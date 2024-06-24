 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, December 21

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Shifty little sucker? : BENDYSTRAW
11 C.D., e.g.: Abbr. : ACCT
15 Madrid’s Teatro Real, for one : OPERAHOUSE
16 Character who says “I am short, fat and proud of that” : POOH
17 The “King of Mambo” : TITOPUENTE
18 Austrian composer Mahler : ALMA
19 No longer waffle : OPT
20 Pill alternatives, in brief : IUDS
22 Returner’s call : LET
23 À la king? : NOBLY
26 Reason for foot-tapping : ANTSINESS
28 Lines in bars : URLS
29 Confirmation, for one : RITE
30 Mount ___, Canada’s highest peak : LOGAN
31 Certain tech exec : CIO
32 Chinese dog breed, for short : PEKE
33 All the greater : MORESO
34 Alabama is in it, but Alaska is not : LOWERFORTYEIGHT
37 Adds to the code, say : ENACTS
38 Stake : FUND
39 Apt name for a thief : ROB
40 “The Hate U Give” author Thomas : ANGIE
41 First name in country : REBA
42 Rooney of “Women Talking” : MARA
43 Most of the 1980s : REAGANERA
45 Slogged (through) : WADED
46 Its first airing was “The French Chef” with Julia Child : PBS
47 “And the ___ raths outgrabe” (“Jabberwocky” line) : MOME
48 Exclamation with a shake : BRR
49 Black-and-white divers : AUKS
51 It’s a little shady : BONSAITREE
56 Last ruler of the Ptolemaic Kingdom, familiarly : CLEO
57 “Worth a shot” : ITCANTHURT
58 What some people display after getting stuck? : TATS
59 Far below the surface : DEEPSEATED
Down

1 X follower, perhaps : BOT
2 Lead-in to -gram : EPI
3 Losing athlete in the 2002 and 2003 N.B.A. Finals : NET
4 Runs off at the mouth? : DROOLS
5 Like a noisy toy : YAPPY
6 Turned (off) : SHUT
7 Oft-kissed part of the statue of St. Peter in Vatican City : TOE
8 Shield, with “for” : RUNINTERFERENCE
9 Not born yesterday, so to speak : ASTUTE
10 Bed hogs, at times : WEEDS
11 Shrinks’ org. : APA
12 One who’s made it to some degree? : COLLEGEGRAD
13 Lands : COMESASHORE
14 “I kinda like it!” : THATSNOTBAD
21 Isolated : SILOED
23 SALT, but not PEPPER : NUCLEARPACT
24 Star-forming region nearest to Earth : ORIONNEBULA
25 Go ballistic : BLOWAGASKET
26 Jhené ___, Grammy-nominated R&B singer : AIKO
27 Japanese food that’s a good source of what it spells backward : NORI
29 Some who whistle while they work : REFS
32 Comms group : PRTEAM
33 Noisy Asian bird : MYNA
35 Pen for a hit : ECIG
36 Latin for “trumpet” : TUBA
41 Like many on a Zoom call : REMOTE
42 Vineyard eponym : MARTHA
44 Like a sole-source contract : NOBID
45 Form letters? : WRITE
48 Blue laws, e.g. : BANS
50 This means trouble : SOS
52 Woodpecker’s fare : SAP
53 Bad place to be stuck : RUT
54 Short palindrome in the middle of a famous longer one : ERE
55 Track stat : ETD

