NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, December 14

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 The 20th-century king Peter the Liberator, for one : SERB
5 Electric Nissan model : LEAF
9 Chips and such : TECH
13 Cutesy expression borrowed from French : EXCUSEZMOI
16 Prefix meaning “other” : ALLO
17 Under-the-table alliance : SECRETPACT
18 Sound preceding a ripple : PLOP
19 Expiate, with “for” : ATONE
20 Like the biggest stars : ALIST
22 Titular TV role for Sandra Oh : EVE
23 Panini, e.g. : MELT
24 Grp. whose first letter is now outdated : BSA
25 Team in the N.H.L.’s Atlantic Division : SABRES
27 A Swiftie might have a favorite one : ERA
28 Put-down : DIS
29 Brainwave-amplifying headpiece worn by Marvel’s Professor X : CEREBRO
30 Post-run celebrations : CASTPARTIES
32 Subject of United States v. Windsor (2013) : GAYMARRIAGE
33 Fashion aesthetic with flower crowns and rustic dresses : COTTAGECORE
34 Service providers : PASTORS
35 Tone : HUE
36 Boy band whose members include Suga, Jimin and Jungkook : BTS
39 Matched up : INSYNC
40 Many graders, for short : TAS
41 Whom God asked “Why art thou wroth? And why is thy countenance fallen?” : CAIN
42 Something taken from waiters to get waters? : ANI
43 Arabic for “greater” : AKBAR
45 Grub : LARVA
46 “Wrong!” : NOPE
48 What might come up organically : NONGMOCROP
50 Spanish cheers : OLES
51 Laundry room leftover : DRYERSHEET
52 “Dear ___ …” : SIRS
53 One giveaway for the wolf in “Little Red Riding Hood” : EARS
54 Indoor-grown marijuana, in slang : ENDO
Down

1 A little bit of everything? : SESAME
2 New Hampshire school : EXETER
3 Soft drink since 1905 : RCCOLA
4 Feeling overworked, with “out” : BURNT
5 Rent : LET
6 They really take a toll nowadays : EZPASSTAGS
7 Doja Cat’s given first name, for which her debut album is named : AMALA
8 Central points : FOCI
9 Bug : TAP
10 Award-winning journalist Linda : ELLERBEE
11 Symbols much seen on March 17 : CLOVERS
12 “Fingers crossed!” : HOPESO
14 Take in : SEE
15 “This relationship could be the one” : ITSSERIOUS
21 Rare and then some : TARTARE
24 Midwest city named in an attempt to attract German settlers : BISMARCKND
26 Fawn relative : BEIGE
28 Annual NASCAR race, familiarly : DAYTONA
29 Electric vehicle’s need : CARCHARGER
30 Slyly spiteful : CATTY
31 Before : PRE
32 Tea supplier : GOSSIPER
33 Sicilian treat : CANNOLI
34 Uprights, e.g. : PIANOS
36 Devoid of all life : BARREN
37 Recorded, in a way : TIVOED
38 Leave la-la land : SNAPTO
40 Country singer Tucker : TANYA
41 Store : CACHE
44 Drip … or drill : BORE
45 Mexican pop’s ___ Temerarios : LOS
47 Lead character in “Stranger Things”? : ESS
49 ___ Fields : MRS

