NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, August 29

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Tippy-top : ACME 5 Fashion designer Anna : SUI 8 Challenger, e.g. : DODGE 13 Display self-satisfaction : PREEN 15 Writer who quipped “The world is a stage, but the play is badly cast” : OSCARWILDE 18 Call of duty? : BUGLE 19 Exhausting : WEARINGOUT 20 Doctor’s order : SAYAAH 22 Musical interval like C to E flat : MINORTHIRD 23 Anatomical pouches : SACS 24 Eponymous physicist Georg : OHM 25 Military school newbie : PLEBE 27 Term for a swab : MATEY 28 List : LEAN 30 Constitutional change endorsed by NOW, for short : ERA 31 Suit type for Cab Calloway : ZOOT 33 Go off script : ADLIB 35 Competitive gamer’s forte : ESPORT 37 Aunt, in Italian : ZIA 40 What one must do using the circled letters to solve this puzzle : FOLLOWDIRECTIONS 43 Drive-___ : INS 44 Some vodka orders : STOLIS 45 Veggies that are often deep-fried : OKRAS 47 Start of many Scottish surnames : MAC 50 Celebrates in style : FETES 53 Keeps the faith : HOLDSOUTHOPE 55 Exhibition contents : ART 56 Conductor of electrical impulses : AXON 57 Flock member : EWE 59 Doze intermittently : DROWSE 61 Spouse to a trophy husband, perhaps : SUGARMOMMA 64 Part of an iris : PETAL 66 Coalition of skilled workers : TRADEUNION 67 Not just any : EVERY 68 Small stuff to sweat : BEADS 69 Place where you might feel calm while sweating : SPA 70 Skye writing? : ERSE

Down