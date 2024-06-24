 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, December 19

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Some mustangs : ROANS
6 Comedian Ken of “The Masked Singer” : JEONG
11 Laser-focused mindset : TUNNELVISION
12 They might be standing : ORDERS
14 Vegas nickname : SINCITY
15 Unfair judgments : BADRAPS
17 Stopping point for a cruise … or Crusoe : ISLE
18 Commoner : PLEB
20 “Say no more” : ONIT
21 Nowhere to be found, informally : MIA
22 Parenthetical on four #1 albums since 2021 : TAYLORSVERSION
25 Cellular data? : DNA
26 Disparate : MOTLEY
28 Its home is on the range : SAUTEPAN
30 Nasty look : SNEER
31 Speed limit, of a sort : TERMINALVELOCITY
32 “That makes sense now” : ISEE
34 Illicit info : DIRT
35 Sticky treats, in more ways than one? : POPSICLES
39 Fictional queen of Arendelle : ELSA
43 Greek consonant : RHO
44 “That makes sense now” : OHOK
45 With 45-Down, displays during an online presentation … or a hint to three pairs of answers in this puzzle : SCREEN
47 Alternatives to ands or buts : IFS
48 Spelling Bee rank between Solid and Great : NICE
49 Had over : HOSTED
50 Hand (out) : METE
52 Shake deeply : DISMAY
54 ___-Way, brand of plows and salt spreaders : SNO
55 Attention-grabbing appearance, maybe : PRSTUNT
57 “Still good to meet up?” : AREWEON
59 Beam of light : SUNRAY
60 Baby bear? : GESTATE
61 Chums : PALS
62 Mount Vernon or Monticello : ESTATE
Down

1 Get stuck in traffic, say : RUNLATE
2 Way back when : ONCE
3 What selfish athletes spell “team” with, presumably : ANI
4 Take-home amount : NETPAY
5 With craft : SLYLY
6 Websites with employment opportunities : JOBBOARDS
7 Theodore Roosevelt ushered in a “Progressive” one : ERA
8 Quirky : ODD
9 Burning man? : NERO
10 Charlie brought his to the chocolate factory : GRANDPA
13 Kind of cord : SPINAL
14 Nantz’s longtime N.F.L. commentating partner : SIMMS
16 Devoted fan, informally : STAN
19 Coding catchall : ELSE
23 13th-century poet who wrote the “Masnavi” : RUMI
24 Kerfuffle : STIR
27 Neckwear sometimes made with kukui nuts : LEIS
29 Gets involved in : ENTERS
33 Hedgehog lookalikes : ECHIDNAS
35 Get one’s hair just right : PRIMP
36 Futile batting statlines, in baseball lingo : OHFERS
37 Hangs out for a while : POSTSUP
38 Barely makes, with “out” : EKES
40 “Dinner is served!” : LETSEAT
41 Cross-reference for additional information : SEENOTE
42 Free throw after a basket : ANDONE
45 See 45-Across : SHARES
46 Most evasive : COYEST
51 Sicilian landmark : ETNA
53 Sorcerer : MAGE
56 Something connected to a QR code : URL
58 Org. for Coco Gauff : WTA

