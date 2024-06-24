NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, December 22

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Reality show about the perils of crabbing in the Bering Sea : DEADLIESTCATCH 15 Apple cores, for short? : CPUS 19 Fast lane : EXPRESSCHECKOUT 21 “___ No Sunshine” (1971 Bill Withers hit) : AINT 22 “God forbid!” : PERISHTHETHOUGHT 24 “O Rei do Futebol,” to Brazilians : PELE 25 Sporty car roof options : TTOPS 26 Subsequently occur : ENSUE 27 Bioré product : PORESTRIP 29 Sitters on the farm : HENS 30 Sheets of floating ice : FLOES 31 Shanghai or Shenzhen : SEAPORT 32 Grp. that’s a year above 41-Across : SRS 33 Vaquero’s ties : BOLOS 34 1/48 of a cup: Abbr. : TSP 37 Wipe out at one’s desk, say : ERASE 38 Cut down : HEWED 39 Rentals at a bowling alley : SHOES 41 Grp. that’s a year below 32-Across : JRS 42 Solidify, as a jiggly dessert : JELL 43 Rhyming toys with colored pegs : LITEBRITES 46 Online initialism of excitement : FTW 49 Rhyme for “soul” in “Frosty the Snowman” : COAL 50 One catching bugs : BETATESTER 51 Jungle warning : ROAR 52 Amusement park attraction that often ends in a splash : LOGRIDE 54 Doo-wop’s ___ Na Na : SHA 55 Frozen yogurt chain with a fruity name : PINKBERRY 57 Pretends all is well : ACTSNORMAL 59 Part of many an anniversary celebration : DINNERDATE 60 Wrap sheets? : TORTILLAS 61 Many a Christmas tree : FIR 62 Part of a jail cell : IRONBAR 63 New Mexico’s ___ Pueblo : TAOS 64 Godsends : LIFESAVERS 67 Souvenir from an international vacation, maybe : COIN 68 Latin “is” : EST 69 Travel-size makeup bag : VANITYCASE 70 Multitude : HOST 71 Space station from 1986 to 2001 : MIR 72 Some volunteer babysitters : AUNTS 73 Way to be brushed or pulled : ASIDE 75 Medicare section that covers ambulance services : PARTB 77 Windows might be found on these : PCS 78 ___ pan : CREPE 79 Cry during an argument between siblings : MOM 82 Neighbor of Latvia : BELARUS 84 Stopping points for runners : BASES 85 Public squares : FORA 86 Court staffers : LAWCLERKS 88 Brought to tears, say : MOVED 89 Object of knightly quests : GRAIL 90 Eight, in Italian : OTTO 91 Only African nation where Spanish is an official language : EQUATORIALGUINEA 94 Author Silverstein : SHEL 95 Second-place finish? : ALTERNATEENDING 96 One of four for F.D.R. : TERM 97 They’re usually written in December : LETTERSTOSANTA

Down