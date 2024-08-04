NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, August 4

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 “Aw, phooey!” : OHRATS 7 Tiki bar cocktail : MAITAI 13 Fluid holder : SAC 16 Resort amenity : SPA 19 ___ pork (Chinese dish) : MOOSHU 20 Register : ENROLL 21 Tech purchase when traveling abroad : ADAPTER 23 High chance of parties celebrating a baby’s arrival? : SHOWERSLIKELY 25 Formula 1 powerhouse : FERRARI 26 Its national symbol is the khanjar, a dagger worn for self-defense : OMAN 27 Casino fixture : ATM 28 Rental agreement : LEASE 30 A li’l bit : SORTA 31 Collars : NABS 33 Member of a grungy Gen-Z subculture : EBOY 35 Where one might sleep in a cabin : ATCAMP 37 A cherry represents one, in Arcimboldo’s famous portrait : EYE 40 A pear represents one, in Arcimboldo’s famous portrait : NOSE 42 Like one’s mental state before morning coffee? : MOSTLYCLOUDY 46 Section of the Rockies : TETONS 48 Stare in astonishment : GAWP 50 Temporary hair color treatment : RINSE 51 Subject of museums in Richmond, Va., and Baltimore, Md. : POE 52 Terrible TV reception? : HEAVYSNOW 54 Madden of fashion : STEVE 56 Biting : SNIDE 58 Desert ___ : ISLE 59 Feels lousy : AILS 61 Maker of precious violins : AMATI 63 Loads : ALOT 64 High-pitched bird calls : CHIRRUPS 67 Furry friend of Rosita : ELMO 69 ___ Chimpsky, primate raised as a human in a landmark language acquisition study : NIM 71 What you might find on the counter after making ice cream sundaes? : ISOLATEDSPRINKLES 76 Long, long time : EON 77 Earned : MADE 78 What a detective might be demoted to : DESKDUTY 81 ___ for Sore Eyes (punny name for an ophthalmologist’s office) : SITE 84 Dressy tie : ASCOT 87 “The Elephants” painter, 1948 : DALI 89 Start of an incantation : ABRA 90 Informal beckoning : CMERE 92 Schleps : TOTES 94 Eclectic holiday party playlist? : WINTRYMIX 97 Shout accompanying a realization : AHA 98 Photographer Arbus : DIANE 100 Reflex that really is contagious : YAWN 102 Brand of hydrating drops : VISINE 103 “The Road Not Taken” enjoyed over breakfast? : MORNINGFROST 106 Content : GLAD 108 Seventh notes on scales : TIS 109 Not keep hidden from : LETSEE 110 Silently plot revenge, say : STEW 112 Works of acclaim : ODES 114 Kit-chats? : MEOWS 116 Filmmaker Cameron : CROWE 118 “It’s ___!” (“Full speed ahead!”) : AGO 120 Surname of the only all-brother outfield in M.L.B. history : ALOU 123 G.I. morale booster : USOTOUR 125 Smashing clarinets and oboes? : DAMAGINGWINDS 129 “It stands to reason …” : IASSUME 130 Skips over : ELIDES 131 “We have that in common” : IAMTOO 132 Shrub with small, yellow flowers : RUE 133 Shooter in a game of marbles : TAW 134 Without profit : ATCOST 135 ___ Corner, suburb of Washington, D.C. : TYSONS

Down