NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, August 8

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Catherine ___, last wife of King Henry VIII : PARR
5 Basic level of a popular ridesharing app : UBERX
10 Part of a routine : JOKE
14 Orchestra tuner : OBOE
15 “You can’t make me!” : NEVER
16 Dry : ARID
17 Mixed drink with an alliterative name : SCOTCHANDSODA
19 Fuse by heat : WELD
20 Bad weather forecast, informally : TSTORMS
21 Preceder of the Three Kingdoms in Chinese history : HANDYNASTY
23 Slightest idea : CLUE
24 “The Lucy-___ Comedy Hour” (classic TV release) : DESI
25 Tons : SCADS
27 Kind of school : MED
28 Sudden inspirations? : GASPS
33 He asked Bud “Who’s on first?” : LOU
34 Cry of terrier? : ARF
35 Response to an anticlimactic reveal : OHTHAT
36 “It’s not as simple as it sounds” : EASIERSAIDTHANDONE
40 Forever, poetically : ETERNE
41 A carved one hangs in the chamber of the Massachusetts House of Representatives : COD
42 Itty-bitty : WEE
43 Galileo, by birth : PISAN
44 Name spelled out in “The Alphabet Song” : STU
45 Immune system agent : TCELL
47 Golden rule preposition : UNTO
49 Arctic food fish : CHAR
50 Ornate lighting fixture : CHANDELIER
54 Sours : GOESBAD
57 Setting for the FIFA World Cups of 2002 and 2022 : ASIA
58 Part of a clock depicted four times in this puzzle? : MINUTEHAND
60 Darkness : MURK
61 It happens : EVENT
62 Jazz singer Jones : ETTA
63 Weapon that shares an etymology with “spade” and “spatula” : EPEE
64 Company with a purple heart in its logo : AETNA
65 Ricotta ingredient : WHEY

Down

1 Thread component : POST
2 Fundamentals : ABCS
3 Fundamental issues : ROOTCAUSES
4 Like old chestnuts : RETOLD
5 “Let go, you brute!” : UNHANDME
6 Porgy’s partner : BESS
7 ___ Morales, former president of Bolivia : EVO
8 Bad way to get caught : REDHANDED
9 Revealing images : XRAYS
10 First nonhuman species encountered in the “Star Wars” franchise : JAWA
11 Valuable deposits : ORES
12 Bagpiper’s garb : KILT
13 Circular current : EDDY
18 French vineyards : CRUS
22 Ill-advised time for an ocean swim : NIGHT
24 Actual : DEFACTO
25 “Don’t give up on your dreams. ___ longer” (quip) : SLEEP
26 Raccoon relative : COATI
27 ___ Butterworth’s : MRS
29 Within reach : ATHAND
30 Hybrid fixture with a tub and nozzle : SHOWERBATH
31 Group of experts : PANEL
32 What many tins are made of, despite their name : STEEL
34 Equal : ARE
35 Like most primes : ODD
37 ___ Aldridge, early Black American playwright : IRA
38 The blahs : ENNUI
39 The vowels not seen in “bad debt,” ironically : IOU
44 Try hard : STRIVE
45 Proverbs pronoun : THEE
46 Vegan cheese ingredient, often : CASHEW
48 Site of a Herculean labor : NEMEA
49 Terra ___ : COTTA
50 Turned out : CAME
51 Robber’s order : HANDSUP
52 Where drinks are toasted with “Sláinte!” : EIRE
53 The Dead Sea is one, technically : LAKE
54 Tim of “Project Runway” : GUNN
55 Dealer’s request : ANTE
56 Its 80-year anniversary was observed in June of 2024 : DDAY
59 Zero preceder : NET

Topics
