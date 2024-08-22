 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, August 22

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Confident claim : ICAN
5 Tootsie treat? : PEDI
9 Enclosed rhyme scheme : ABBA
13 Stone measure : CARAT
15 Modern-day home of Persepolis : IRAN
16 Godsend : BOON
17 MEDALS : EMMYAWARDS
19 “Cheers” bartender Woody : BOYD
20 Crafty inits. : DIY
21 Baseball pitcher’s feat, informally : NONO
22 Irritated : GOTTO
23 They work through a lot of baggage, for short : TSA
24 GOBI DESERT : GEOLOCATION
27 Quite some time : EONS
29 Source of the Golden Fleece : RAM
30 What doesn’t look the best naked? : EYE
31 Choir section : ALTOS
33 Not so loud : SOFTER
36 “SAY WHAT?” : ESSAYQUESTION
40 Acting unconsciously : ONAUTO
41 Prevailing spirit : ETHOS
43 Game piece in Mastermind : PEG
46 Legislative subject of the 2020 miniseries “Mrs. America,” for short : ERA
47 Spain’s longest river : EBRO
48 NEOLITH : ANYOLDTHING
54 “Scientia potentia ___” (“Knowledge is power”) : EST
55 Lassie’s owner on old TV : TIMMY
56 Premier couple’s retreat? : EDEN
57 Furtive laugh : HEH
58 Troll’s lookalike : OGRE
59 RUMMY : AREYOUGAME
62 Land that split from Zanzibar in 1861 : OMAN
63 Medicinal form : PILL
64 Word with screen or space : SAVER
65 Self images? : TATS
66 Sleep restlessly : TOSS
67 Something passed down the line : GENE

Down

1 Cold beverage popularized at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis : ICEDTEA
2 Sleeveless top : CAMISOLE
3 Small marching band? : ARMYANTS
4 Vote in opposition : NAY
5 Word that can precede or follow “player” : PIANO
6 Flynn of Hollywood’s Golden Age : ERROL
7 41, to 43 : DAD
8 Popular crowd : INS
9 Top of the order? : ABBOT
10 Foot warmer : BOOTIE
11 Young male lover, informally : BOYTOY
12 Foul shot following a basket, in hoops lingo : ANDONE
14Blue reef fish : TANG
18 Heartache : WOE
22 Reproductive cell : GAMETE
25 Lover of Euridice, in opera : ORFEO
26 Scratching post scratchers : CATS
28 Middle-of-the-road : SOSO
32 With a clear head : SANELY
33 Zippo : SQUAT
34 Sound asleep : OUT
35 Formal ceremony : RITE
37 About 2 1/2 pints of beer : YARD
38 Catchphrase for moviedom’s “International Man of Mystery” : OHBEHAVE
39 Vikings, e.g. : NORSEMEN
42 “That’ll show ya!” : SOTHERE
43 Buns : PATOOT
44 Tough nut to crack : ENIGMA
45 Fitness fanatic, in slang : GYMRAT
49 What seers read : OMENS
50 University of North Carolina team, to fans : HEELS
51 Pastoral poems : IDYLS
52 Keanu Reeves role : NEO
53 Stampeders in “The Lion King” : GNUS
59 Spot-on : APT
60 Birthplace of bossa nova : RIO
61 Joke : GAG

