NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, December 21

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Shifty little sucker? : BENDYSTRAW 11 C.D., e.g.: Abbr. : ACCT 15 Madrid’s Teatro Real, for one : OPERAHOUSE 16 Character who says “I am short, fat and proud of that” : POOH 17 The “King of Mambo” : TITOPUENTE 18 Austrian composer Mahler : ALMA 19 No longer waffle : OPT 20 Pill alternatives, in brief : IUDS 22 Returner’s call : LET 23 À la king? : NOBLY 26 Reason for foot-tapping : ANTSINESS 28 Lines in bars : URLS 29 Confirmation, for one : RITE 30 Mount ___, Canada’s highest peak : LOGAN 31 Certain tech exec : CIO 32 Chinese dog breed, for short : PEKE 33 All the greater : MORESO 34 Alabama is in it, but Alaska is not : LOWERFORTYEIGHT 37 Adds to the code, say : ENACTS 38 Stake : FUND 39 Apt name for a thief : ROB 40 “The Hate U Give” author Thomas : ANGIE 41 First name in country : REBA 42 Rooney of “Women Talking” : MARA 43 Most of the 1980s : REAGANERA 45 Slogged (through) : WADED 46 Its first airing was “The French Chef” with Julia Child : PBS 47 “And the ___ raths outgrabe” (“Jabberwocky” line) : MOME 48 Exclamation with a shake : BRR 49 Black-and-white divers : AUKS 51 It’s a little shady : BONSAITREE 56 Last ruler of the Ptolemaic Kingdom, familiarly : CLEO 57 “Worth a shot” : ITCANTHURT 58 What some people display after getting stuck? : TATS 59 Far below the surface : DEEPSEATED

Down