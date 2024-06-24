NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, December 22

1 Shipwreck’s resting place, with “the” : DEPTHS
2 English city in the county of Devon : EXETER
3 Garments with strings : APRONS
4 Makes like a melting icicle : DRIPS
5 You shouldn’t settle for it : LESS
6 “Well, kinda” : ISH
7 One-named singer of 2008’s “American Boy” : ESTELLE
8 Hybrid dog breed with curly hair : SCHNOODLE
9 Master’s musts : THESES
10 Whale constellation : CETUS
11 Feel sore : ACHE
12 It’s a bout done! : TKO
13 Despot’s undoing : COUP
14 Annual science fiction awards : HUGOS
15 Tradition at the end of a graduation ceremony : CAPTOSS
16 Second-smallest U.S. state capital by population, after Montpelier : PIERRE
17 Like new matches : UNLIT
18 Out of ___ : STEP
20 What a waltzer counts to : THREE
23 Emotion picture? : TEARJERKER
28 Trades jabs : SPARS
3 Any of the meats in a turducken, e.g. : FOWL
33 Cocktail made from peach nectar and Prosecco : BELLINI
34 Letter before iota : THETA
35 Drink brand with lizards in its logo : SOBE
36 Sweats : PERSPIRES
38 Members of a publishing dynasty : HEARSTS
39 “60 Minutes” journalist Lesley : STAHL
40 Protest that goes nowhere? : SITIN
42 Relaxed gait : JOGTROT
44 “We’re being framed!” : ITSASETUP
45 Sport with a chair umpire : TENNIS
46 Briefly : FORABIT
47 Textile with roots in the Scottish Highlands : TARTAN
48 More sardonic : WRYER
49 Ski lodge beverages : COCOAS
50 Most populous city in the European Union : BERLIN
51 Prominent feature of Rudolph : REDNOSE
52 Drink made with steamed milk : LATTE
53 Chain store that sells many of its items for $1.25, curiously : DOLLARTREE
56 Dudes abide by it : BROCODE
58 Party game in which participants try to identify a secret assassin : MAFIA
59 Demanding sorts : DIVAS
61 Bits of trivia : FACTS
65 Align, as audio to video : SYNC
66 Foldable parts of some cars : REARSEATS
69 Widely shared, say : VIRAL
70 Hula swayers : HIPS
71 ___ X : MALCOLM
74 Small plant germ : SEEDLET
75 Alloy containing tin : PEWTER
76 Head-to-toe Islamic garment : BURQA
78 Expensive appetizer : CAVIAR
79 Jazz standard with the lyric “I’m so tired of paying my dues” : MOANIN
80 Get acclimated : ORIENT
81 Spanish city where Picasso was born : MALAGA
82 Cats do it with their tongues : BATHE
83 Día de los Muertos prop : SKULL
84 Transported, as by water : BORNE
85 Surrealist Kahlo : FRIDA
86 Without a clue : LOST
87 Fully fill : SATE
88 French for “death” : MORT
89 Revs, as an engine : GUNS
92 Holiday in which bánh chung cakes are eaten : TET
93 Prefix with -graphic : GEO