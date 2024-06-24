NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, December 15

1 Chess player’s study : TACTICS
8 Painting stolen from 71-Across : MONET
13 Cashless deal : SWAP
17 Crunchy root vegetables : RADISHES
19 Fertilizer compound : POTASH
20 Painting stolen from 64-Across : KAHLO
21 Winter setting in New England : EASTERNSTANDARDTIME
23 Hunter on high : ORION
23 Like the Beatles’ “Yesterday,” key-wise : INF
25 Plum variety often used in spirits : SLOE
26 ___ center : REC
27 Made eyes at : OGLED
28 Schedules : SLATES
31 Architectural annexes : ELLS
33 Bronx cheer : GOYANKEES
35 Capital on the Río de la Plata : BUENOSAIRESARGENTINA
39 “Anchors Aweigh” grp. : USN
40 One step ___ time : ATA
41 Oodles : ALOT
42 Downhill event : SLALOM
44 Prefix with health : TELE
48 Niçoise salad need : TUNA
50 Role for Jay Silverheels : TONTO
52 Charles de Gaulle’s birthplace : LILLE
53 Neighborhood grocery stores : BODEGAS
54 Painting stolen from 21-Across : ERNST
56 Nobelist Bohr : NIELS
58 Evenhanded : FAIR
59 Customary practice : WONT
60 Popeye’s witchy foe in early comics : SEAHAG
62 Like a car’s wheels : AXLED
64 Bar with hashish pipes : HOOKAHLOUNGE
66 Baseball great Hershiser : OREL
68 Solution strength, in chemistry : TITER
70 Fat used in candlemaking : SUET
71 Common scale range : FROMONETOTEN
75 Champing at the bit : EAGER
77 Fog and haze generated for a theatrical production : SMOKEEFFECTS
81 Flimsy, as an excuse : LAME
82 Pillow cover : SHAM
84 Fastens, in a way : TAPES
86 Nose around : SNOOP
87 Director DuVernay : AVA
88 Crumple into a ball : WADUP
90 Informal speech : SLANG
92 Painting stolen from 33-Across : GOYA
93 Painting stolen from 105-Across : MIRO
95 Opened or closed like an eye, in film lingo : IRISED
97 No longer interested in : OVER
98 Tour de France units: Abbr. : KMS
99 Bout enders, for short : KOS
101 Health professional focused on nutrition : REGISTEREDDIETITIAN
105 Household appliance that makes a hissing sound : STEAMIRON
108 “Right now!” : STAT
109 Connecticut coastal town near Stamford : DARIEN
110 Has the gumption : DARES
111 Actress Thurman : UMA
114 Abbr. on a music score : CRES
116 Member of la familia : TIA
117 “Get ___!” : ALIFE
118 Classic nursery rhyme : MARYHADALITTLELAMB
124 Toronto team, for short : LEAFS
125 Attacked by mosquitoes, say : BITTEN
126 Claudius, vis-à-vis King Hamlet : POISONER
127 Land in the sea : ISLE
128 Iditarod entries : SLEDS
129 Annual star-studded fashion event : METGALA