NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, August 22

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Confident claim : ICAN 5 Tootsie treat? : PEDI 9 Enclosed rhyme scheme : ABBA 13 Stone measure : CARAT 15 Modern-day home of Persepolis : IRAN 16 Godsend : BOON 17 MEDALS : EMMYAWARDS 19 “Cheers” bartender Woody : BOYD 20 Crafty inits. : DIY 21 Baseball pitcher’s feat, informally : NONO 22 Irritated : GOTTO 23 They work through a lot of baggage, for short : TSA 24 GOBI DESERT : GEOLOCATION 27 Quite some time : EONS 29 Source of the Golden Fleece : RAM 30 What doesn’t look the best naked? : EYE 31 Choir section : ALTOS 33 Not so loud : SOFTER 36 “SAY WHAT?” : ESSAYQUESTION 40 Acting unconsciously : ONAUTO 41 Prevailing spirit : ETHOS 43 Game piece in Mastermind : PEG 46 Legislative subject of the 2020 miniseries “Mrs. America,” for short : ERA 47 Spain’s longest river : EBRO 48 NEOLITH : ANYOLDTHING 54 “Scientia potentia ___” (“Knowledge is power”) : EST 55 Lassie’s owner on old TV : TIMMY 56 Premier couple’s retreat? : EDEN 57 Furtive laugh : HEH 58 Troll’s lookalike : OGRE 59 RUMMY : AREYOUGAME 62 Land that split from Zanzibar in 1861 : OMAN 63 Medicinal form : PILL 64 Word with screen or space : SAVER 65 Self images? : TATS 66 Sleep restlessly : TOSS 67 Something passed down the line : GENE

Down