NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, December 16

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Team that won the most medals at the 2024 Olympics : USA 4 Ann ___, Mich. : ARBOR 9 Some laptops : PCS 12 Director Ephron : NORA 14 Real smooth : SUAVE 15 What cilantro tastes like to some people : SOAP 16 Enemy of the Jedi : SITH 17 Sound of an unfortunate bird poop landing : SPLAT 18 Blab : TELL 19 Tidbit in a nutritious pudding : CHIASEED 21 Bulgy belly button : OUTIE 22 Hi-___ image : RES 23 Department handling media inquiries : PRESSOFFICE 26 Is distressing to : EATSAT 28 End of a college URL : EDU 29 Hornswoggle : CON 30 Habeas corpus, e.g. : WRIT 31 Like the direction of this answer : ACROSS 34 Timeout at work … as represented visually by this puzzle’s circled letters : COFFEEBREAK 38 Bits of wisdom : PEARLS 39 Faller during fall : LEAF 42 “Don’t mind ___ do” : IFI 45 Prefix with -ceratops : TRI 46 Packaging for a stack of cookies : SLEEVE 48 Competition whose winner gets a tiara and sash : MISSAMERICA 52 Gesture of approval : NOD 53 Carelessly sits (down) : PLOPS 54 Refined grace : ELEGANCE 56 Muppet with his own “world” on “Sesame Street” : ELMO 57 Blingy piece of neckwear : CHAIN 59 Teddy Grahams shape : BEAR 60 Ingredient in bug spray : DEET 61 Worth : VALUE 62 Initials on an “Organic” sticker : USDA 63 Make a mistake : ERR 64 Phil ___, QB who won two Super Bowls with the Giants : SIMMS 65 Sun, in San Juan : SOL

Down