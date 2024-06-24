NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, December 17

1 The “A” of FAQ : ASKED
2 Hint of color : TINGE
3 Hamburger topping : ONION
4 Bench press muscle, for short : PEC
5 Lime and soda, for two : ALKALIS
6 Charged particles : IONS
7 “Scram!” : SCAT
8 Frilly and delicate : LACY
9 Prey for gray wolves : ELK
10 “Ish” : KINDOF
11 Eagerly excited : AGOG
12 Sotto ___ (quietly) : VOCE
13 Synagogue chests : ARKS
18 ___ Drogo, “Game of Thrones” role for Jason Momoa : KHAL
19 Continue to work on : KEEPAT
24 Possible, but not looking good : IFFY
25 Mo. with two federal holidays : NOV
27 Wiccan or druid : PAGAN
28 Short-lived relationship : FLING
29 Glowed with happiness : LITUP
30 Only landlocked country in Southeast Asia : LAOS
31 Proactiv target : ACNE
32 Desperate request : PLEA
33 Self-care company founded by Gwyneth Paltrow : GOOP
34 Self-evident, informally : OBVI
35 Mean’s counterpart : LEAN
39 Provide : SUPPLY
42 Bad things to have under one’s eyes : BAGS
45 Caviar, e.g. : ROE
46 Siberian herding dog : SAMOYED
49 Type of kitchen in a small apartment : GALLEY
50 Geeky type : NERD
53 Site of a historic civil rights march : SELMA
54 Pharmacy product that’s commonly chocolate-flavored : EXLAX
55 Writing devices for tablets : STYLI
56 Citrus drinks : ADES
57 Work, as the land : TILL
58 Penne ___ vodka : ALLA
59 “___ Croft: Tomb Raider” : LARA
60 Bit of pond scum : ALGA
61 Alphabetically first rainbow color : BLUE
64 “A little ___’ll do ya!” (Brylcreem slogan) : DAB
65 Vegan milk option : OAT