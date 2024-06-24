 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, December 13

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Put a lid on it! : HATRACK
8 To which a “To/From” label might be attached : GIFTBOX
15 Chance meeting greeting : OHHELLO
16 Away for a while : ONLEAVE
17 Question after an untimely joke : TOOSOON
18 Attacked from the sides : FLANKED
19 Pronouncing “pronunciation” as “pronounciation,” e.g. : ERRING
20 Drift : MEANDER
21 Dorothea who documented the Great Depression : LANGE
22 Lodge : BURY
23 What Han Solo never wants to be told : ODDS
25 Stars are big ones : NAMES
27 Open, as a compressed file : UNZIP
28 Sexually charged title track of a hit 1973 album : LETSGETITON
33 Title princess in a Gilbert and Sullivan opera : IDA
34 Spanish pronoun : ESA
35 Something to show for a tow : AAACARD
36 Recurring quirk : TIC
37 Contribute to a company, say : ACT
38 Hallmark of a hypocrite : INSINCERITY
40 Trig ratio : COTAN
42 ___ shock (Japan’s term for the video game crash of 1983) : ATARI
43 Place for an ornament : HOOD
44 Cornmeal cake : PONE
46 “My heart is like a singing bird / ___ nest is in a water’d shoot”: Christina Rossetti : WHOSE
50 Features of work boots : TOECAPS
52 Elevated pitches : SHARPS
53 Main course? : SEALANE
54 “The Fault in Our Stars” genre, informally : TEENLIT
55 Touchdown, e.g. : ARRIVAL
56 Without exception : BARNONE
57 Slack alternative, in brief : MSTEAMS
58 Major product of Jordan : SNEAKER
Related

Down

1 W, for one : HOTEL
2 Now, in Spanish : AHORA
3 Garden-variety poker? : THORN
4 Steps down : RESIGNS
5 1972 Gilbert O’Sullivan hit with a melancholy title : ALONEAGAIN
6 Draining issue : CLOG
7 ___Mari (organization method) : KON
8 Office lackey : GOFER
9 Nacre on a nice guitar, say : INLAY
10 Dessert made with a double boiler : FLAN
11 Achilles, e.g. : TENDON
12 Cheesy casserole : BAKEDZITI
13 Went too far : OVERDIDIT
14 Struck (out) : XED
20 Performers of note? : MUSICIANS
22 Test releases : BETAS
24 Scatterbrained : SPACY
26 Statistics calculation : MEAN
27 Question that one is tricked into asking, in a classic gag : UNDERWHERE
28 Drain (away) : LEACH
29 Chargeable conveyances : ESCOOTERS
30 Makeup of a sleeve : TATTOOART
31 Soeur de la mère : TANTE
32 What’s black and white and wet all over? : ORCA
39 Singer with the 2009 double-platinum album “Rated R” : RIHANNA
41 Antarctic penguin : ADELIE
44 First airline to fly a jumbo jet : PANAM
45 Cars known as Vauxhalls in the U.K. : OPELS
47 Count ___, a.k.a. Nosferatu : ORLOK
48 Book identifier, often : SPINE
49 Compound formed from an alcohol and an acid : ESTER
51 Drink similar to Champagne : CAVA
52 Bean on the screen : SEAN
53 Tech entrepreneur Altman : SAM
54 “American Dad!” airer : TBS

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
LinkedIn adding word games so you can procrastinate at work
A LinkedIn mobile app store page displayed on a mobile device.

LinkedIn may exist to help professionals look for new job opportunities and network with others in the same field, but it could soon become the place for a bit of downtime, too.

Why? Because it's planning to introduce games to its platform.

Read more
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more
Dying Light: The Beast is smaller, scarier, and more sustainable
A zombie leaps towards a player in Dying Light: The Beast.

Techland revealed a new trailer for Dying Light: The Beast at the 2024 Game Awards. The latest clip highlighted the new open-world game’s villain, showed a bit of gameplay, and confirmed a summer 2025 release window.

First revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live, Dying Light: The Beast is a spinoff of Techland’s zombie series. It brings back the first game’s hero, Kyle Crane, who finds himself battling a nefarious scientist named The Baron, who is conducting ruthless experiments in an attempt to splice human and zombie DNA together. The new trailer gives us a glimpse into the character and further teases the series’ most full-throated horror turn yet.

Read more