NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, December 14

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 The 20th-century king Peter the Liberator, for one : SERB 5 Electric Nissan model : LEAF 9 Chips and such : TECH 13 Cutesy expression borrowed from French : EXCUSEZMOI 16 Prefix meaning “other” : ALLO 17 Under-the-table alliance : SECRETPACT 18 Sound preceding a ripple : PLOP 19 Expiate, with “for” : ATONE 20 Like the biggest stars : ALIST 22 Titular TV role for Sandra Oh : EVE 23 Panini, e.g. : MELT 24 Grp. whose first letter is now outdated : BSA 25 Team in the N.H.L.’s Atlantic Division : SABRES 27 A Swiftie might have a favorite one : ERA 28 Put-down : DIS 29 Brainwave-amplifying headpiece worn by Marvel’s Professor X : CEREBRO 30 Post-run celebrations : CASTPARTIES 32 Subject of United States v. Windsor (2013) : GAYMARRIAGE 33 Fashion aesthetic with flower crowns and rustic dresses : COTTAGECORE 34 Service providers : PASTORS 35 Tone : HUE 36 Boy band whose members include Suga, Jimin and Jungkook : BTS 39 Matched up : INSYNC 40 Many graders, for short : TAS 41 Whom God asked “Why art thou wroth? And why is thy countenance fallen?” : CAIN 42 Something taken from waiters to get waters? : ANI 43 Arabic for “greater” : AKBAR 45 Grub : LARVA 46 “Wrong!” : NOPE 48 What might come up organically : NONGMOCROP 50 Spanish cheers : OLES 51 Laundry room leftover : DRYERSHEET 52 “Dear ___ …” : SIRS 53 One giveaway for the wolf in “Little Red Riding Hood” : EARS 54 Indoor-grown marijuana, in slang : ENDO

Down