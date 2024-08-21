NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, August 21

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Use a loofah : SCRUB 6 Biodiverse underwater ecosystem : REEF 10 Something in the air : GAS 13 Cinnabon enticements : AROMAS 15 ___ mater : ALMA 16 “So ___ heard!” : IVE 17 Gathering for lathering? : RUBADUBCLUB 19 Be a thorn in the side of : VEX 20 Weapon for Viking warriors : AXE 21 Feed, as a fire : STOKE 22 Distrusting : LEERY 24 Assistant who’s always being questioned : SIRI 25 Cheek : SASS 26 Jewels for fools? : DINGALINGBLING 32 Puerto ___ : RICAN 33 What houses resemble from an airplane : DOTS 34 Toy found in King Tut’s tomb : TOP 35 Universal donor’s blood type, for short : ONEG 36 Events at which you try not to lose track? : MEETS 38 The Floor Is ___ (kids’ make-believe game) : LAVA 39 Browser subwindow : TAB 40 Japanese noodle : SOBA 41 Ancestral tales, often : SAGAS 42 Fryer piled higher? : CHOCKABLOCKWOK 46 Wolverine and others : XMEN 47 Like wafers : THIN 48 Gold coin of old Europe : DUCAT 50 Apt setting for a French kiss : PARIS 52 Wrath : IRE 55 Outfit inspiration for a Swiftie : ERA 56 Cup to drink up? : CHUGALUGMUG 59 Interact with a Magic 8 Ball, say : ASK 60 Not out : HOME 61 What some credit cards offer rewards points for : DINING 62 Issa of Hollywood : RAE 63 Time machine entry : YEAR 64 Music, informally : TUNES

Down