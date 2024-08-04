NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, August 4

1 Sounds from a mat : OMS
2 Jolly cry : HOHO
3 Part of an accusation in Clue : ROOM
4 Dam on the Nile : ASWAN
5 Title role for Fran Drescher : THENANNY
6 South of Spain? : SUR
7 What dry ice doesn’t do : MELT
8 “Princess Mononoke” genre : ANIME
9 Tick off : IRK
10 Some skating jumps : TOELOOPS
11 Shortcuts in a chase scene, perhaps : ALLEYS
12 N.H.L. great Kovalchuk : ILYA
13 Social programs like Medicare, Medicaid and disability insurance, collectively : SAFETYNET
14 Fruity finish? : ADE
15 Line on an auto graph : CARSALES
16 Protégé, say : STARPUPIL
17 Saucy : PERT
18 Puccini’s “Recondita armonia,” e.g. : ARIA
22 Bit of marketing : PROMO
24 Lip : SASS
29 Mouth-watering stuff : SALIVA
32 One who manages to get by? : BOSS
34 Company whose “W” stands for “Werke” : BMW
36 Motorcycle engine units, for short : CCS
37 Set of principles : ETHIC
38 “That is … not good” : YEESH
39 And others, in Latin : ETALII
41 Bigheaded sort : EGOIST
43 Quake : TREMOR
44 Wonderland bird : DODO
45 Forcefully throw, in modern slang : YEET
47 Work supervisor : OVERSEER
49 Piercing tool : AWL
53 Place to get a pricey cab : NAPA
55 Compacted, with “down” : TAMPED
57 February 14 and March 17, e.g. : NAMEDAYS
60 Calm : SEDATE
62 Closes, as a deal : INKS
65 Babe in the (Hundred Acre) Wood : ROO
66 Arm bone : ULNA
68 Purported influence on the lyrics of “I Am the Walrus” : LSD
70 Sort : ILK
72 Ham : EMOTER
73 Running out of gear : IDLING
74 German word that sounds like a number in English : NEIN
75 Turn in : SUBMIT
79 Certain Caribbean islander, informally : TRINI
80 Lines for which x = 0 : YAXES
81 Rip-off : SCAM
82 “Methinks,” online : IMHO
83 Rip off : TEARLOOSE
85 They provide a change of scenery : STAGECREW
86 Bestow : CONFER
88 “That’s so sweet!” : AWW
91 Removes, as from a draft : EDITSOUT
93 Widespread, as a problem : SYSTEMIC
95 Spot to watch, in brief : TVAD
96 Gallop off, say : RIDEAWAY
99 Connections : INS
101 Got down : ATE
104 Animals that can grow lungs after being born : NEWTS
105 Comic actor Patton : OSWALT
107 Bird on a Canadian dollar : LOON
111 Pay : WAGES
113 Reduces, with “down” : SLIMS
114 “The Ghost and Mrs. ___” (1947 film) : MUIR
115 Whom Jacob confronts the day after wrestling with God : ESAU
117 Greek theaters : ODEA
119 Point to “get” : GIST
121 Suspicious of : ONTO
122 Noodle used in shabu-shabu : UDON
124 Actress Thurman : UMA
126 Rigmarole : ADO
127 “Skedaddle!” : GIT
128 ••• – – – ••• : SOS