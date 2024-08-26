NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, August 26

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Square dance venue : BARN 5 San ___, capital of Puerto Rico : JUAN 9 The “I” of T.G.I.F. : ITS 12 Spring ___ (encounter plumbing problems) : ALEAK 14 Popular dance fitness program : ZUMBA 15 Backwoods denial : NAW 16 Abba hit of 1979 : GIMMEGIMMEGIMME 19 Like some smartphone purchases : INAPP 20 What a three-way intersection can form : TSHAPE 21 ‘N Sync hit of 2000 : BYEBYEBYE 25 Situated on : ATOP 26 Adore, informally : LUV 27 Olympic gold medalist Raisman : ALY 28 Things stuck on snowman “arms” : MITTENS 31 Rocks that may contain precious metals : ORES 33 Arouse, as interest : PIQUE 34 Mötley Crüe hit of 1987 : GIRLSGIRLSGIRLS 41 Start of Caesar’s boast : ICAME 42 Loudly praise : TOUT 43 Pennsylvania governor Josh : SHAPIRO 46 Opposite of NNE : SSW 49 Lisbon greeting : OLA 50 Boat propellers : OARS 51 Beach Boys hit of 1964 : FUNFUNFUN 54 Religious ceremony : RITUAL 57 Italy’s Isle of ___ : CAPRI 58 Coveted Scrabble space … or the sheet music for 16-, 21-, 34- or 51-Across? : TRIPLEWORDSCORE 63 Beethoven’s “___ to Joy” : ODE 64 State that’s home to one end of the Appalachian Trail : MAINE 65 Where “all my ex’s live,” in song : TEXAS 66 In favor of : FOR 67 Present in a favorable light : SPIN 68 City surrounding Vatican City : ROME

Down