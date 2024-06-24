NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, December 1

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Smack : BUSS 5 Source of distress for a bull : DIP 8 George Eliot’s “___ Marner” : SILAS 13 Actress Barton of “The O.C.” : MISCHA 19 Home of Oberlin College : OHIO 20 Economist who wrote about an “invisible hand” : ADAMSMITH 22 Clear, in a way : UNCLOG 23 *Blemish on a vehicle : SURFACESCRATCH 25 Untroubled : SERENE 26 Small talks : CHITCHATS 27 “___, me?” : WHO 28 Things compared between Wordle solvers : STREAKS 29 Norman Vincent ___, “The Power of Positive Thinking” author : PEALE 30 Joker : WAG 31 Defeated : BEATEN 32 *With 101-Across, extra level of intricacy : ADDED 35 *Like a weakly hit ground ball : SLOWROLLING 38 Lotion letters : SPF 41 Clamorous : LOUD 42 Youth sports level : PEEWEE 43 Understand, so to speak : GATHER 45 “The Corsican Brothers” author, 1844 : DUMAS 47 Airer of annual “A Christmas Story” marathons : TBS 49 ___ Plaines, Ill. : DES 51 Manage : SEETO 52 Americana symbol : APPLEPIE 54 Decorate at a bakery : ICE 57 Grumpy friend : DOC 59 Flashes : SECS 60 Once, old-style : ERST 61 Clinch : ICE 62 East Lansing sch. : MSU 63 “Now!” : STAT 64 Info provider at a crossroads : SIGNPOST 68 Off, in mob slang : ICE 69 Bests in a staring contest, say : OUTLASTS 71 Not doing much : IDLE 72 Accept, as an excuse : BUY 73 Rapper ___ Spice : ICE 74 ___ Nationalgalerie, modern art museum in Berlin : NEUE 75 Diving bird : LOON 76 Always, in verse : EER 77 Diamonds, informally : ICE 78 Power line? : EMPERORS 83 Actor Elgort of “West Side Story” : ANSEL 85 Ride the pine : SIT 87 Address a gray area? : DYE 88 Either of two wisecracking film critics in “Mystery Science Theater 3000” : ROBOT 89 Dirt-y words? : GOSSIP 91 Co-star of 1952’s “Moulin Rouge,” familiarly : ZSAZSA 95 Big name in travel mugs : YETI 96 Summer on the Seine : ETE 97 *Holding that’s hard to convert to cash : FROZENASSET 101 *See 32-Across : LAYER 102 Purveyor of lifeguard gear : SPEEDO 104 X exchanges, for short : DMS 105 ___ metabolism : BASAL 107 Settled down for the night : ROOSTED 109 Seer’s sphere : ORB 110 Midwestern city where Pete Buttigieg was mayor : SOUTHBEND 114 Uselessly : INVAIN 115 *1984 Sade hit : SMOOTHOPERATOR 117 “You pickin’ up what I’m puttin’ down?” : FEELME 118 Businessperson bringing in beaucoup bucks : RAINMAKER 119 It goes with the flow : LAVA 120 Worked the land : FARMED 121 Like Sanskrit : INDIC 122 Digits rarely given out in a bar: Abbr. : SSN 123 Exam on which Elle Woods got a 179 in “Legally Blonde” : LSAT

Down