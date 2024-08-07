NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, August 7

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Rhyme of 49-Across, but not a homophone of 19-Across : BUFF 5 On the ___ : LAM 8 Rhyme of 46-Across, but not a homophone of 21-Across : DOFF 12 Key that might be part of a chain : ISLE 13 Olay competitor : NIVEA 15 Spaniard’s “other” : OTRA 16 Opposite of hopping : DEAD 17 Customer service worker : AGENT 18 “Serves you right!” : GOOD 19 Main branch of a tree : BOUGH 21 It gets baked : DOUGH 23 Take a break : REST 24 Not on board with : ANTI 25 Evaluate for purity : ASSAY 28 Like Plan B, for short : OTC 30 Wee : EENSY 34 Marshland : FEN 35 “___ Choice” : SOPHIES 38 “Another sheep pun? ___ gotta be kidding!” : EWE 39 Field for grazing : LEA 40 Everglades wader : HERON 41 Shade : HUE 42 Gun-regulating grp. : ATF 43 By way of : THROUGH 45 I.C.U. staffers : RNS 46 Attention-getting sound : COUGH 48 Sounds of sympathy : AWS 49 Uneven : ROUGH 51 Conditional words : ORS 53 Pacific ___ : RIM 54 Unfair outcome, informally : BUMDEAL 58 Corkscrew-shaped pasta : FUSILLI 62 A pop star might go by this : ONENAME 63 Stay away (from) : ABSTAIN 64 Used as a platform : STOODON 65 More timid : MOUSIER 66 Rhyme of 19-Across, but not a homophone of 46-Across : COW 67 Heavy-hearted : SAD 68 Denver-to-Omaha dir. : ENE 69 Rhyme of 43-Across, but not a homophone of 49-Across : RUE

Down