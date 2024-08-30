 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, August 30

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Consideration when donning an off-the-shoulder dress : BRASTRAPS
10 Vindictiveness : SPITE
15 Defiant protester : REFUSENIK
16 Uruguayan cash : PESOS
17 Illusory quality : UNREALITY
18 Did a jeté : LEAPT
19 “The Watercourse Way,” per an Alan Watts title : TAO
20 They may surround spectacles : RIMS
21 Obnoxiously loud : GARISH
22 Ones used to working from home? : UMPS
24 Mittens might fiddle with one : CATTOY
26 Animal found on either end of a scale : DOE
27 “Parasite” setting : SEOUL
29 Dove, e.g. : SOAP
30 “Job’s getting done as we speak!” : ONIT
31 Many John le Carré characters : SPIES
33 Glaring oversight by a writer : PLOTHOLE
35 Makes fast : TIES
37 Traditional Scottish New Year’s gift, representing warmth for the year to come : COAL
38 Marked Twain? : DOGEARED
42 Summer snack with a swirl : FROYO
45 Psyche’s lover, in Greek myth : EROS
46 Lead-in to stakes : VEEP
48 “I think so,” in modern shorthand : PROBS
50 Symbol of industry : ANT
51 Robert in “Heat” : DENIRO
53 Component of the Tower of Hanoi puzzle : DISK
54 They’re made to measure : RULERS
56 Neat arrangements : ROWS
58 U.S.M.C. bigwig : NCO
59 Disgusting, slangily : GRODY
60 Common browser extension : ADBLOCKER
62 Actor/activist Davis : OSSIE
63 Uncommitted sort : FREEAGENT
64 Advise against : DETER
65 Takes for a spin, as a motorcycle : TESTRIDES

Down

1 Historic figure grouped with Judas in Dante’s “Inferno” : BRUTUS
2 Handles differently? : RENAMES
3 Genre for Wizkid and Burna Boy : AFROPOP
4 Seek reparations : SUE
5 Title first used by Ivan the Great : TSAR
6 Thing of the past : RELIC
7 Inner selves : ANIMAS
8 Occasion for retirement? : PITSTOP
9 Chicago W.N.B.A. team : SKY
10 Spread out : SPLAY
11 Fellow : PEER
12 “Don’t ask me again!” : ISAIDNO
13 Nursery purchase : TOPSOIL
14 Connoisseur of the finer things : ESTHETE
21 Disappear into thin air : GOPOOF
23 Deluxe accommodations : SUITES
25 Gold Bond ingredient, once : TALC
28 Film character with an iconic gold bikini : LEIA
30 “Good heavens!” : OHLORD
32 Waits on : SERVES
34 Camper’s cover : TARP
36 Spotted : SEEN
38 Opening words of a prayer : DEARGOD
39 Vital hosp. worker : ORNURSE
40 Scrammed : GOTLOST
41 Tragic heroine of Irish mythology : DEIRDRE
43 Snatched, colloquially : YOINKED
44 Quite blue : OBSCENE
47 Voyagers, e.g. : PROBES
49 Portmanteau garments : SKORTS
51 Alternative to hanging out? : DRYER
52 Babe in the woods? : OWLET
55 Falco of “The Sopranos” : EDIE
57 Increase dramatically : SOAR
60 Back, at sea : AFT
61 Green-screen tech. : CGI

