 Insignificant amount : SOU 54 “I’ve cracked it!” : AHA 55 Suffix with cyclo- : TRON 57 Genre influenced by calypso : SKA 58 “The Shape of Water” director : DELTORO 60 Consumers : EATERS 64 Trip, with “off” : SET 65 Amusement park attraction depicted weaving through this answer : ROLLERCOASTER 69 “Kidding!” : NOT 70 “Likewise!” : IDOTOO 72 Appear again after being killed, in a video game : RESPAWN 73 Burnsian lead-in to body : NAE 74 React to something hilarious : HOWL 76 Dweller in the cracks of a sunken ship, maybe : EEL 77 A+ service? : ACE 78 Ingvar Kamprad or Ingmar Bergman, e.g. : SWEDE 80 Dwindle : WANE 83 Canadian N.H.L. team : OILERS 85 Prominent feature of Tom Selleck or David Hasselhoff : CHESTHAIR 87 Total headache : PAIN 88 Showy garden flower : PEONY 89 Sour grapes drink? : HATERADE 90 Dating app success : MATCH 92 Digs in the mud : STY 93 Mega- : UBER 95 Lapel attachments : MICS 96 Dendrologist’s study : TREES 98 Letter before omega : PSI 99 Egg cells : OVA 100 Sub domain : SEA 101 Things you might pray on : RUGS 104 Vital component of the global refugee process : RESETTLEMENT 111 Amusement park attraction depicted above this answer : WATERSLIDE 114 People that call New Zealand “Aotearoa” : MAORI 115 Crumbled dessert topping : OREO 116 Last word before eating, sometimes : AMEN 117 Nickname for the Los Angeles Angels : HALOS 118 Set of pipes? : ORGAN 119 Not firm : LIMP 120 “Hey, you! Yeah, you!” : PSST 121 Does a whole lot of nothing : IDLES 122 Mammal whose name is spelled using only the letters of “mammal” : LLAMA 123 Biblical father of Kenan : ENOS

Down