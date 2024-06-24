NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, December 1

1 Smack : BUSS
5 Source of distress for a bull : DIP
8 George Eliot’s “___ Marner” : SILAS
13 Actress Barton of “The O.C.” : MISCHA
19 Home of Oberlin College : OHIO
20 Economist who wrote about an “invisible hand” : ADAMSMITH
22 Clear, in a way : UNCLOG
23 *Blemish on a vehicle : SURFACESCRATCH
25 Untroubled : SERENE
26 Small talks : CHITCHATS
27 “___, me?” : WHO
28 Things compared between Wordle solvers : STREAKS
29 Norman Vincent ___, “The Power of Positive Thinking” author : PEALE
30 Joker : WAG
31 Defeated : BEATEN
32 *With 101-Across, extra level of intricacy : ADDED
35 *Like a weakly hit ground ball : SLOWROLLING
38 Lotion letters : SPF
41 Clamorous : LOUD
42 Youth sports level : PEEWEE
43 Understand, so to speak : GATHER
45 “The Corsican Brothers” author, 1844 : DUMAS
47 Airer of annual “A Christmas Story” marathons : TBS
49 ___ Plaines, Ill. : DES
51 Manage : SEETO
52 Americana symbol : APPLEPIE
54 Decorate at a bakery : ICE
57 Grumpy friend : DOC
59 Flashes : SECS
60 Once, old-style : ERST
61 Clinch : ICE
62 East Lansing sch. : MSU
63 “Now!” : STAT
64 Info provider at a crossroads : SIGNPOST
68 Off, in mob slang : ICE
69 Bests in a staring contest, say : OUTLASTS
71 Not doing much : IDLE
72 Accept, as an excuse : BUY
73 Rapper ___ Spice : ICE
74 ___ Nationalgalerie, modern art museum in Berlin : NEUE
75 Diving bird : LOON
76 Always, in verse : EER
77 Diamonds, informally : ICE
78 Power line? : EMPERORS
83 Actor Elgort of “West Side Story” : ANSEL
85 Ride the pine : SIT
87 Address a gray area? : DYE
88 Either of two wisecracking film critics in “Mystery Science Theater 3000” : ROBOT
89 Dirt-y words? : GOSSIP
91 Co-star of 1952’s “Moulin Rouge,” familiarly : ZSAZSA
95 Big name in travel mugs : YETI
96 Summer on the Seine : ETE
97 *Holding that’s hard to convert to cash : FROZENASSET
101 *See 32-Across : LAYER
102 Purveyor of lifeguard gear : SPEEDO
104 X exchanges, for short : DMS
105 ___ metabolism : BASAL
107 Settled down for the night : ROOSTED
109 Seer’s sphere : ORB
110 Midwestern city where Pete Buttigieg was mayor : SOUTHBEND
114 Uselessly : INVAIN
115 *1984 Sade hit : SMOOTHOPERATOR
117 “You pickin’ up what I’m puttin’ down?” : FEELME
118 Businessperson bringing in beaucoup bucks : RAINMAKER
119 It goes with the flow : LAVA
120 Worked the land : FARMED
121 Like Sanskrit : INDIC
122 Digits rarely given out in a bar: Abbr. : SSN
123 Exam on which Elle Woods got a 179 in “Legally Blonde” : LSAT