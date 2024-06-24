NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, December 19

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Some mustangs : ROANS 6 Comedian Ken of “The Masked Singer” : JEONG 11 Laser-focused mindset : TUNNELVISION 12 They might be standing : ORDERS 14 Vegas nickname : SINCITY 15 Unfair judgments : BADRAPS 17 Stopping point for a cruise … or Crusoe : ISLE 18 Commoner : PLEB 20 “Say no more” : ONIT 21 Nowhere to be found, informally : MIA 22 Parenthetical on four #1 albums since 2021 : TAYLORSVERSION 25 Cellular data? : DNA 26 Disparate : MOTLEY 28 Its home is on the range : SAUTEPAN 30 Nasty look : SNEER 31 Speed limit, of a sort : TERMINALVELOCITY 32 “That makes sense now” : ISEE 34 Illicit info : DIRT 35 Sticky treats, in more ways than one? : POPSICLES 39 Fictional queen of Arendelle : ELSA 43 Greek consonant : RHO 44 “That makes sense now” : OHOK 45 With 45-Down, displays during an online presentation … or a hint to three pairs of answers in this puzzle : SCREEN 47 Alternatives to ands or buts : IFS 48 Spelling Bee rank between Solid and Great : NICE 49 Had over : HOSTED 50 Hand (out) : METE 52 Shake deeply : DISMAY 54 ___-Way, brand of plows and salt spreaders : SNO 55 Attention-grabbing appearance, maybe : PRSTUNT 57 “Still good to meet up?” : AREWEON 59 Beam of light : SUNRAY 60 Baby bear? : GESTATE 61 Chums : PALS 62 Mount Vernon or Monticello : ESTATE

Down