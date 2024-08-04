 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, August 4

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 “Aw, phooey!” : OHRATS
7 Tiki bar cocktail : MAITAI
13 Fluid holder : SAC
16 Resort amenity : SPA
19 ___ pork (Chinese dish) : MOOSHU
20 Register : ENROLL
21 Tech purchase when traveling abroad : ADAPTER
23 High chance of parties celebrating a baby’s arrival? : SHOWERSLIKELY
25 Formula 1 powerhouse : FERRARI
26 Its national symbol is the khanjar, a dagger worn for self-defense : OMAN
27 Casino fixture : ATM
28 Rental agreement : LEASE
30 A li’l bit : SORTA
31 Collars : NABS
33 Member of a grungy Gen-Z subculture : EBOY
35 Where one might sleep in a cabin : ATCAMP
37 A cherry represents one, in Arcimboldo’s famous portrait : EYE
40 A pear represents one, in Arcimboldo’s famous portrait : NOSE
42 Like one’s mental state before morning coffee? : MOSTLYCLOUDY
46 Section of the Rockies : TETONS
48 Stare in astonishment : GAWP
50 Temporary hair color treatment : RINSE
51 Subject of museums in Richmond, Va., and Baltimore, Md. : POE
52 Terrible TV reception? : HEAVYSNOW
54 Madden of fashion : STEVE
56 Biting : SNIDE
58 Desert ___ : ISLE
59 Feels lousy : AILS
61 Maker of precious violins : AMATI
63 Loads : ALOT
64 High-pitched bird calls : CHIRRUPS
67 Furry friend of Rosita : ELMO
69 ___ Chimpsky, primate raised as a human in a landmark language acquisition study : NIM
71 What you might find on the counter after making ice cream sundaes? : ISOLATEDSPRINKLES
76 Long, long time : EON
77 Earned : MADE
78 What a detective might be demoted to : DESKDUTY
81 ___ for Sore Eyes (punny name for an ophthalmologist’s office) : SITE
84 Dressy tie : ASCOT
87 “The Elephants” painter, 1948 : DALI
89 Start of an incantation : ABRA
90 Informal beckoning : CMERE
92 Schleps : TOTES
94 Eclectic holiday party playlist? : WINTRYMIX
97 Shout accompanying a realization : AHA
98 Photographer Arbus : DIANE
100 Reflex that really is contagious : YAWN
102 Brand of hydrating drops : VISINE
103 “The Road Not Taken” enjoyed over breakfast? : MORNINGFROST
106 Content : GLAD
108 Seventh notes on scales : TIS
109 Not keep hidden from : LETSEE
110 Silently plot revenge, say : STEW
112 Works of acclaim : ODES
114 Kit-chats? : MEOWS
116 Filmmaker Cameron : CROWE
118 “It’s ___!” (“Full speed ahead!”) : AGO
120 Surname of the only all-brother outfield in M.L.B. history : ALOU
123 G.I. morale booster : USOTOUR
125 Smashing clarinets and oboes? : DAMAGINGWINDS
129 “It stands to reason …” : IASSUME
130 Skips over : ELIDES
131 “We have that in common” : IAMTOO
132 Shrub with small, yellow flowers : RUE
133 Shooter in a game of marbles : TAW
134 Without profit : ATCOST
135 ___ Corner, suburb of Washington, D.C. : TYSONS

Down

1 Sounds from a mat : OMS
2 Jolly cry : HOHO
3 Part of an accusation in Clue : ROOM
4 Dam on the Nile : ASWAN
5 Title role for Fran Drescher : THENANNY
6 South of Spain? : SUR
7 What dry ice doesn’t do : MELT
8 “Princess Mononoke” genre : ANIME
9 Tick off : IRK
10 Some skating jumps : TOELOOPS
11 Shortcuts in a chase scene, perhaps : ALLEYS
12 N.H.L. great Kovalchuk : ILYA
13 Social programs like Medicare, Medicaid and disability insurance, collectively : SAFETYNET
14 Fruity finish? : ADE
15 Line on an auto graph : CARSALES
16 Protégé, say : STARPUPIL
17 Saucy : PERT
18 Puccini’s “Recondita armonia,” e.g. : ARIA
22 Bit of marketing : PROMO
24 Lip : SASS
29 Mouth-watering stuff : SALIVA
32 One who manages to get by? : BOSS
34 Company whose “W” stands for “Werke” : BMW
36 Motorcycle engine units, for short : CCS
37 Set of principles : ETHIC
38 “That is … not good” : YEESH
39 And others, in Latin : ETALII
41 Bigheaded sort : EGOIST
43 Quake : TREMOR
44 Wonderland bird : DODO
45 Forcefully throw, in modern slang : YEET
47 Work supervisor : OVERSEER
49 Piercing tool : AWL
53 Place to get a pricey cab : NAPA
55 Compacted, with “down” : TAMPED
57 February 14 and March 17, e.g. : NAMEDAYS
60 Calm : SEDATE
62 Closes, as a deal : INKS
65 Babe in the (Hundred Acre) Wood : ROO
66 Arm bone : ULNA
68 Purported influence on the lyrics of “I Am the Walrus” : LSD
70 Sort : ILK
72 Ham : EMOTER
73 Running out of gear : IDLING
74 German word that sounds like a number in English : NEIN
75 Turn in : SUBMIT
79 Certain Caribbean islander, informally : TRINI
80 Lines for which x = 0 : YAXES
81 Rip-off : SCAM
82 “Methinks,” online : IMHO
83 Rip off : TEARLOOSE
85 They provide a change of scenery : STAGECREW
86 Bestow : CONFER
88 “That’s so sweet!” : AWW
91 Removes, as from a draft : EDITSOUT
93 Widespread, as a problem : SYSTEMIC
95 Spot to watch, in brief : TVAD
96 Gallop off, say : RIDEAWAY
99 Connections : INS
101 Got down : ATE
104 Animals that can grow lungs after being born : NEWTS
105 Comic actor Patton : OSWALT
107 Bird on a Canadian dollar : LOON
111 Pay : WAGES
113 Reduces, with “down” : SLIMS
114 “The Ghost and Mrs. ___” (1947 film) : MUIR
115 Whom Jacob confronts the day after wrestling with God : ESAU
117 Greek theaters : ODEA
119 Point to “get” : GIST
121 Suspicious of : ONTO
122 Noodle used in shabu-shabu : UDON
124 Actress Thurman : UMA
126 Rigmarole : ADO
127 “Skedaddle!” : GIT
128 ••• – – – ••• : SOS

