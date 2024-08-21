 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, August 21

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Use a loofah : SCRUB
6 Biodiverse underwater ecosystem : REEF
10 Something in the air : GAS
13 Cinnabon enticements : AROMAS
15 ___ mater : ALMA
16 “So ___ heard!” : IVE
17 Gathering for lathering? : RUBADUBCLUB
19 Be a thorn in the side of : VEX
20 Weapon for Viking warriors : AXE
21 Feed, as a fire : STOKE
22 Distrusting : LEERY
24 Assistant who’s always being questioned : SIRI
25 Cheek : SASS
26 Jewels for fools? : DINGALINGBLING
32 Puerto ___ : RICAN
33 What houses resemble from an airplane : DOTS
34 Toy found in King Tut’s tomb : TOP
35 Universal donor’s blood type, for short : ONEG
36 Events at which you try not to lose track? : MEETS
38 The Floor Is ___ (kids’ make-believe game) : LAVA
39 Browser subwindow : TAB
40 Japanese noodle : SOBA
41 Ancestral tales, often : SAGAS
42 Fryer piled higher? : CHOCKABLOCKWOK
46 Wolverine and others : XMEN
47 Like wafers : THIN
48 Gold coin of old Europe : DUCAT
50 Apt setting for a French kiss : PARIS
52 Wrath : IRE
55 Outfit inspiration for a Swiftie : ERA
56 Cup to drink up? : CHUGALUGMUG
59 Interact with a Magic 8 Ball, say : ASK
60 Not out : HOME
61 What some credit cards offer rewards points for : DINING
62 Issa of Hollywood : RAE
63 Time machine entry : YEAR
64 Music, informally : TUNES

Down

1 Fleetwood Mac song with Stevie Nicks on piano : SARA
2 Heart : CRUX
3 Post-shower wear : ROBE
4 Actress Thurman : UMA
5 Hardly a heartening harbinger : BADSIGN
6 Unlikely thing off of which to buy haute couture : RACK
7 She: Fr. : ELLE
8 Bird that can run up to 30 m.p.h. : EMU
9 Workspaces with 3-D printers and laser cutters, informally : FABLABS
10 Tries something : GIVESITAGO
11 Declare : AVER
12 Descriptor for some Halloween costumes : SEXY
14 Kama ___ : SUTRA
18 Simplify, with “down” : BOIL
23 Course for some new immigrants, for short : ESL
24 Manage to get, as tickets : SNAG
25 Pepper and others: Abbr. : SGTS
26 Singer/actress Shore : DINAH
27 No-bake dessert that’s chilled before serving : ICEBOXCAKE
28 Perfect : IDEAL
29 “Why ___?” : NOT
30 Most common Czech surname : NOVAK
31 Figs. on college transcripts : GPAS
32 Univ. program with cadets : ROTC
36 Reaction upon tasting a decadent dessert : MOAN
37 Fall off : EBB
38 What a picket fence may enclose : LAWN
40 Sus : SKETCHY
41 Outfit for the mountains : SKISUIT
43 Nashville-based awards org. : CMA
44 Other, in Oaxaca : OTRA
45 Dependent, often : CHILD
48 Cherished : DEAR
49 Bear of constellations : URSA
50 Guinness record holder for “Mammal with the most names” : PUMA
51 Golden ___ (retiree) : AGER
52 “Let’s do it!” : IMIN
53 Mysterious character : RUNE
54 Charges of male emperor penguins : EGGS
57 Get into the weeds? : HOE
58 Bearded beast : GNU

