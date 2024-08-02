NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, August 2

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.
While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.
If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.
NYT Crossword answers today
Across
1 Carrier letters : USS
4 Stuff of substance? : ATOMS
9 Phrase in a round of bidding : IPASS
14 0% : NOTONEBIT
16 Initiate, as a campaign : MOUNT
17 Novel idea? : STORYLINE
18 Stanley Tucci’s character in “The Devil Wears Prada” : NIGEL
19 Half of a train? : CHOO
20 “I’ll take the blame” : ITSONME
22 Like some curries and currants : RED
23 Flattest state in the U.S.: Abbr. : FLA
26 They might be booked for getaways : SITTERS
28 Gradual diminutions : EROSIONS
31 Forty winks : CATNAP
32 Acted like a maverick : WENTROGUE
34 Run-down : RATTY
35 Server’s question after a drink order : ISPEPSIOK
37″Six days ___ thou labor …”: Exodus : SHALT
40Starting line : LETSBEGIN
44 Dress down : YELLAT
46 Ring true : RESONATE
47 John Steinbeck’s hometown : SALINAS
49 Absorb : EAT
50 Part of a violin quartet? : PEG
51 “What’s the ___?” : VERDICT
53 Constellation named for an instrument : LYRA
54 For real : LEGIT
55 Preference for long-legged types, maybe : AISLESEAT
59 This and that : THESE
60 Perfect romantic evening : DREAMDATE
61 Nathan ___, physicist who collaborated with Einstein on a theory of wormholes : ROSEN
62 Trickles : SEEPS
63 Something made for a dinner, for short : RES
Down
1 Take off, as a cap : UNSCREW
2 “In your face!” : SOTHERE
3 Used for support : STOODON
4 Vague amount : ANY
5 10-digit no. : TEL
6 Adornment for a kimono : OBI
7 Like some fridges and doughnuts : MINI
8 Decides to leave : STETS
9 Testament to human nature? : IMNOTAROBOT
10 “Fair enough” : POINTTAKEN
11 Add to : AUGMENT
12 Look upon with disdain : SNEERAT
13 Card letters : STL
15 Color for un campeón : ORO
21 Bracketed qualification : SIC
23 Start of a football drive : FIRSTANDTEN
24 Drum machine creation : LOOP
25 Islam’s Jibril, for one : ANGEL
27 Plant with bugs, maybe : SPY
