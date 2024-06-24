NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, December 15

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Chess player’s study : TACTICS 8 Painting stolen from 71-Across : MONET 13 Cashless deal : SWAP 17 Crunchy root vegetables : RADISHES 19 Fertilizer compound : POTASH 20 Painting stolen from 64-Across : KAHLO 21 Winter setting in New England : EASTERNSTANDARDTIME 23 Hunter on high : ORION 23 Like the Beatles’ “Yesterday,” key-wise : INF 25 Plum variety often used in spirits : SLOE 26 ___ center : REC 27 Made eyes at : OGLED 28 Schedules : SLATES 31 Architectural annexes : ELLS 33 Bronx cheer : GOYANKEES 35 Capital on the Río de la Plata : BUENOSAIRESARGENTINA 39 “Anchors Aweigh” grp. : USN 40 One step ___ time : ATA 41 Oodles : ALOT 42 Downhill event : SLALOM 44 Prefix with health : TELE 48 Niçoise salad need : TUNA 50 Role for Jay Silverheels : TONTO 52 Charles de Gaulle’s birthplace : LILLE 53 Neighborhood grocery stores : BODEGAS 54 Painting stolen from 21-Across : ERNST 56 Nobelist Bohr : NIELS 58 Evenhanded : FAIR 59 Customary practice : WONT 60 Popeye’s witchy foe in early comics : SEAHAG 62 Like a car’s wheels : AXLED 64 Bar with hashish pipes : HOOKAHLOUNGE 66 Baseball great Hershiser : OREL 68 Solution strength, in chemistry : TITER 70 Fat used in candlemaking : SUET 71 Common scale range : FROMONETOTEN 75 Champing at the bit : EAGER 77 Fog and haze generated for a theatrical production : SMOKEEFFECTS 81 Flimsy, as an excuse : LAME 82 Pillow cover : SHAM 84 Fastens, in a way : TAPES 86 Nose around : SNOOP 87 Director DuVernay : AVA 88 Crumple into a ball : WADUP 90 Informal speech : SLANG 92 Painting stolen from 33-Across : GOYA 93 Painting stolen from 105-Across : MIRO 95 Opened or closed like an eye, in film lingo : IRISED 97 No longer interested in : OVER 98 Tour de France units: Abbr. : KMS 99 Bout enders, for short : KOS 101 Health professional focused on nutrition : REGISTEREDDIETITIAN 105 Household appliance that makes a hissing sound : STEAMIRON 108 “Right now!” : STAT 109 Connecticut coastal town near Stamford : DARIEN 110 Has the gumption : DARES 111 Actress Thurman : UMA 114 Abbr. on a music score : CRES 116 Member of la familia : TIA 117 “Get ___!” : ALIFE 118 Classic nursery rhyme : MARYHADALITTLELAMB 124 Toronto team, for short : LEAFS 125 Attacked by mosquitoes, say : BITTEN 126 Claudius, vis-à-vis King Hamlet : POISONER 127 Land in the sea : ISLE 128 Iditarod entries : SLEDS 129 Annual star-studded fashion event : METGALA

Down