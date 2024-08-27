NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, August 27

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Campy rock subgenre of the early 1970s : GLAM 5 Dance in single file : CONGA 10 Totally smitten : GAGA 14 Social activity that one tries to get out of? : ESCAPEROOM 16 Super- : UBER 17 Mathematician Benoit ___, coiner of the word “fractal” : MANDELBROT 18 Shelter that’s pitched : TENT 19 Take the wheel : STEER 20 Conscript : DRAFTEE 2 “You’re the One That I Want,” for one : DUET 25 Rank above viscount : EARL 26 Philosophically noncommittal : AGNOSTIC 30 Former capital of Japan : KYOTO 33 Lead-in to algebra or calculus : PRE 34 ___ nous (between us) : ENTRE 36 Cornmeal cake in Colombian cuisine : AREPA 38 Epigram or elegy : POEM 40 Set straight : ALIGN 42 Opposed to : ANTI 43 Fizzy drinks : SODAS 45 Incorporate, as a hyperlink : EMBED 47 Sitcom narrator Mosby : TED 48 “I tip ___ to you!” : MYHAT 50 Fashion designer in “The Incredibles” : EDNAMODE 52 Start of a texter’s two cents : IMHO 54 Storm relief org. : FEMA 55 Give one’s two cents : CHIMEIN 58 Nobel Peace Prize winner Sadat : ANWAR 62 Covid-19, slangily : RONA 63 Copywriter’s handbook : STYLEGUIDE 67 Hankering : ITCH 68 Messy end to a relationship, with a hint to this puzzle’s shaded squares : BADBREAKUP 69 Asian cuisine choice : THAI 70 ___ salts : EPSOM 71 “Slander!” : LIES

Down