NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, December 17

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Resting on : ATOP
5 Part of a plane or a theater : AISLE
10 Polynesian drink with psychoactive effects : KAVA
14 Trigonometry function : SINE
15 “All politics is ___” : LOCAL
16 Dr. Frankenstein’s assistant : IGOR
17 Snide comment about a collectible figurine? : KNICKKNACKKNOCK
20 Id’s counterpart : EGO
21 Carelessly quick : HASTY
22 A cube has 12 : EDGES
23 “It wasn’t me!,” for one : DENIAL
25 Prefix with natal or noir : NEO
26 Kerfuffle over beach footwear? : FLIPFLOPFLAP
33 It’s “a good walk spoiled,” per Mark Twain : GOLF
36 Drool, essentially : SALIVA
37 Important knee tissue, for short : ACL
38 Does as instructed : OBEYS
40 “Scram!” : GIT
41 Beef cut from the short loin : TBONE
43 Egg donor’s donations : OVA
44 Planet whose name makes middle schoolers laugh : URANUS
47 On the ocean : ASEA
48 Feeling of guilt after cheating at table tennis? : PINGPONGPANG
51 Leftmost image in the iconic illustration “The March of Progress” : APE
52 Toys (with) : MESSES
56 Whatsoever : ATALL
59 It usually precedes delivery : LABOR
62 No. on a business card : EXT
63 Singer Parton when she’s aimlessly wasting time? : DILLYDALLYDOLLY
66 Vogue competitor : ELLE
67 Engage in a dispute : ARGUE
68 Human rights lawyer Clooney : AMAL
69 Kill, to a comic : SLAY
70 Cried sheepishly? : BAAED
71 What has a meter and a motor : TAXI
Down

1 The “A” of FAQ : ASKED
2 Hint of color : TINGE
3 Hamburger topping : ONION
4 Bench press muscle, for short : PEC
5 Lime and soda, for two : ALKALIS
6 Charged particles : IONS
7 “Scram!” : SCAT
8 Frilly and delicate : LACY
9 Prey for gray wolves : ELK
10 “Ish” : KINDOF
11 Eagerly excited : AGOG
12 Sotto ___ (quietly) : VOCE
13 Synagogue chests : ARKS
18 ___ Drogo, “Game of Thrones” role for Jason Momoa : KHAL
19 Continue to work on : KEEPAT
24 Possible, but not looking good : IFFY
25 Mo. with two federal holidays : NOV
27 Wiccan or druid : PAGAN
28 Short-lived relationship : FLING
29 Glowed with happiness : LITUP
30 Only landlocked country in Southeast Asia : LAOS
31 Proactiv target : ACNE
32 Desperate request : PLEA
33 Self-care company founded by Gwyneth Paltrow : GOOP
34 Self-evident, informally : OBVI
35 Mean’s counterpart : LEAN
39 Provide : SUPPLY
42 Bad things to have under one’s eyes : BAGS
45 Caviar, e.g. : ROE
46 Siberian herding dog : SAMOYED
49 Type of kitchen in a small apartment : GALLEY
50 Geeky type : NERD
53 Site of a historic civil rights march : SELMA
54 Pharmacy product that’s commonly chocolate-flavored : EXLAX
55 Writing devices for tablets : STYLI
56 Citrus drinks : ADES
57 Work, as the land : TILL
58 Penne ___ vodka : ALLA
59 “___ Croft: Tomb Raider” : LARA
60 Bit of pond scum : ALGA
61 Alphabetically first rainbow color : BLUE
64 “A little ___’ll do ya!” (Brylcreem slogan) : DAB
65 Vegan milk option : OAT

