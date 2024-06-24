NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, December 10

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Asimov who coined the term “robotics” : ISAAC 6 Gospel that includes the Sermon on the Mount : MATTHEW 13 Hearst mag : COSMO 14 Period of accountability since 2017 : METOOERA 15 Work ___ : ETHIC 16 Hidden feature in a video game : EASTEREGG 17 Great Basin people : UTE 18 “Old MacDonald” sounds : OINKS 20 Gin flavoring : SLOE 21 Do some modeling for a figure drawing class, say : POSENUDE 23 Run ___ (go off the rails) : AMOK 25 Problem for shoes on a rainy day : MUD 26 Orange/tangerine/grapefruit hybrid : UGLI 28 “___ not you, ___ me” : ITS 31 Dramatic cry in paintball : IMHIT 34 Piece of asparagus : SPEAR 35 Third-to-last Greek letter : CHI 36 Fly ball? : SWARM 37 Ben Solo’s father in “Star Wars” : HAN 38 Al of “Today” : ROKER 40 Muscle used in pull-ups, for short : LAT 41 Not chemically reactive : INERT 43 Desert havens : OASES 44 “That hits the spot!” : AHH 45 Final : LAST 46 Canine call : ARF 47 Big boats : ARKS 49 Teeth that are typically the first to grow in : INCISORS 54 Kind of bean used in miso : SOYA 56 Church reading : PSALM 57 Church seating : PEW 58 “No need to fear me!” : IWONTBITE 61 Nimble : AGILE 63 Important events : BIGDEALS 64 Mythical lamp dweller : GENIE 65 “Chilean” food fish : SEABASS 66 Vote into office : ELECT

Down