NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, December 10

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Asimov who coined the term “robotics” : ISAAC
6 Gospel that includes the Sermon on the Mount : MATTHEW
13 Hearst mag : COSMO
14 Period of accountability since 2017 : METOOERA
15 Work ___ : ETHIC
16 Hidden feature in a video game : EASTEREGG
17 Great Basin people : UTE
18 “Old MacDonald” sounds : OINKS
20 Gin flavoring : SLOE
21 Do some modeling for a figure drawing class, say : POSENUDE
23 Run ___ (go off the rails) : AMOK
25 Problem for shoes on a rainy day : MUD
26 Orange/tangerine/grapefruit hybrid : UGLI
28 “___ not you, ___ me” : ITS
31 Dramatic cry in paintball : IMHIT
34 Piece of asparagus : SPEAR
35 Third-to-last Greek letter : CHI
36 Fly ball? : SWARM
37 Ben Solo’s father in “Star Wars” : HAN
38 Al of “Today” : ROKER
40 Muscle used in pull-ups, for short : LAT
41 Not chemically reactive : INERT
43 Desert havens : OASES
44 “That hits the spot!” : AHH
45 Final : LAST
46 Canine call : ARF
47 Big boats : ARKS
49 Teeth that are typically the first to grow in : INCISORS
54 Kind of bean used in miso : SOYA
56 Church reading : PSALM
57 Church seating : PEW
58 “No need to fear me!” : IWONTBITE
61 Nimble : AGILE
63 Important events : BIGDEALS
64 Mythical lamp dweller : GENIE
65 “Chilean” food fish : SEABASS
66 Vote into office : ELECT
Down

1 Freeze over : ICEUP
2 ___ voce (quietly) : SOTTO
3 Bonfire remains : ASHES
4 French friend : AMI
5 Rich liquid added to curries : COCONUTMILK
6 Likely aftermath of a toddler’s playtime : MESS
7 Lawyer: Abbr. : ATT
8 Something squeezed when trying on a pair of shoes : TOE
9 Trunk of the body : TORSO
10 Taekwondo moves done with an outstretched leg : HEELKICKS
11 Thus : ERGO
12 Worker’s compensation : WAGE
14 Some movie set workers … or what you do when filling in the shaded squares? : MAKEUPARTISTS
16 Finish : END
19 T-shaped contraceptive, for short : IUD
22 Doha dignitary : EMIR
23 In the manner of : ALA
24 Reflection : MIRRORIMAGE
27 Chap : GENT
29 Rapper Megan ___ Stallion : THEE
30 Elton John and Mick Jagger, for two : SIRS
31 Tenerife, por ejemplo : ISLA
32 [You’re gorgeous, dahling!] : MWAH
33 Fitness discipline for thousands of years : HATHAYOGA
34 “___ Gotta Have It” (Spike Lee film) : SHES
39 Doofuses : OAFS
42 “Illmatic” rapper : NAS
46 Knee part commonly repaired by a sports doc : ACL
48 Genre for SZA or H.E.R. : RANDB
50 “No can do, lassie” : NAE
51 Give a take : OPINE
52 Ancient artifact : RELIC
53 With 59-Down, staple beverage of the South : SWEET
54 Bro and sis : SIBS
55 Boo-boo : OWIE
56 Czech lager, informally : PILS
59 See 53-Down : TEA
60 Some undergrad degs. : BAS
62 Vibe (with) : GEL

