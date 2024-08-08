NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, August 8

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Catherine ___, last wife of King Henry VIII : PARR 5 Basic level of a popular ridesharing app : UBERX 10 Part of a routine : JOKE 14 Orchestra tuner : OBOE 15 “You can’t make me!” : NEVER 16 Dry : ARID 17 Mixed drink with an alliterative name : SCOTCHANDSODA 19 Fuse by heat : WELD 20 Bad weather forecast, informally : TSTORMS 21 Preceder of the Three Kingdoms in Chinese history : HANDYNASTY 23 Slightest idea : CLUE 24 “The Lucy-___ Comedy Hour” (classic TV release) : DESI 25 Tons : SCADS 27 Kind of school : MED 28 Sudden inspirations? : GASPS 33 He asked Bud “Who’s on first?” : LOU 34 Cry of terrier? : ARF 35 Response to an anticlimactic reveal : OHTHAT 36 “It’s not as simple as it sounds” : EASIERSAIDTHANDONE 40 Forever, poetically : ETERNE 41 A carved one hangs in the chamber of the Massachusetts House of Representatives : COD 42 Itty-bitty : WEE 43 Galileo, by birth : PISAN 44 Name spelled out in “The Alphabet Song” : STU 45 Immune system agent : TCELL 47 Golden rule preposition : UNTO 49 Arctic food fish : CHAR 50 Ornate lighting fixture : CHANDELIER 54 Sours : GOESBAD 57 Setting for the FIFA World Cups of 2002 and 2022 : ASIA 58 Part of a clock depicted four times in this puzzle? : MINUTEHAND 60 Darkness : MURK 61 It happens : EVENT 62 Jazz singer Jones : ETTA 63 Weapon that shares an etymology with “spade” and “spatula” : EPEE 64 Company with a purple heart in its logo : AETNA 65 Ricotta ingredient : WHEY

Down