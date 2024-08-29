 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, August 29

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Tippy-top : ACME
5 Fashion designer Anna : SUI
8 Challenger, e.g. : DODGE
13 Display self-satisfaction : PREEN
15 Writer who quipped “The world is a stage, but the play is badly cast” : OSCARWILDE
18 Call of duty? : BUGLE
19 Exhausting : WEARINGOUT
20 Doctor’s order : SAYAAH
22 Musical interval like C to E flat : MINORTHIRD
23 Anatomical pouches : SACS
24 Eponymous physicist Georg : OHM
25 Military school newbie : PLEBE
27 Term for a swab : MATEY
28 List : LEAN
30 Constitutional change endorsed by NOW, for short : ERA
31 Suit type for Cab Calloway : ZOOT
33 Go off script : ADLIB
35 Competitive gamer’s forte : ESPORT
37 Aunt, in Italian : ZIA
40 What one must do using the circled letters to solve this puzzle : FOLLOWDIRECTIONS
43 Drive-___ : INS
44 Some vodka orders : STOLIS
45 Veggies that are often deep-fried : OKRAS
47 Start of many Scottish surnames : MAC
50 Celebrates in style : FETES
53 Keeps the faith : HOLDSOUTHOPE
55 Exhibition contents : ART
56 Conductor of electrical impulses : AXON
57 Flock member : EWE
59 Doze intermittently : DROWSE
61 Spouse to a trophy husband, perhaps : SUGARMOMMA
64 Part of an iris : PETAL
66 Coalition of skilled workers : TRADEUNION
67 Not just any : EVERY
68 Small stuff to sweat : BEADS
69 Place where you might feel calm while sweating : SPA
70 Skye writing? : ERSE

Down

1 Wanted notice, for short : APB
2 Had a thing for : CRUSHEDON
3 Sprawling shopping centers : MEGAMALLS
4 Hard to grasp, in a way : EELY
5 Question from an impatient negotiator : SOWHEREDOWESTAND
6 Take for a sucker : USE
7 Meaning of “veni” : ICAME
9 Go undefeated against : OWN
10 Makes critical comments about : DIGSAT
11 Win like a loser? : GLOAT
12 Extract, as from data : EDUCE
14 Twice-monthly tide : NEAP
16 Businessman Emanuel : ARI
17 Crafter’s marketplace : ETSY
21 Stout, e.g. : ALE
24 First in a series of Norwegian kings : OLAFI
26 Leaves on a pizza : BASIL
27 Words on a state license plate : MOTTO
29 Zip : NIL
31 Actress in the “Avatar” and “Avengers” franchises : ZOESALDANA
32 Fictional creature born from mud : ORC
34 Cap’n’s subordinates : BOSNS
36 A-one : PRIMO
37 Founder of a Persian religion : ZOROASTER
38 Financially behind : INARREARS
39 Balance sheet listing : ASSET
41 Sports org. founded by Billie Jean King : WTA
42 Furniture outlet with an average size of 300,000 square feet, or five football fields : IKEASTORE
46 Response to “Gracias” : DENADA
48 Obsolescent data storage option, for short : CDR
50 Like some incorrect clocks : FAST
51 Edge of a metro area : EXURB
52 Senators’ garments, once : TOGAE
53 Powerful auto engines : HEMIS
57 Kiwi cousins : EMUS
58 Had the best time, say : WON
60 “___ moved!” (sign in an empty shop’s window) : WEVE
62 Warning not to go : RED
63 Basic cleaner : MOP
65 Very basic cleaner : LYE

