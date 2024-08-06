 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, August 6

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Does OK : MANAGES
8 Org. in “Outbreak” and “Contagion” : CDC
11 Instagram, for one : APP
14 Grads of Barnard College, e.g. : ALUMNAE
15 “You can do it!” : RAH
16 First chairman of China : MAO
17 “Any option is fine by me” : ASYOUPLEASE
19 100% : ALL
20 Drop anchor : MOOR
21 “Or so the motto goes” : ASTHEYSAY
23 Verb that sounds like its opposite : RAZE
26 Stiffens, as one’s back : SEIZESUP
27 With 33-Down and 51-Across, “What a surprise!” : ASILIVE
30 Sonneteer’s contraction : TIS
31 Instagram post, for short : PIC
32 “___ Hold ‘Em” (2024 Beyoncé single) : TEXAS
35 Brusque : TERSE
39 Yapper : TRAP
41 Subscriber’s option : RENEW
43 Wry Mort : SAHL
44 Hole in one’s head : SINUS
46 Obsolescent PC storage medium : CDROM
48 Is no longer : WAS
49 According to : PER
51 See 27-Across : BREATHE
53 Plant biologist, by another name : BOTANIST
58 Actress Kate or Rooney : MARA
59 “Currently …” : ASWESPEAK
61 Kazan who directed “A Streetcar Named Desire” : ELIA
64 Color TV pioneer : RCA
65 “By a stroke of luck …” : ASITHAPPENS
68 Campaigned : RAN
69 Beachgoer’s goal, maybe : TAN
70 Huffington who founded The Huffington Post : ARIANNA
71 Bit of work : ERG
72 Woolly mama : EWE
73 24/7 : NONSTOP

Down

1 Palindromic term of address : MAAM
2 “What’s more …” : ALSO
3 Many a resident of Spanish Harlem : NUYORICAN
4 Unprincipled : AMORAL
5 Serengeti grazer : GNU
6 “The Fall of the House of Usher” monogram : EAP
7 Emmy-winning Ward : SELA
8 Container for milk cartons : CRATE
9 “Drat!” : DASHIT
10 Brand of orange crackers : CHEEZIT
11 Stockpile : AMASS
12 Micronesian nation composed of 200+ islands : PALAU
13 Individual coral organism : POLYP
18 Suffix with host or priest : ESS
22 Column of boxes on a questionnaire : YESES
24 Bit of acne : ZIT
25 At any time : EVER
27 Co-ops and condos: Abbr. : APTS
28 Apple assistant : SIRI
29 Business bigwig : EXEC
33 See 27-Across : AND
34 Certain Balkan native : SERB
36 Innate skill : RAWTALENT
37 Exile of 1979 : SHAH
38 “What ___ can I say?” : ELSE
40 Cocoon dwellers : PUPAE
42 Early bird’s prize : WORM
45 Opposite of numb : SENSATE
47 ___ culpa : MEA
50 Coarse-toothed cutter : RIPSAW
52 South American corn patties : AREPAS
53 Ballet rail : BARRE
54 Witty Wilde : OSCAR
55 Southern way of speaking : TWANG
56 River through Paris : SEINE
57 Bit of ink : TAT
60 ___ Academy, online education nonprofit : KHAN
62 ___ particular order : INNO
63 Right away : ASAP
66 Experiencing little to no amorous attraction, informally : ARO
67 A.T.M. need : PIN

