NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, December 11

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Field for a Fortnite pro : ESPORTS 8 “Wheels” : VEHICLE 15 Actress who said “I generally avoid temptation unless I can’t resist it” : MAEWEST 16 Attendee who’s not on the guest list : CRASHER 17 Took advantage of a situation, so to speak : MADEHAY 18 Presented to, as for approval : RANPAST 19 Tolerate : ABIDE 20 Pride : lion :: gaggle : ___ : GOOSE 21 Like some nerves and strings : TAUT 24 Come clean, with “up” : FESS 26 Preceding : PRIORTO 29 Takes back to the lab, maybe : RETESTS 33 Seemingly forever : EON 34 The N.H.L.’s Kraken, on scoreboards : SEA 35 Billionaire philanthropist Broad : ELI 36 “Now I get it!” : AHA 37 Smiling Face With Sunglasses, e.g. : EMOJI 39 Fresno-to-San Diego dir. : SSE 41 1-Across competitor : GAMER 43 October Revolution leader : LENIN 44 “___ death do us part” : TIL 45 Villainous animal in “The Lion King” : HYENA 46 One might be good, bad or rotten : EGG 47 Japan’s ___ Period (1603-1868) : EDO 48 Business card abbr. : TEL 49 Insult, informally : DISS 51 Keto diet no-no : BREAD 53 Poetry contest : SLAM 56 Part of I.P.A. : ALE 57 Beaucoup : ALOADOF 59 Hosp. ward : ICU 60 Subaru Crosstrek or Honda HR-V : MINISUV 62 Wins the heart of : ENAMORS 64 Diversion : PASTIME 65 Repositions, as tires : ROTATES 66 Assault with sound : DEAFEN 67 Equipment for an angioplasty : STENTS

Down