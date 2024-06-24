 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, December 11

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Field for a Fortnite pro : ESPORTS
8 “Wheels” : VEHICLE
15 Actress who said “I generally avoid temptation unless I can’t resist it” : MAEWEST
16 Attendee who’s not on the guest list : CRASHER
17 Took advantage of a situation, so to speak : MADEHAY
18 Presented to, as for approval : RANPAST
19 Tolerate : ABIDE
20 Pride : lion :: gaggle : ___ : GOOSE
21 Like some nerves and strings : TAUT
24 Come clean, with “up” : FESS
26 Preceding : PRIORTO
29 Takes back to the lab, maybe : RETESTS
33 Seemingly forever : EON
34 The N.H.L.’s Kraken, on scoreboards : SEA
35 Billionaire philanthropist Broad : ELI
36 “Now I get it!” : AHA
37 Smiling Face With Sunglasses, e.g. : EMOJI
39 Fresno-to-San Diego dir. : SSE
41 1-Across competitor : GAMER
43 October Revolution leader : LENIN
44 “___ death do us part” : TIL
45 Villainous animal in “The Lion King” : HYENA
46 One might be good, bad or rotten : EGG
47 Japan’s ___ Period (1603-1868) : EDO
48 Business card abbr. : TEL
49 Insult, informally : DISS
51 Keto diet no-no : BREAD
53 Poetry contest : SLAM
56 Part of I.P.A. : ALE
57 Beaucoup : ALOADOF
59 Hosp. ward : ICU
60 Subaru Crosstrek or Honda HR-V : MINISUV
62 Wins the heart of : ENAMORS
64 Diversion : PASTIME
65 Repositions, as tires : ROTATES
66 Assault with sound : DEAFEN
67 Equipment for an angioplasty : STENTS
Down

1 Jane Austen heroine : EMMA
2 Car stolen by Jerry’s mechanic on an episode of “Seinfeld” : SAAB
3 Spa treatment, informally : PEDI
4 Had because of : OWEDTO
5 Doing a musical read-through : REHEARSING
6 Carry-on checkers, for short : TSA
7 Place to muck about? : STY
8 Old TV hookup : VCR
9 Detergent in a red bottle : ERA
10 Waits patiently : HANGSTIGHT
11 “Guess so,” folksily : ISPOSE
12 Elaine who served in two presidential cabinets : CHAO
13 Not as much : LESS
14 Art Deco icon : ERTE
22 Salt Lake Valley people : UTE
23 Appliance with a door and a crumb tray : TOASTEROVEN
24 Moochers : FREELOADERS
25 ___ sauce (Japanese condiment) : EEL
26 Source of zest : PEEL
27 Variety of cooking apple : ROME
28 Description of this puzzle’s circled letters, and a clue to what they spell : INONESENSE
30 Actor who narrates “The Big Lebowski” : SAMELLIOTT
31 Now’s partner : THEN
32 ___ Lee : SARA
38 Irish dances : JIGS
40 Half of a cassette : SIDEA
42 Yes votes : AYES
49 Mildly wet : DAMP
50 Epic work that begins “Sing, goddess, of the anger of Achilles” : ILIAD
51 Judy who wrote “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” : BLUME
52 ___-call list : DONOT
54 Back 40 makeup : ACRES
55 Tousle, as hair : MUSS
57 “Like that’s ever going to happen” : ASIF
58 It may be tempted : FATE
61 Call ___ night : ITA
63 Homo sapiens : MAN

