NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, August 2

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Carrier letters : USS 4 Stuff of substance? : ATOMS 9 Phrase in a round of bidding : IPASS 14 0% : NOTONEBIT 16 Initiate, as a campaign : MOUNT 17 Novel idea? : STORYLINE 18 Stanley Tucci’s character in “The Devil Wears Prada” : NIGEL 19 Half of a train? : CHOO 20 “I’ll take the blame” : ITSONME 22 Like some curries and currants : RED 23 Flattest state in the U.S.: Abbr. : FLA 26 They might be booked for getaways : SITTERS 28 Gradual diminutions : EROSIONS 31 Forty winks : CATNAP 32 Acted like a maverick : WENTROGUE 34 Run-down : RATTY 35 Server’s question after a drink order : ISPEPSIOK 37″Six days ___ thou labor …”: Exodus : SHALT 40Starting line : LETSBEGIN 44 Dress down : YELLAT 46 Ring true : RESONATE 47 John Steinbeck’s hometown : SALINAS 49 Absorb : EAT 50 Part of a violin quartet? : PEG 51 “What’s the ___?” : VERDICT 53 Constellation named for an instrument : LYRA 54 For real : LEGIT 55 Preference for long-legged types, maybe : AISLESEAT 59 This and that : THESE 60 Perfect romantic evening : DREAMDATE 61 Nathan ___, physicist who collaborated with Einstein on a theory of wormholes : ROSEN 62 Trickles : SEEPS 63 Something made for a dinner, for short : RES

Down