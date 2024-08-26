 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, August 26

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Square dance venue : BARN
5 San ___, capital of Puerto Rico : JUAN
9 The “I” of T.G.I.F. : ITS
12 Spring ___ (encounter plumbing problems) : ALEAK
14 Popular dance fitness program : ZUMBA
15 Backwoods denial : NAW
16 Abba hit of 1979 : GIMMEGIMMEGIMME
19 Like some smartphone purchases : INAPP
20 What a three-way intersection can form : TSHAPE
21 ‘N Sync hit of 2000 : BYEBYEBYE
25 Situated on : ATOP
26 Adore, informally : LUV
27 Olympic gold medalist Raisman : ALY
28 Things stuck on snowman “arms” : MITTENS
31 Rocks that may contain precious metals : ORES
33 Arouse, as interest : PIQUE
34 Mötley Crüe hit of 1987 : GIRLSGIRLSGIRLS
41 Start of Caesar’s boast : ICAME
42 Loudly praise : TOUT
43 Pennsylvania governor Josh : SHAPIRO
46 Opposite of NNE : SSW
49 Lisbon greeting : OLA
50 Boat propellers : OARS
51 Beach Boys hit of 1964 : FUNFUNFUN
54 Religious ceremony : RITUAL
57 Italy’s Isle of ___ : CAPRI
58 Coveted Scrabble space … or the sheet music for 16-, 21-, 34- or 51-Across? : TRIPLEWORDSCORE
63 Beethoven’s “___ to Joy” : ODE
64 State that’s home to one end of the Appalachian Trail : MAINE
65 Where “all my ex’s live,” in song : TEXAS
66 In favor of : FOR
67 Present in a favorable light : SPIN
68 City surrounding Vatican City : ROME

Down

1 Something checked at an airport counter : BAG
2 Oscar winner Mahershala : ALI
3 Sleep stage, for short : REM
4 Coastal African desert : NAMIB
5 Skittish : JUMPY
6 “Errr … I mean …” : UMM
7 Assist with a crime : ABET
8 Pesters : NAGS
9 Jail cell occupant : INMATE
10 Maxi pad alternative : TAMPON
11 Uses a broom : SWEEPS
13 Its capital is Nairobi : KENYA
14 Quickly fly past : ZIPBY
17 Scottish Highlander : GAEL
18 “Zero stars from me!” : IHATEIT
21 Outlet for an internet commentator : BLOG
22 ___ Gagarin, first man in space : YURI
23 At any point : EVER
24 Man’s name that’s a fruit spelled backward : EMIL
29 Brainpower measures, for short : IQS
30 Pull : TUG
32 Makes a mistake : SLIPSUP
33 Lead-in to law or launch : PRE
35 Bio. or chem. : SCI
36 Needlefish : GAR
37 “___ two minds on this …” : IMOF
3 Spot for a satellite dish : ROOF
39 Athleisure lead-in to “lemon” : LULU
40 Lee of Marvel Comics : STAN
43 In a sense : SORTOF
44 Beehive or bob : HAIRDO
45 More hipsterish : ARTIER
46 Entrap : SNARE
47 Bay Area enforcement org. : SFPD
48 German sausage : WURST
52 The Huskies of the N.C.A.A. : UCONN
53 Not as mean : NICER
55 Some church donations : ALMS
56 Spring : LEAP
59 Motion-sensing Nintendo console : WII
60 Kitchen brand with a palindromic name : OXO
61 Head-butt : RAM
62 Suffix with Sudan or Japan : ESE

