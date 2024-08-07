 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, August 7

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Rhyme of 49-Across, but not a homophone of 19-Across : BUFF
5 On the ___ : LAM
8 Rhyme of 46-Across, but not a homophone of 21-Across : DOFF
12 Key that might be part of a chain : ISLE
13 Olay competitor : NIVEA
15 Spaniard’s “other” : OTRA
16 Opposite of hopping : DEAD
17 Customer service worker : AGENT
18 “Serves you right!” : GOOD
19 Main branch of a tree : BOUGH
21 It gets baked : DOUGH
23 Take a break : REST
24 Not on board with : ANTI
25 Evaluate for purity : ASSAY
28 Like Plan B, for short : OTC
30 Wee : EENSY
34 Marshland : FEN
35 “___ Choice” : SOPHIES
38 “Another sheep pun? ___ gotta be kidding!” : EWE
39 Field for grazing : LEA
40 Everglades wader : HERON
41 Shade : HUE
42 Gun-regulating grp. : ATF
43 By way of : THROUGH
45 I.C.U. staffers : RNS
46 Attention-getting sound : COUGH
48 Sounds of sympathy : AWS
49 Uneven : ROUGH
51 Conditional words : ORS
53 Pacific ___ : RIM
54 Unfair outcome, informally : BUMDEAL
58 Corkscrew-shaped pasta : FUSILLI
62 A pop star might go by this : ONENAME
63 Stay away (from) : ABSTAIN
64 Used as a platform : STOODON
65 More timid : MOUSIER
66 Rhyme of 19-Across, but not a homophone of 46-Across : COW
67 Heavy-hearted : SAD
68 Denver-to-Omaha dir. : ENE
69 Rhyme of 43-Across, but not a homophone of 49-Across : RUE

Down

1 Put in an offer : BID
2 Avail : USE
3 Exerciser’s target : FLAB
4 Classic accessory for Humphrey Bogart : FEDORA
5 Many a Gilbert and Sullivan work : LIGHTOPERA
6 Park in N.Y.C., e.g. : AVE
7 Untruthful : MENDACIOUS
8 Pooch : DOGGIE
9 “Conversely …,” in a text : OTOH
10 Not to : FRO
11 It doesn’t stay hot for long : FAD
13 Keeps at : NAGS
14 Lots : ATON
20 Remedies for missed turns : UEYS
22 Native Coloradans : UTES
25 Insurer with an avian mascot : AFLAC
26 Take care of : SEETO
27 Real mess : SNAFU
29 Rhyme of 21-Across, but not a homophone of 43-Across : THROW
31 Leader who wrote “The Discovery of India” : NEHRU
32 Totally shifted the momentum of : SWUNG
33 “Hoo-boy!” : YEESH
36 Exclamation of understanding : OHH
37 Subj. taught by Fulbright scholars : ENG
43 Clothing, colloquially : THREADS
44 Serious workplace problem, for short : HRISSUE
47 “Puh-lease!” : GODNO
50 Leaves out : OMITS
52 Island country that’s 24 hours ahead of its closest neighbor : SAMOA
53 Apply, as sunscreen : RUBON
54 Brownish pear : BOSC
55 “Once more ___ the breach” : UNTO
56 Communicate like a Sphynx : MEOW
57 Give for a time : LEND
58 “___ is very agreeable, but the bad thing is that it goes on 24 hours a day”: Gabriel García Márquez : FAME
59 Leopard’s spot : LAIR
60 Place : LIEU
61 Memo line : INRE

