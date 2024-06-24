NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, December 20

1 Rhea’s relative : EMU
2 Sharpness : TANG
3 Performance that might elicit a “Brava!” : ARIA
4 Allowed : LICIT
5 Lead-in to pass : SUR
6 Certain film shot, or film reaction : PAN
7 Had carte blanche : ANSWEREDTONOONE
8 French composer who influenced Ravel and Debussy : SATIE
9 Spanish 101 verb : SER
10 Garfield, for one : CAT
11 Largest cell in the human body : OVUM
12 Certain seizure : REPO
13 Aptly named descendant of Standard Oil : ESSO
15 John, in Portuguese : JOAO
16 Sighting from the crow’s nest : LAND
22 Micronesian nation : PALAU
23 Move like a crab : SIDLE
24 M.L.B. team that once drafted Tom Brady : EXPOS
25 Many a founding father, religiously : DEIST
26 Place to take notes : ATM
27 I.O.U. : CHIT
28 Lin-Manuel Miranda, vocally : TENOR
31 Came down after getting lifted up? : SKIED
33 Pool contents : GENES
34 Lymph node, e.g. : ORGAN
35 Hairstyle change : NEWDO
36 Masters of disguise : SPIES
37 French 101 verb : ETRE
39 Fig. that’s often redacted : SSN
45 The sun emerging from the clouds at exactly the right time, say : OMEN
46 Member of the Golden Horde : TATAR
47 2024 M.L.B. All-Star ___ De La Cruz : ELLY
48 Dish whose name is Turkish for “stuffed” : DOLMA
49 Like some handshakes and mattresses : FIRM
50 Ancient music halls : ODEA
51 “Jeepers!” : OHMY
54 Letters on an invite : BYOB
55 “‘Hope’ is the thing with feathers / That perches in the ___”: Emily Dickinson : SOUL
57 Org. with towers : AAA
58 Chablis, e.g. : VIN
59 Splash of orange in a Japanese pond : KOI
60 Stay there! : INN
61 Milk : USE