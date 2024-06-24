NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, December 13

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Put a lid on it! : HATRACK 8 To which a “To/From” label might be attached : GIFTBOX 15 Chance meeting greeting : OHHELLO 16 Away for a while : ONLEAVE 17 Question after an untimely joke : TOOSOON 18 Attacked from the sides : FLANKED 19 Pronouncing “pronunciation” as “pronounciation,” e.g. : ERRING 20 Drift : MEANDER 21 Dorothea who documented the Great Depression : LANGE 22 Lodge : BURY 23 What Han Solo never wants to be told : ODDS 25 Stars are big ones : NAMES 27 Open, as a compressed file : UNZIP 28 Sexually charged title track of a hit 1973 album : LETSGETITON 33 Title princess in a Gilbert and Sullivan opera : IDA 34 Spanish pronoun : ESA 35 Something to show for a tow : AAACARD 36 Recurring quirk : TIC 37 Contribute to a company, say : ACT 38 Hallmark of a hypocrite : INSINCERITY 40 Trig ratio : COTAN 42 ___ shock (Japan’s term for the video game crash of 1983) : ATARI 43 Place for an ornament : HOOD 44 Cornmeal cake : PONE 46 “My heart is like a singing bird / ___ nest is in a water’d shoot”: Christina Rossetti : WHOSE 50 Features of work boots : TOECAPS 52 Elevated pitches : SHARPS 53 Main course? : SEALANE 54 “The Fault in Our Stars” genre, informally : TEENLIT 55 Touchdown, e.g. : ARRIVAL 56 Without exception : BARNONE 57 Slack alternative, in brief : MSTEAMS 58 Major product of Jordan : SNEAKER

Down