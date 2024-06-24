 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, December 2

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Bit of punctuation : COMMA
6 Sketch : DRAW
10 Part of ROTFL : THE
13 Culinary tearjerker : ONION
14 Carefree quality : EASE
15 Prehistoric predator, for short : TREX
16 Trend that’s here today, gone tomorrow : PASSINGFAD
18 A dromedary has one : HUMP
19 Covert “Hey, you!” : PSST
20 Inauguration Day promise : OATH
21 Grocery store division : AISLE
22 Winter hrs. in the Big Apple : EST
23 Seeing the glass half-empty : PESSIMISTIC
25 Fuel choice for many trucks : DIESEL
27 “Murder on the ___ Express” (Agatha Christie mystery) : ORIENT
28 Tater : SPUD
29 Second word of many a fairy tale : UPON
32 Observes : SEES
33 Beyond irritated : PISSEDOFF
36 Tennis icon Arthur : ASHE
39 Be in charge of, as a bar : TEND
40 Floor coverings : RUGS
43 Teachings of Buddha : DHARMA
45 Hundred on the Hill : SENATE
47 Potential option : POSSIBILITY
51 Shot that produces an immune response to a virus, slangily : VAX
52 Look forward to : AWAIT
53 “Lovely” Beatles girl : RITA
54 Garr with a “Tootsie” role : TERI
55 Group born between 1997 and 2012, for short : GENZ
56 Tiptoes, as around a touchy subject : PUSSYFOOTS
58 One of the Great Lakes : ERIE
59 Voice under a soprano : ALTO
60 Word before education or supervision : ADULT
61 Nine-digit ID : SSN
62 Classroom seating : DESK
63 Classroom jottings : NOTES

Down

1 Admitted (to) : COPPED
2 The “O” of Jackie O. : ONASSIS
3 Faux pas : MISSTEP
4 The lion’s share : MOST
5 “Gimme ___!” (start of University of Iowa’s cheer) : ANI
6 Impressionist Edgar : DEGAS
7 Vessels for whitewater rapids : RAFTS
8 Popular Japanese beer : ASAHI
9 Tie the knot : WED
10 Member of a college’s governing board : TRUSTEE
11 Height of fashion? : HEMLINE
12 Anticipates : EXPECTS
15 “Wheeeeeee!” : THISISFUN
17 Playwright Coward : NOEL
21 Word seen on the side of many planes : AIR
23 Mani-___ : PEDI
24 Old LP format : MONO
26 Make bigger at McDonald’s : SUPERSIZE
29 Take advantage of : USE
30 Ballpoint or highlighter : PEN
31 Roulette bet : ODD
34 Random guess : STAB
35 Glenn of the Eagles : FREY
36 Glossy magazines have a lot of them : ADPAGES
37 April weather said to bring May flowers : SHOWERS
38 Knows somebody who might help : HASANIN
41 Dispensed, as Halloween candy : GAVEOUT
42 Catch off-guard : STARTLE
44 Prestigious sch. in Cambridge, Mass. : MIT
45 “Don’t move!,” to a dog : STAY
46 Isn’t imaginary : EXISTS
48 “Go me!” : IRULE
49 Kids make them for Santa : LISTS
50 “No worries” : ITSOK
54 Commotion : TODO
56 Bottom of a paw : PAD
57 Swiftie, e.g. : FAN

