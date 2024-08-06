NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, August 6

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Does OK : MANAGES 8 Org. in “Outbreak” and “Contagion” : CDC 11 Instagram, for one : APP 14 Grads of Barnard College, e.g. : ALUMNAE 15 “You can do it!” : RAH 16 First chairman of China : MAO 17 “Any option is fine by me” : ASYOUPLEASE 19 100% : ALL 20 Drop anchor : MOOR 21 “Or so the motto goes” : ASTHEYSAY 23 Verb that sounds like its opposite : RAZE 26 Stiffens, as one’s back : SEIZESUP 27 With 33-Down and 51-Across, “What a surprise!” : ASILIVE 30 Sonneteer’s contraction : TIS 31 Instagram post, for short : PIC 32 “___ Hold ‘Em” (2024 Beyoncé single) : TEXAS 35 Brusque : TERSE 39 Yapper : TRAP 41 Subscriber’s option : RENEW 43 Wry Mort : SAHL 44 Hole in one’s head : SINUS 46 Obsolescent PC storage medium : CDROM 48 Is no longer : WAS 49 According to : PER 51 See 27-Across : BREATHE 53 Plant biologist, by another name : BOTANIST 58 Actress Kate or Rooney : MARA 59 “Currently …” : ASWESPEAK 61 Kazan who directed “A Streetcar Named Desire” : ELIA 64 Color TV pioneer : RCA 65 “By a stroke of luck …” : ASITHAPPENS 68 Campaigned : RAN 69 Beachgoer’s goal, maybe : TAN 70 Huffington who founded The Huffington Post : ARIANNA 71 Bit of work : ERG 72 Woolly mama : EWE 73 24/7 : NONSTOP

Down