NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, August 18

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 9 or 10, but not 11 or 12 : CARD
5 Forming the bottom level : BASAL
10 Metallic sound : CLANG
15 Quick second? : ASST
19 Thickening substance obtained from seaweed : AGAR
20 Mega- : ULTRA
21 Trash-loving Muppet : OSCAR
22 Election year focus : RACE
23 Its name comes from Japanese for “to fight” : SUMO
24 Spacious : ROOMY
25 Amusement park attraction depicted above and below this answer : BUMPERCARS
27 Cry following a countdown : HAPPYNEWYEAR
30 ___ vez (this time: Sp.) : ESTA
31 Sewer scurrier : RAT
32 Prof’s helpers : TAS
33 Molecule studied by 2023 Nobelist Katalin Kariko : RNA
34 Be a cast member of : ACTIN
36 N.Y.C. home of “Christina’s World” : MOMA
37 “Three o’clock” : EAST
39 Hawaiian pizza topping : HAM
42 “Fiddler on the Roof” matchmaker : YENTE
44 Titled widows : DOWAGERS
46 Two thumbs up? : YESES
48 Glass tube illuminant : NEON
49 Start to despair : LOSEHEART
50 About 3.26 light years : PARSEC
51 “Her Kind” poet Sexton : ANNE
52 Capital on the Gulf of Guinea : ACCRA
53 Insignificant amount : SOU
54 “I’ve cracked it!” : AHA
55 Suffix with cyclo- : TRON
57 Genre influenced by calypso : SKA
58 “The Shape of Water” director : DELTORO
60 Consumers : EATERS
64 Trip, with “off” : SET
65 Amusement park attraction depicted weaving through this answer : ROLLERCOASTER
69 “Kidding!” : NOT
70 “Likewise!” : IDOTOO
72 Appear again after being killed, in a video game : RESPAWN
73 Burnsian lead-in to body : NAE
74 React to something hilarious : HOWL
76 Dweller in the cracks of a sunken ship, maybe : EEL
77 A+ service? : ACE
78 Ingvar Kamprad or Ingmar Bergman, e.g. : SWEDE
80 Dwindle : WANE
83 Canadian N.H.L. team : OILERS
85 Prominent feature of Tom Selleck or David Hasselhoff : CHESTHAIR
87 Total headache : PAIN
88 Showy garden flower : PEONY
89 Sour grapes drink? : HATERADE
90 Dating app success : MATCH
92 Digs in the mud : STY
93 Mega- : UBER
95 Lapel attachments : MICS
96 Dendrologist’s study : TREES
98 Letter before omega : PSI
99 Egg cells : OVA
100 Sub domain : SEA
101 Things you might pray on : RUGS
104 Vital component of the global refugee process : RESETTLEMENT
111 Amusement park attraction depicted above this answer : WATERSLIDE
114 People that call New Zealand “Aotearoa” : MAORI
115 Crumbled dessert topping : OREO
116 Last word before eating, sometimes : AMEN
117 Nickname for the Los Angeles Angels : HALOS
118 Set of pipes? : ORGAN
119 Not firm : LIMP
120 “Hey, you! Yeah, you!” : PSST
121 Does a whole lot of nothing : IDLES
122 Mammal whose name is spelled using only the letters of “mammal” : LLAMA
123 Biblical father of Kenan : ENOS

Down

1 Take one’s profits, with “in” : CASH
2 Bebida en una taquería : AGUA
3 Parking garage feature : RAMP
4 Amusement park attraction depicted to the right of this answer : DROPTOWER
5 Participate in a Lakota smudging ceremony : BURNSAGE
6 Succulent genus : ALOE
7 Pack : STOW
8 With 29-Down, insect that conducts raids : ARMY
9 Sensible clothing for the Bay Area’s climate : LAYERS
10 A gilded one is seen on King Tut’s crown : COBRA
11 Baton Rouge sch. : LSU
12 Zenith : ACME
13 Goes down for a while? : NAPS
14 Actress Lee of “Past Lives” : GRETA
15 Part of a circumference : ARC
16 Designer of noted terminals at Dulles and J.F.K. : SAARINEN
17 “The Office” setting : SCRANTON
18 Trial : TEST
26 Risqué : RACY
28 Maker of pianos and motorcycles : YAMAHA
29 See 8-Down : ANT
35 Apartment dweller : TENANT
36 Fruity Italian wine : MOSCATO
37 Jazz pianist Garner : ERROLL
38 Perceptive : ASTUTE
39 Goddess whose name fills in this fact: Hephaestus once made ___ magical throne : HERA
40 Equus africanus, e.g. : ASS
41 Get together : MEET
43 Brussels-to-Berlin dir. : ENE
44 Removed, as points : DOCKED
45 Oil platform? : EASEL
46 Boorish sorts : YAHOOS
47 Assist in a pick-and-roll : SCREEN
49 Yogurt-based beverage : LASSI
50 Brown paper packages tied up with strings : PARCELS
56 Shell tool : OAR
58 The Four Knights’ genre : DOOWOP
59 Solar system model : ORRERY
61 Groups of nine : ENNEADS
62 One hopping on the band wagon? : ROADIE
63 Direct : STEER
65 Pooh’s pal : ROO
66 Indigenous people with a First Moccasin ceremony : APACHE
67 Louis who wrote “Holes” : SACHAR
68 Aviary sound : TWEET
71 Consequently : THENCE
75 Says what isn’t so : LIES
76 Itty-bitty : EENY
78 Fight (for) : STRIVE
79 Amusement park attraction depicted in and around this answer : WHACAMOLE
80 Typing stat: Abbr. : WPM
81 The Albuquerque Isotopes and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, for two : AAATEAMS
82 Compounds in cured meats : NITRATES
84 Destiny : LOT
86 Kind of coarse flour : SEMOLINA
91 Munich “mister” : HERR
93 Mileage, so to speak : USE
94 Pepto-___ : BISMOL
97 Part of an omakase meal : SUSHI
98 Word with French or free : PRESS
100 Substitute : SWAP
102 Pleased : GLAD
103 Common spot for a houseplant : SILL
105 Title in Parliament : EARL
106 Draped garment : TOGA
107 Aerial transport across New York’s East River : TRAM
108 Actress Moriarty : ERIN
109 Finding ___ Submarine Voyage (Disneyland attraction) : NEMO
110 At most : TOPS
112 Audiologist’s colleague, in brief : ENT
113 Agcy. overseeing public schools : DOE

Sam Hill
