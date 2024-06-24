 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, December 12

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Strike one! : POSE
5 Word with slow or strawberry : JAM
8 “___ gusto” (“Nice to meet you,” in Spanish) : MUCHO
13 Can : JOHN
14 Spanish article : UNA
15 Paella base : ARROZ
16 Domino pip, e.g. : SPOT
17 Party crashers, perhaps : STRANGERS
19 Part of a bat that produces the best contact : SWEETSPOT
21 Small nail : BRAD
22 Express publicly : AIR
23 Saint, in Rio : SAO
25 “A Beautiful Mind” director Howard : RON
27 Balayage providers : SALONS
32 ___ Swiatek, four-time French Open winner : IGA
33 Cake part : TIER
35 Fresh : ANEW
36 Get serious hang time, as a skateboarder : CATCHAIR
40 Times for holiday parties : EVES
41 Boomer in a band : TUBA
42 It makes Max profits : HBO
43 Italian dynasty that produced four popes : MEDICI
46 Bit of kitchenware : PAN
47 “Cleopatra With the ___” (Reni painting) : ASP
48 Hosp. staffers : RNS
50 Branch of a sort : SECT
52 Three-digit numbers in parentheses : AREACODES
57 Low-key place for gnocchi : TRATTORIA
58 Toon with a monkey named Boots : DORA
60 Matcha ___ (tea-based beverage) : LATTE
61 Human thing to do : ERR
62 Waze figs. : ETAS
63 Easy to understand : CLEAR
64 Hits up on Instagram, for short : DMS
65 Meeting, informally : SESH
Down

1 A family might have matching ones, for short : PJS
2 “D’oh!” : OOPS
3 Strutted one’s stuff : SHOWBOATED
4 Maze prompt : ENTER
5 Line below a swoosh : JUSTDOIT
6 Pantry problem : ANTS
7 “I Feel Pretty” singer in “West Side Story” : MARIA
8 Mind repeating that? : MANTRA
9 “Irresistible” feeling : URGE
10 Language from which we get “Manitoba” and “Saskatchewan” : CREE
11 Motorist’s warning : HORN
12 The “40” in a malt liquor 40: Abbr. : OZS
18 x, y or z : AXIS
20 The world at your feet? : EARTH
23 Order to an attack dog : SICEM
24 Plant used in xeriscaping because of its tolerance to drought : AGAVE
26 Hogwarts exam after the O.W.L. : NEWT
28 Nonexpert : LAY
29 “While we’re discussing it …” : ONTHATNOTE
30 Novice gamers, informally : NEWBS
31 Word after one fell? : SWOOP
34 Extend, as a contract : REUP
37 Show with a “Cyber” spinoff : CSI
38 Suns that shine? : NBASTARS
39 Roger B. ___, justice who infamously authored the Dred Scott decision (1857) : TANEY
44 Sign of impact : CRATER
45 Deets : INFO
49 Begat : SIRED
51 Writes in C or R, say : CODES
52 Kazakhstan’s ___ Sea : ARAL
53 Quoted figure : RATE
54 Pioneering blues guitarist Baker : ETTA
55 Unyielding : FIRM
56 ___ Tour, pop culture phenomenon of 2023-24 : ERAS
57 Pampering, for short : TLC
59 Tree with so-called helicopter seeds : ASH

