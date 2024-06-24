NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, December 17

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Resting on : ATOP 5 Part of a plane or a theater : AISLE 10 Polynesian drink with psychoactive effects : KAVA 14 Trigonometry function : SINE 15 “All politics is ___” : LOCAL 16 Dr. Frankenstein’s assistant : IGOR 17 Snide comment about a collectible figurine? : KNICKKNACKKNOCK 20 Id’s counterpart : EGO 21 Carelessly quick : HASTY 22 A cube has 12 : EDGES 23 “It wasn’t me!,” for one : DENIAL 25 Prefix with natal or noir : NEO 26 Kerfuffle over beach footwear? : FLIPFLOPFLAP 33 It’s “a good walk spoiled,” per Mark Twain : GOLF 36 Drool, essentially : SALIVA 37 Important knee tissue, for short : ACL 38 Does as instructed : OBEYS 40 “Scram!” : GIT 41 Beef cut from the short loin : TBONE 43 Egg donor’s donations : OVA 44 Planet whose name makes middle schoolers laugh : URANUS 47 On the ocean : ASEA 48 Feeling of guilt after cheating at table tennis? : PINGPONGPANG 51 Leftmost image in the iconic illustration “The March of Progress” : APE 52 Toys (with) : MESSES 56 Whatsoever : ATALL 59 It usually precedes delivery : LABOR 62 No. on a business card : EXT 63 Singer Parton when she’s aimlessly wasting time? : DILLYDALLYDOLLY 66 Vogue competitor : ELLE 67 Engage in a dispute : ARGUE 68 Human rights lawyer Clooney : AMAL 69 Kill, to a comic : SLAY 70 Cried sheepishly? : BAAED 71 What has a meter and a motor : TAXI

Down