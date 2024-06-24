 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, December 1

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Smack : BUSS
5 Source of distress for a bull : DIP
8 George Eliot’s “___ Marner” : SILAS
13 Actress Barton of “The O.C.” : MISCHA
19 Home of Oberlin College : OHIO
20 Economist who wrote about an “invisible hand” : ADAMSMITH
22 Clear, in a way : UNCLOG
23 *Blemish on a vehicle : SURFACESCRATCH
25 Untroubled : SERENE
26 Small talks : CHITCHATS
27 “___, me?” : WHO
28 Things compared between Wordle solvers : STREAKS
29 Norman Vincent ___, “The Power of Positive Thinking” author : PEALE
30 Joker : WAG
31 Defeated : BEATEN
32 *With 101-Across, extra level of intricacy : ADDED
35 *Like a weakly hit ground ball : SLOWROLLING
38 Lotion letters : SPF
41 Clamorous : LOUD
42 Youth sports level : PEEWEE
43 Understand, so to speak : GATHER
45 “The Corsican Brothers” author, 1844 : DUMAS
47 Airer of annual “A Christmas Story” marathons : TBS
49 ___ Plaines, Ill. : DES
51 Manage : SEETO
52 Americana symbol : APPLEPIE
54 Decorate at a bakery : ICE
57 Grumpy friend : DOC
59 Flashes : SECS
60 Once, old-style : ERST
61 Clinch : ICE
62 East Lansing sch. : MSU
63 “Now!” : STAT
64 Info provider at a crossroads : SIGNPOST
68 Off, in mob slang : ICE
69 Bests in a staring contest, say : OUTLASTS
71 Not doing much : IDLE
72 Accept, as an excuse : BUY
73 Rapper ___ Spice : ICE
74 ___ Nationalgalerie, modern art museum in Berlin : NEUE
75 Diving bird : LOON
76 Always, in verse : EER
77 Diamonds, informally : ICE
78 Power line? : EMPERORS
83 Actor Elgort of “West Side Story” : ANSEL
85 Ride the pine : SIT
87 Address a gray area? : DYE
88 Either of two wisecracking film critics in “Mystery Science Theater 3000” : ROBOT
89 Dirt-y words? : GOSSIP
91 Co-star of 1952’s “Moulin Rouge,” familiarly : ZSAZSA
95 Big name in travel mugs : YETI
96 Summer on the Seine : ETE
97 *Holding that’s hard to convert to cash : FROZENASSET
101 *See 32-Across : LAYER
102 Purveyor of lifeguard gear : SPEEDO
104 X exchanges, for short : DMS
105 ___ metabolism : BASAL
107 Settled down for the night : ROOSTED
109 Seer’s sphere : ORB
110 Midwestern city where Pete Buttigieg was mayor : SOUTHBEND
114 Uselessly : INVAIN
115 *1984 Sade hit : SMOOTHOPERATOR
117 “You pickin’ up what I’m puttin’ down?” : FEELME
118 Businessperson bringing in beaucoup bucks : RAINMAKER
119 It goes with the flow : LAVA
120 Worked the land : FARMED
121 Like Sanskrit : INDIC
122 Digits rarely given out in a bar: Abbr. : SSN
123 Exam on which Elle Woods got a 179 in “Legally Blonde” : LSAT

Down

1 Bartlett cousin : BOSC
2 “Not gonna fly” : UHUH
3 Voice heard by millions worldwide : SIRI
4 Play down : SOFTPEDAL
5 Russian country house : DACHA
6 Things to strive for : IDEALS
7 Lilac or lavender : PASTEL
8 One of 15 boycotting the 1984 Summer Olympics: Abbr. : SSR
9 “That’s already crossed my desk” : IMAWARE
10 John of “Footloose” : LITHGOW
11 Record label for Buffalo Springfield : ATCO
12 “Put a sock in it!” : SHH
13 Inspiration for the Camaro and Firebird : MUSTANG
14 Xenon, e.g. : INERTGAS
15 Rocky debris : SCREE
16 *Expectation at the start of a hotel stay : CLEANSHEETS
17 [Stop looking at your phone! Go!] : HONK
18 Matures : AGES
21 Hosts : MCS
24 What a par 5 has never been, on the P.G.A. Tour : ACED
28 Tre + tre : SEI
30 Org. for John Cena and Roman Reigns : WWE
31 Operate at a heavy loss : BLEEDMONEY
32 Emmy winner born Alphonso D’Abruzzo : ALDA
33 Arrange, as hair : DOUP
34 Jettison : DUMP
36 Special ___ : OPS
37 Took control : LED
39 Mr. Bigglesworth, to Dr. Evil : PETCAT
40 Winter morning phenomena : FROSTS
44 Thompson of “The Marvels” : TESSA
46 Trickle : SEEP
47 Cold comfort? : TISSUES
48 Leader of the Pink Ladies in “Grease” : BETTYRIZZO
50 “I was wrong … big deal!” : SOSUEME
53 Government investigation : PROBE
54 Positive votes : IIIII
55 “___ the day!” : CCCCC
56 Comfort : EEEEE
58 One leaving you in stitches : CUTUP
64 Livestock feed : SILAGE
65 “Your accusation is unfounded!” : IDONOT
66 *Quickly moves past in conversation : GLOSSESOVER
67 Tots, in Tijuana : NENES
70 Villainous look : LEER
79 “Cinderella” setting : ROYALBALL
80 Toe the line : OBEY
81 Form of memorization : ROTE
82 Brouhaha : STIR
84 0 to 100, maybe : LIFETIME
86 Mao ___-tung : TSE
87 Courtroom figs. : DAS
90 Straightened, as feathers : PREENED
92 Alternative to iOS : ANDROID
93 Machine waiting to enter the middle of this grid, as suggested by the answers to the starred clues : ZAMBONI
94 Bad sound to hear while biking : SSS
98 Incongruous : ODD
99 Volume options on an iPad? : EBOOKS
100 Gray-brown shades : TAUPES
101 Cowardly Lion portrayer : LAHR
103 Song of David : PSALM
106 Unbending : STERN
107 Musical phrase : RIFF
108 Fit for service : ONEA
109 Mideast sultanate : OMAN
110 ___ Na Na : SHA
111 Guesses of interest in the cellphone lot : ETAS
112 Brilliant observation? : NOVA
113 “Phooey!” : DRAT
115 Eastern honorific : SRI
116 Cable choice for film fans : TMC

