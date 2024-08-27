 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, August 27

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Campy rock subgenre of the early 1970s : GLAM
5 Dance in single file : CONGA
10 Totally smitten : GAGA
14 Social activity that one tries to get out of? : ESCAPEROOM
16 Super- : UBER
17 Mathematician Benoit ___, coiner of the word “fractal” : MANDELBROT
18 Shelter that’s pitched : TENT
19 Take the wheel : STEER
20 Conscript : DRAFTEE
2 “You’re the One That I Want,” for one : DUET
25 Rank above viscount : EARL
26 Philosophically noncommittal : AGNOSTIC
30 Former capital of Japan : KYOTO
33 Lead-in to algebra or calculus : PRE
34 ___ nous (between us) : ENTRE
36 Cornmeal cake in Colombian cuisine : AREPA
38 Epigram or elegy : POEM
40 Set straight : ALIGN
42 Opposed to : ANTI
43 Fizzy drinks : SODAS
45 Incorporate, as a hyperlink : EMBED
47 Sitcom narrator Mosby : TED
48 “I tip ___ to you!” : MYHAT
50 Fashion designer in “The Incredibles” : EDNAMODE
52 Start of a texter’s two cents : IMHO
54 Storm relief org. : FEMA
55 Give one’s two cents : CHIMEIN
58 Nobel Peace Prize winner Sadat : ANWAR
62 Covid-19, slangily : RONA
63 Copywriter’s handbook : STYLEGUIDE
67 Hankering : ITCH
68 Messy end to a relationship, with a hint to this puzzle’s shaded squares : BADBREAKUP
69 Asian cuisine choice : THAI
70 ___ salts : EPSOM
71 “Slander!” : LIES

Down

1 Precious stones : GEMS
2 Future J.D.’s exam : LSAT
3 Skin affliction : ACNE
4 Worked with what’s available : MADEDO
5 Animation frame : CEL
6 Celestial body : ORB
7 “Water, water, every where, / ___ any drop to drink”: “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner” : NOR
8 Johnny B. of song : GOODE
9 The National Railroad Passenger Corporation, familiarly : AMTRAK
10 Micro-organisms in the digestive tract : GUTFLORA
1 Aid’s partner : ABET
12 Apt name for a DNA expert? : GENE
13 Commedia dell’___ : ARTE
15 Read carefully … or leisurely : PERUSE
21 Stark daughter on “Game of Thrones” : ARYA
23 Europe’s tallest active volcano : ETNA
24 Museum placard info : TITLE
26 Phone screen array : APPS
27 Bachelor party V.I.P. : GROOM
28 Down-and-out : NEEDY
29 True ___ (podcast genre) : CRIME
31 Fifty minutes past the hour : TENTO
32 Made a choice : OPTED
35 Musical staff letters : EGBDF
37 Capitol Hill staffer : AIDE
39 Hawaiian fish : MAHIMAHI
41 Hawaiian goose : NENE
44 Word before day or difference : SAME
46 Fallout : DAMAGE
49 Pyramus’ beloved, in myth : THISBE
51 Not automatic : MANUAL
53 Ready for use : ONTAP
55 Feedback session in art school, for short : CRIT
56 Ice planet in “The Empire Strikes Back” : HOTH
57 Largest empire in pre-Columbian America : INCA
59 Reference site, familiarly : WIKI
60 Together, in music : ADUE
61 Workout units : REPS
64 Gridiron gains: Abbr. : YDS
65 Wall St. acquisition : LBO
66 Indecisive sound : ERM

