NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, August 29

1 Wanted notice, for short : APB
2 Had a thing for : CRUSHEDON
3 Sprawling shopping centers : MEGAMALLS
4 Hard to grasp, in a way : EELY
5 Question from an impatient negotiator : SOWHEREDOWESTAND
6 Take for a sucker : USE
7 Meaning of “veni” : ICAME
9 Go undefeated against : OWN
10 Makes critical comments about : DIGSAT
11 Win like a loser? : GLOAT
12 Extract, as from data : EDUCE
14 Twice-monthly tide : NEAP
16 Businessman Emanuel : ARI
17 Crafter’s marketplace : ETSY
21 Stout, e.g. : ALE
24 First in a series of Norwegian kings : OLAFI
26 Leaves on a pizza : BASIL
27 Words on a state license plate : MOTTO
29 Zip : NIL
31 Actress in the “Avatar” and “Avengers” franchises : ZOESALDANA
32 Fictional creature born from mud : ORC
34 Cap’n’s subordinates : BOSNS
36 A-one : PRIMO
37 Founder of a Persian religion : ZOROASTER
38 Financially behind : INARREARS
39 Balance sheet listing : ASSET
41 Sports org. founded by Billie Jean King : WTA
42 Furniture outlet with an average size of 300,000 square feet, or five football fields : IKEASTORE
46 Response to “Gracias” : DENADA
48 Obsolescent data storage option, for short : CDR
50 Like some incorrect clocks : FAST
51 Edge of a metro area : EXURB
52 Senators’ garments, once : TOGAE
53 Powerful auto engines : HEMIS
57 Kiwi cousins : EMUS
58 Had the best time, say : WON
60 “___ moved!” (sign in an empty shop’s window) : WEVE
62 Warning not to go : RED
63 Basic cleaner : MOP
65 Very basic cleaner : LYE