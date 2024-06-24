NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, December 18

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Flower in a children’s rhyme : POSY 5 One of 1,000 for Darryl Strawberry, for short : RBI 8 Computer connector : CABLE 13 Orange-and-white rental : UHAUL 15 Middle-earth foe : ORC 16 Tropical vacation destinations : ISLES 17 Orange soda brand : FANTA 18 *Mendel studied them : GREENPEAS 20 *Disconcert mightily : FRAZZLE 22 Big night : EVE 23 Something studied by the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, for short : UFO 24 Strong craving : YEN 25 Title for the supposed inventor of the sandwich : EARL 27 Cartesian conclusion : IAM 29 Throw in the trash : TOSS 31 *Tons : ALLSORTS 36 Eros, to Aphrodite : SON 37 Olympian’s weapon : EPEE 39 Characteristic : TRAIT 40 Think before placing a bet … or what solvers must do to fully appreciate each starred clue : CONSIDERTHEODDS 43 “Take me to your leader” speaker : ALIEN 44 Amazon Handmade competitor : ETSY 45 Main ingredient in many veggie hot dogs : SOY 46 *Book designer’s concern : FOOTNOTE 48 Hammer part : PEEN 50 Sad sound : SOB 51 Morel support? : STEM 53 “Check back later,” in brief : TBA 56 Hypotheticals : IFS 59 Pep : VIM 61 *Ones with good aim : ARCHERS 63 *Mess that might be sticky : SITUATION 66 Makes tolerable : EASES 67 Change with the times : ADAPT 68 Deliverer of the speech “Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence,” for short : MLK 69 First name in cosmetics : ESTEE 70 Response during an eye exam : WORSE 71 Cards : IDS 72 “Hey, I’ve got a secret …” : PSST

Down