NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, December 12

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Strike one! : POSE 5 Word with slow or strawberry : JAM 8 “___ gusto” (“Nice to meet you,” in Spanish) : MUCHO 13 Can : JOHN 14 Spanish article : UNA 15 Paella base : ARROZ 16 Domino pip, e.g. : SPOT 17 Party crashers, perhaps : STRANGERS 19 Part of a bat that produces the best contact : SWEETSPOT 21 Small nail : BRAD 22 Express publicly : AIR 23 Saint, in Rio : SAO 25 “A Beautiful Mind” director Howard : RON 27 Balayage providers : SALONS 32 ___ Swiatek, four-time French Open winner : IGA 33 Cake part : TIER 35 Fresh : ANEW 36 Get serious hang time, as a skateboarder : CATCHAIR 40 Times for holiday parties : EVES 41 Boomer in a band : TUBA 42 It makes Max profits : HBO 43 Italian dynasty that produced four popes : MEDICI 46 Bit of kitchenware : PAN 47 “Cleopatra With the ___” (Reni painting) : ASP 48 Hosp. staffers : RNS 50 Branch of a sort : SECT 52 Three-digit numbers in parentheses : AREACODES 57 Low-key place for gnocchi : TRATTORIA 58 Toon with a monkey named Boots : DORA 60 Matcha ___ (tea-based beverage) : LATTE 61 Human thing to do : ERR 62 Waze figs. : ETAS 63 Easy to understand : CLEAR 64 Hits up on Instagram, for short : DMS 65 Meeting, informally : SESH

Down