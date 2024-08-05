 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, August 5

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” band : ABBA
5 Actor Driver : ADAM
9 ___ on a true story : BASED
14 “Yippee!,” in internet-speak : WOOT
15 Rich vein of ore : LODE
16 Proverb : ADAGE
17 Young horse : FOAL
18 Garnish for a glass of iced tea : LEMONWEDGE
20 How some things are better left : UNSAID
22 Response to “Call me!” : IWILL
23 Disappoints : LETSDOWN
25 “I don’t need that back” : KEEPIT
29 Number of U.S. states without any straight borders : ONE
30 Fish-and-chips fish : COD
31 Tennis champion Swiatek : IGA
32 Appliance at a hotel breakfast bar : WAFFLEIRON
37 Tree of the tropics : PALM
38 Pseudonym : ALIAS
39 Big wad : GOB
40 Watercraft prone to tipping : CANOE
41 Something forbidden : NONO
42 Expensive cabinet material : CHERRYWOOD
44 San Jose-to-Sacramento dir. : NNE
45 “Survivor” shelter : HUT
46 Nickname for a Bronx-born U.S. congresswoman : AOC
47 Shares the same view : AGREES
49 Secluded : ISOLATED
54 Where Nissan and Nintendo are headquartered : JAPAN
56 Legendary stoner? : MEDUSA
57 Credit card industry pioneer … or a hint to 18-, 32- and 42-Across : DINERSCLUB
61 Prefix with climactic : ANTI
62 The “Iliad” and the “Odyssey,” for two : EPICS
63 Org. that runs the Jet Propulsion Laboratory : NASA
64 Slippery part of a banana : PEEL
65 Foamy coffee order : LATTE
66 She-sheep : EWES
67 Guitarist Anastasio of Phish : TREY

Down

1 Terrible : AWFUL
2 American frontiersman Daniel : BOONE
3 Caesar’s “Veni, vidi, vici” is a famous one : BOAST
4 Book of maps : ATLAS
5 “Finished!” : ALLDONE
6 Anonymous Jane or John : DOE
7 Website overseer, for short : ADMIN
8 Be a chatty catty? : MEOW
9 Cried one’s eyes out : BAWLED
10 “Rolling in the Deep” singer : ADELE
11 Forlorn : SAD
12 Binding agent in baking : EGG
13 Grade that’s not as bad as eff : DEE
19 Big name in cameras : NIKON
21 Greatly admired figures : IDOLS
24 Package measurement : WEIGHT
26 With 51-Down, someone who gets keys in key : PIANO
27 Arctic home : IGLOO
28 Domesticated : TAMED
30 Snake charmers’ snakes : COBRAS
32 “___ Get Away?” (Southwest Airlines slogan) : WANNA
33 Together (with) : ALONG
34 More exquisite : FINER
35 ___ Schwarz (toy retailer) : FAO
36 Caviar : ROE
37 Feline foot : PAW
40 Ride a bike : CYCLE
42 Inflection points : CUSPS
43 Robotic vacuum cleaners : ROOMBAS
45 Funeral vehicle : HEARSE
48 Last-resort button in a cockpit : EJECT
49 Family member by marriage : INLAW
50 Modify : ADAPT
51 See 26-Down : TUNER
52 Lauder of cosmetics : ESTEE
53 Word with Double or Planet : DAILY
55 Teen’s skin affliction : ACNE
57 Marina ___ Rey, Calif. : DEL
58 Hoppy brew, for short : IPA
59 Minor criticism : NIT
60 Purpose : USE

