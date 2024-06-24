 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, December 15

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Chess player’s study : TACTICS
8 Painting stolen from 71-Across : MONET
13 Cashless deal : SWAP
17 Crunchy root vegetables : RADISHES
19 Fertilizer compound : POTASH
20 Painting stolen from 64-Across : KAHLO
21 Winter setting in New England : EASTERNSTANDARDTIME
23 Hunter on high : ORION
23 Like the Beatles’ “Yesterday,” key-wise : INF
25 Plum variety often used in spirits : SLOE
26 ___ center : REC
27 Made eyes at : OGLED
28 Schedules : SLATES
31 Architectural annexes : ELLS
33 Bronx cheer : GOYANKEES
35 Capital on the Río de la Plata : BUENOSAIRESARGENTINA
39 “Anchors Aweigh” grp. : USN
40 One step ___ time : ATA
41 Oodles : ALOT
42 Downhill event : SLALOM
44 Prefix with health : TELE
48 Niçoise salad need : TUNA
50 Role for Jay Silverheels : TONTO
52 Charles de Gaulle’s birthplace : LILLE
53 Neighborhood grocery stores : BODEGAS
54 Painting stolen from 21-Across : ERNST
56 Nobelist Bohr : NIELS
58 Evenhanded : FAIR
59 Customary practice : WONT
60 Popeye’s witchy foe in early comics : SEAHAG
62 Like a car’s wheels : AXLED
64 Bar with hashish pipes : HOOKAHLOUNGE
66 Baseball great Hershiser : OREL
68 Solution strength, in chemistry : TITER
70 Fat used in candlemaking : SUET
71 Common scale range : FROMONETOTEN
75 Champing at the bit : EAGER
77 Fog and haze generated for a theatrical production : SMOKEEFFECTS
81 Flimsy, as an excuse : LAME
82 Pillow cover : SHAM
84 Fastens, in a way : TAPES
86 Nose around : SNOOP
87 Director DuVernay : AVA
88 Crumple into a ball : WADUP
90 Informal speech : SLANG
92 Painting stolen from 33-Across : GOYA
93 Painting stolen from 105-Across : MIRO
95 Opened or closed like an eye, in film lingo : IRISED
97 No longer interested in : OVER
98 Tour de France units: Abbr. : KMS
99 Bout enders, for short : KOS
101 Health professional focused on nutrition : REGISTEREDDIETITIAN
105 Household appliance that makes a hissing sound : STEAMIRON
108 “Right now!” : STAT
109 Connecticut coastal town near Stamford : DARIEN
110 Has the gumption : DARES
111 Actress Thurman : UMA
114 Abbr. on a music score : CRES
116 Member of la familia : TIA
117 “Get ___!” : ALIFE
118 Classic nursery rhyme : MARYHADALITTLELAMB
124 Toronto team, for short : LEAFS
125 Attacked by mosquitoes, say : BITTEN
126 Claudius, vis-à-vis King Hamlet : POISONER
127 Land in the sea : ISLE
128 Iditarod entries : SLEDS
129 Annual star-studded fashion event : METGALA
Down

1 Three, in Torino : TRE
2 Letters associated with baseball and batteries : AAA
3 Many ’90s music purchases : CDS
4 Painting stolen from 101-Across : TITIAN
5 Enjoys as a hobby : ISINTO
6 Gets irritated by : CHAFESAT
7 Title for Manchin or Murkowski: Abbr. : SEN
8 First cars made by Ford : MODELAS
9 See 122-Down : OTT
10 Hair removal brand : NAIR
11 Salinger’s “For ___ – With Love and Squalor” : ESME
12 “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” airer : THECW
13 Painting stolen from 35-Across : SARGENT
14 “___ we’re waiting …” : WHILE
15 Cactuslike plants : ALOES
16 Duffer’s obstacle : POND
18 ’60s campus activist grp. : SDS
19 “1984” drudge : PROLE
20 Eccentric types : KOOKS
22 Certain emergency message : ALERTTEXT
28 Surgeon’s stitch : SUTURE
29 Actress Creel of “Saved by the Bell” : LEANNA
30 Beauty spot? : SALON
32 Place to keep plants : SILL
34 Abundant : NUMEROUS
35 Motel proprietor in “Psycho” : BATES
36 Ancient Greek region for which part of the Mediterranean is named : IONIA
37 Innocent sort : NAIF
38 God of the Qu’ran : ALLAH
43 Hodgepodges : OLIOS
45 Dark, in poesy : EBON
46 Like some vowels and memories : LONG
47 90° from norte : ESTE
49 On dry ground : ASHORE
51 Basic skateboard trick : OLLIE
55 Root in some speckled chips : TARO
57 Adjust to, as a thermostat : SETAT
59 ___ Clan, iconic hip-hop group of the 1990s : WUTANG
61 Catches on : GETSWISE
63 Painting stolen from 53-Across : DEGAS
65 Some partners in lesbian couples : FEMS
67 Franz who composed “The Merry Widow” : LEHAR
69 Mapped out again : REPLOTTED
71 Deception : FLAM
72 Shankar at Woodstock : RAVI
73 Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan : OMAR
74 Acme’s antonym : NADIR
76 Plunder, archaically : REAVE
78 Online tracker : COOKIE
79 Old-fashioned trinket shop vendors : TOYMEN
80 Twitch : SPASM
83 Think aloud : MUSE
85 Bergen’s dummy Mortimer : SNERD
89 Identifies : PEGS
91 “Half a truth is often a ___”: Benjamin Franklin : GREATLIE
94 Painting stolen from 77-Across : OKEEFFE
96 Abandons : DITCHES
100 Places of refuge : OASES
102 Xerox : copy machine :: ___ : kitchen wrap : SARAN
103 Most boring : DRIEST
104 Lines at the theater? : DIALOG
105 Corporate department : SALES
106 Culmination of many a “Law & Order” episode : TRIAL
107 Desensitizes : NUMBS
110 Painting stolen from 118-Across : DALI
112 It might be held during vacation : MAIL
113 Comedian Johnson of “Laugh-In” : ARTE
115 Big inits. in fuel additives : STP
119 From Jan. 1 until now : YTD
120 Male turkey : TOM
121 Actress de Armas of “Knives Out” : ANA
122 With 9-Down, legendary Giant : MEL
123 A nursing one has snaps : BRA

