NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, December 20

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Abbr. in a scholarly paper : ETAL 5 Places with scrubs and masks : SPAS 9 Acquire, informally : SCORE 14 Common motifs in high art? : MARIJUANALEAVES 17 Major success stories in the entrepreneurial world : UNICORNSTARTUPS 18 Goddess often depicted clothed in green : GAIA 19 Triumph : WIN 20 Barn greeting : MOO 21 #1 overall, say : TOPSEEDED 26 One of three in “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead” : ACT 29 2023 film in which Michael Jordan is only shown from behind : AIR 30 Check mark alternatives : XES 32 Symbol of America’s first transcontinental railroad : THEGOLDENSPIKE 38 Veins, e.g. : MINERALDEPOSITS 40 Harsh sentences? : TONGUETWISTERS 41 Mens ___ : REA 42 Pablo Neruda wrote one to a large tuna in the market : ODE 43 Where to watch the cubs : DEN 44 Young and inexperienced, so to speak : SNOTNOSED 49 Egg ___ yung : FOO 52 Subject of 199 silkscreen paintings by Warhol : MAO 53 Softballs : LOBS 56 “Sorry, those secrets are *beyond* classified” : IDHAVETOKILLYOU 62 Refuse to sign one’s work, say : REMAINANONYMOUS 63 Like the ruins in Tulum : MAYAN 64 It comes straight from the horse’s mouth : REIN 65 Willing partner : ABLE

Down