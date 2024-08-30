NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, August 30

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Consideration when donning an off-the-shoulder dress : BRASTRAPS 10 Vindictiveness : SPITE 15 Defiant protester : REFUSENIK 16 Uruguayan cash : PESOS 17 Illusory quality : UNREALITY 18 Did a jeté : LEAPT 19 “The Watercourse Way,” per an Alan Watts title : TAO 20 They may surround spectacles : RIMS 21 Obnoxiously loud : GARISH 22 Ones used to working from home? : UMPS 24 Mittens might fiddle with one : CATTOY 26 Animal found on either end of a scale : DOE 27 “Parasite” setting : SEOUL 29 Dove, e.g. : SOAP 30 “Job’s getting done as we speak!” : ONIT 31 Many John le Carré characters : SPIES 33 Glaring oversight by a writer : PLOTHOLE 35 Makes fast : TIES 37 Traditional Scottish New Year’s gift, representing warmth for the year to come : COAL 38 Marked Twain? : DOGEARED 42 Summer snack with a swirl : FROYO 45 Psyche’s lover, in Greek myth : EROS 46 Lead-in to stakes : VEEP 48 “I think so,” in modern shorthand : PROBS 50 Symbol of industry : ANT 51 Robert in “Heat” : DENIRO 53 Component of the Tower of Hanoi puzzle : DISK 54 They’re made to measure : RULERS 56 Neat arrangements : ROWS 58 U.S.M.C. bigwig : NCO 59 Disgusting, slangily : GRODY 60 Common browser extension : ADBLOCKER 62 Actor/activist Davis : OSSIE 63 Uncommitted sort : FREEAGENT 64 Advise against : DETER 65 Takes for a spin, as a motorcycle : TESTRIDES

Down