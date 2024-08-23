 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, August 23

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 “Pretty Little Liars” author Shepard : SARA
5 Trap for the unwary : SNARE
10 High-end hotel amenities : SPAS
14 Takeoff announcement? : IHAVETORUN
16 Rocked, in a way : WORE
17 “Future me — don’t forget this!” : NOTETOSELF
18 Holly genus : ILEX
19 Gave a once-over : EYEDUP
20 Begrudging assent : YEAHFINE
22 Jazz trumpeter Jones : THAD
23 Spiny reptile that, despite its name, is actually a lizard : HORNYTOAD
24 The Flyers, on a scoreboard : PHI
25 Famed recipient of a lesser blessing : ESAU
27 “Eww, enough!” : TMI
28 Cry of fear : EEK
29 Makes, as a putt : SINKS
31 Some Reichstag votes : NEINS
35 Stage group often dressed in black : CREW
37 Struggles : TOILS
39 [And just like that …] : SNAP
40 “TiK ToK” creator : KESHA
42 “Any ___?” : IDEAS
44 Makeup ingredient? : DNA
45 Soldier of Sauron : ORC
47 Cubism-inspired style : DECO
48 Like 30-Down : ICY
49 Make a deal official, say : SHAKEONIT
53 The average person will shed at least one every day : LASH
55 Spice derived from the inner bark of a tropical tree : CINNAMON
56 Like some broken records : WARPED
58 Antagonist in a 1604 play … or a 1992 animated movie : IAGO
59 Forest, in a metaphor : BIGPICTURE
61 Breezed (by) : FLEW
62 Try to get the upper hand? : ARMWRESTLE
63 Afflictions : ILLS
64 Infinitesimal : TEENY
65 Wine bottle spec : YEAR

Down

1 0, for 180° : SINE
2 Bit of salty language? : AHOYTHERE
3 Some announcements from the Fed : RATEHIKES
4 Cosmetics brand owned by Estée Lauder : AVEDA
5 Organ piece : STOP
6 KenKen entries: Abbr. : NOS
7 “For real?!” : AREYOUKIDDINGME
8 Minos or Midas : RULER
9 Member of la famille : ENFANT
10 Fan base added to the O.E.D. in 2023 : SWIFTIES
11 Oral vaccine target : POLIO
12 Sphere : ARENA
13 Planned Parenthood offering, informally : SEXED
15 Warm-up pieces : ETUDES
21 “How Firm a Foundation,” for one : HYMN
23 Where VietJet Air is headquartered : HANOI
24 Half a half-bushel : PECK
26 Watch, in a way : SIT
30 Winter forecast : SLEET
32 Debated : INDISPUTE
33 Comedian Aparna who wrote “Unreliable Narrator” : NANCHERLA
34 Do a certain veterinary job : SPAY
36 “It’s anyone’s guess” : WHOKNOWS
38 West Coast political hub, familiarly : SAC
41 What an integral can compute : AREA
43 Comfort : SOLACE
46 Fighting : COMBAT
49 Genre celebrated at the annual Worldcon : SCIFI
50 Meeting greeting : HIALL
51 Well-behaved sort : ANGEL
52 Color of a proverbial French beast : NOIRE
54 Chichi : ARTSY
56 Like the coats of many terriers : WIRY
57 Free-roaming residents of Japan’s Nara Park : DEER
60 Beat decisively, in video game lingo : PWN

