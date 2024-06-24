 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, December 20

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Abbr. in a scholarly paper : ETAL
5 Places with scrubs and masks : SPAS
9 Acquire, informally : SCORE
14 Common motifs in high art? : MARIJUANALEAVES
17 Major success stories in the entrepreneurial world : UNICORNSTARTUPS
18 Goddess often depicted clothed in green : GAIA
19 Triumph : WIN
20 Barn greeting : MOO
21 #1 overall, say : TOPSEEDED
26 One of three in “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead” : ACT
29 2023 film in which Michael Jordan is only shown from behind : AIR
30 Check mark alternatives : XES
32 Symbol of America’s first transcontinental railroad : THEGOLDENSPIKE
38 Veins, e.g. : MINERALDEPOSITS
40 Harsh sentences? : TONGUETWISTERS
41 Mens ___ : REA
42 Pablo Neruda wrote one to a large tuna in the market : ODE
43 Where to watch the cubs : DEN
44 Young and inexperienced, so to speak : SNOTNOSED
49 Egg ___ yung : FOO
52 Subject of 199 silkscreen paintings by Warhol : MAO
53 Softballs : LOBS
56 “Sorry, those secrets are *beyond* classified” : IDHAVETOKILLYOU
62 Refuse to sign one’s work, say : REMAINANONYMOUS
63 Like the ruins in Tulum : MAYAN
64 It comes straight from the horse’s mouth : REIN
65 Willing partner : ABLE
Related

Down

1 Rhea’s relative : EMU
2 Sharpness : TANG
3 Performance that might elicit a “Brava!” : ARIA
4 Allowed : LICIT
5 Lead-in to pass : SUR
6 Certain film shot, or film reaction : PAN
7 Had carte blanche : ANSWEREDTONOONE
8 French composer who influenced Ravel and Debussy : SATIE
9 Spanish 101 verb : SER
10 Garfield, for one : CAT
11 Largest cell in the human body : OVUM
12 Certain seizure : REPO
13 Aptly named descendant of Standard Oil : ESSO
15 John, in Portuguese : JOAO
16 Sighting from the crow’s nest : LAND
22 Micronesian nation : PALAU
23 Move like a crab : SIDLE
24 M.L.B. team that once drafted Tom Brady : EXPOS
25 Many a founding father, religiously : DEIST
26 Place to take notes : ATM
27 I.O.U. : CHIT
28 Lin-Manuel Miranda, vocally : TENOR
31 Came down after getting lifted up? : SKIED
33 Pool contents : GENES
34 Lymph node, e.g. : ORGAN
35 Hairstyle change : NEWDO
36 Masters of disguise : SPIES
37 French 101 verb : ETRE
39 Fig. that’s often redacted : SSN
45 The sun emerging from the clouds at exactly the right time, say : OMEN
46 Member of the Golden Horde : TATAR
47 2024 M.L.B. All-Star ___ De La Cruz : ELLY
48 Dish whose name is Turkish for “stuffed” : DOLMA
49 Like some handshakes and mattresses : FIRM
50 Ancient music halls : ODEA
51 “Jeepers!” : OHMY
54 Letters on an invite : BYOB
55 “‘Hope’ is the thing with feathers / That perches in the ___”: Emily Dickinson : SOUL
57 Org. with towers : AAA
58 Chablis, e.g. : VIN
59 Splash of orange in a Japanese pond : KOI
60 Stay there! : INN
61 Milk : USE

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more
Some of 2024’s best games were only as long as movies
A shattered screen shows an emergency warning in Mouthwashing.

Video games have gotten big. Really big. As budgets have ballooned, so has the scale of a full-priced game. It’s very rare these days to play a big-budget game that you can finish in under 10 hours. If you wanted to play a story-driven game in 2024, that likely meant setting aside up to 80 hours for something like Metaphor: ReFantazio or Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. That’s great for those who want the most bang from their buck, but it makes gaming even more difficult in terms of the time commitment.

Not all developers follow that trend, though. The independent scene has long been rich with more concise experiences that don’t waste a second of their precious runtime, and 2024 showed how that mentality can pay off. Some of the year’s best -- or at least most interesting -- games were no longer than a feature-length film. Thank Goodness You’re Here packed an uproariously funny slapstick comedy into under three hours. Clickolding only keeps players captive for an unforgettable (and uncomfortable) 45 minutes. Mouthwashing does what many horror games could only dream of pulling off in just a few short hours.

Read more
Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound led a new kind of retro revival wave at The Game Awards
Promotional Image for Save State with the NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound key art.

As the first announcement of The Game Awards 2024 Opening Act, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound kicked off a retro revival trend that permeated throughout Geoff Keighley’s gaming event.

In the hours following Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound’s reveal, new games in series like Pac-Man, Virtua Fighter, Screamer, Onimusha, Turok, Okami, and Double Dragon games were announced. Some were radical reimaginings, like Shadow Labyrinth turning Pac-Man into a gritty action platformer, and the new Screamer game giving the cult classic 3D racer a new anime-inspired aesthetic. Others, like Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, look like modern takes on a formula that was perfected in the 8-bit era.

Read more