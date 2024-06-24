 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, December 16

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Team that won the most medals at the 2024 Olympics : USA
4 Ann ___, Mich. : ARBOR
9 Some laptops : PCS
12 Director Ephron : NORA
14 Real smooth : SUAVE
15 What cilantro tastes like to some people : SOAP
16 Enemy of the Jedi : SITH
17 Sound of an unfortunate bird poop landing : SPLAT
18 Blab : TELL
19 Tidbit in a nutritious pudding : CHIASEED
21 Bulgy belly button : OUTIE
22 Hi-___ image : RES
23 Department handling media inquiries : PRESSOFFICE
26 Is distressing to : EATSAT
28 End of a college URL : EDU
29 Hornswoggle : CON
30 Habeas corpus, e.g. : WRIT
31 Like the direction of this answer : ACROSS
34 Timeout at work … as represented visually by this puzzle’s circled letters : COFFEEBREAK
38 Bits of wisdom : PEARLS
39 Faller during fall : LEAF
42 “Don’t mind ___ do” : IFI
45 Prefix with -ceratops : TRI
46 Packaging for a stack of cookies : SLEEVE
48 Competition whose winner gets a tiara and sash : MISSAMERICA
52 Gesture of approval : NOD
53 Carelessly sits (down) : PLOPS
54 Refined grace : ELEGANCE
56 Muppet with his own “world” on “Sesame Street” : ELMO
57 Blingy piece of neckwear : CHAIN
59 Teddy Grahams shape : BEAR
60 Ingredient in bug spray : DEET
61 Worth : VALUE
62 Initials on an “Organic” sticker : USDA
63 Make a mistake : ERR
64 Phil ___, QB who won two Super Bowls with the Giants : SIMMS
65 Sun, in San Juan : SOL
Down

1 Remove, as a bottle cap : UNSCREW
2 “That’s the word on the street” : SOIHEAR
3 Good with a paintbrush, perhaps : ARTISTIC
4 Declare : ASSERT
5 Calcutta currency : RUPEE
6 Loses one’s hair : BALDS
7 Egg cells : OVA
8 No longer working: Abbr. : RET
9 Like lines / that rhyme / and keep / good time : POETIC
10 Cat with a colorful coat : CALICO
11 Bad temper : SPLEEN
13 “I’ve got it!” : AHA
15 Double ___ Oreos : STUF
20 Place to get a cucumber mask : SPA
21 Coming in handy : OFUSE
24 Belgrade natives : SERBS
25 This stinks! : ODOR
27 Word on the street? : STOP
31 Eagle’s nest : AERIE
32 Animation frame : CEL
33 Discount offer : SALE
35 Crumbly Greek cheeses : FETAS
36 U-pick locale : FARM
37 Observant quality : KEENNESS
40 Guacamole ingredient : AVOCADO
41 The “F” of F.B.I. : FEDERAL
42 Stand in the way of : IMPEDE
43 Lip-plumping injection : FILLER
44 Compound with the same number of atoms in a different arrangement : ISOMER
46 Behind the ___ : SCENES
47 Fall behind : LAG
49 Espy : SPOT
50 King’s domain : REALM
51 Pelvic bone : ILIUM
55 ___ Dhabi : ABU
57 Drugstore that prints famously long receipts : CVS
58 Yes, in Japanese : HAI

