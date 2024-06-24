 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, December 22

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Reality show about the perils of crabbing in the Bering Sea : DEADLIESTCATCH
15 Apple cores, for short? : CPUS
19 Fast lane : EXPRESSCHECKOUT
21 “___ No Sunshine” (1971 Bill Withers hit) : AINT
22 “God forbid!” : PERISHTHETHOUGHT
24 “O Rei do Futebol,” to Brazilians : PELE
25 Sporty car roof options : TTOPS
26 Subsequently occur : ENSUE
27 Bioré product : PORESTRIP
29 Sitters on the farm : HENS
30 Sheets of floating ice : FLOES
31 Shanghai or Shenzhen : SEAPORT
32 Grp. that’s a year above 41-Across : SRS
33 Vaquero’s ties : BOLOS
34 1/48 of a cup: Abbr. : TSP
37 Wipe out at one’s desk, say : ERASE
38 Cut down : HEWED
39 Rentals at a bowling alley : SHOES
41 Grp. that’s a year below 32-Across : JRS
42 Solidify, as a jiggly dessert : JELL
43 Rhyming toys with colored pegs : LITEBRITES
46 Online initialism of excitement : FTW
49 Rhyme for “soul” in “Frosty the Snowman” : COAL
50 One catching bugs : BETATESTER
51 Jungle warning : ROAR
52 Amusement park attraction that often ends in a splash : LOGRIDE
54 Doo-wop’s ___ Na Na : SHA
55 Frozen yogurt chain with a fruity name : PINKBERRY
57 Pretends all is well : ACTSNORMAL
59 Part of many an anniversary celebration : DINNERDATE
60 Wrap sheets? : TORTILLAS
61 Many a Christmas tree : FIR
62 Part of a jail cell : IRONBAR
63 New Mexico’s ___ Pueblo : TAOS
64 Godsends : LIFESAVERS
67 Souvenir from an international vacation, maybe : COIN
68 Latin “is” : EST
69 Travel-size makeup bag : VANITYCASE
70 Multitude : HOST
71 Space station from 1986 to 2001 : MIR
72 Some volunteer babysitters : AUNTS
73 Way to be brushed or pulled : ASIDE
75 Medicare section that covers ambulance services : PARTB
77 Windows might be found on these : PCS
78 ___ pan : CREPE
79 Cry during an argument between siblings : MOM
82 Neighbor of Latvia : BELARUS
84 Stopping points for runners : BASES
85 Public squares : FORA
86 Court staffers : LAWCLERKS
88 Brought to tears, say : MOVED
89 Object of knightly quests : GRAIL
90 Eight, in Italian : OTTO
91 Only African nation where Spanish is an official language : EQUATORIALGUINEA
94 Author Silverstein : SHEL
95 Second-place finish? : ALTERNATEENDING
96 One of four for F.D.R. : TERM
97 They’re usually written in December : LETTERSTOSANTA
Related

Down

1 Shipwreck’s resting place, with “the” : DEPTHS
2 English city in the county of Devon : EXETER
3 Garments with strings : APRONS
4 Makes like a melting icicle : DRIPS
5 You shouldn’t settle for it : LESS
6 “Well, kinda” : ISH
7 One-named singer of 2008’s “American Boy” : ESTELLE
8 Hybrid dog breed with curly hair : SCHNOODLE
9 Master’s musts : THESES
10 Whale constellation : CETUS
11 Feel sore : ACHE
12 It’s a bout done! : TKO
13 Despot’s undoing : COUP
14 Annual science fiction awards : HUGOS
15 Tradition at the end of a graduation ceremony : CAPTOSS
16 Second-smallest U.S. state capital by population, after Montpelier : PIERRE
17 Like new matches : UNLIT
18 Out of ___ : STEP
20 What a waltzer counts to : THREE
23 Emotion picture? : TEARJERKER
28 Trades jabs : SPARS
3 Any of the meats in a turducken, e.g. : FOWL
33 Cocktail made from peach nectar and Prosecco : BELLINI
34 Letter before iota : THETA
35 Drink brand with lizards in its logo : SOBE
36 Sweats : PERSPIRES
38 Members of a publishing dynasty : HEARSTS
39 “60 Minutes” journalist Lesley : STAHL
40 Protest that goes nowhere? : SITIN
42 Relaxed gait : JOGTROT
44 “We’re being framed!” : ITSASETUP
45 Sport with a chair umpire : TENNIS
46 Briefly : FORABIT
47 Textile with roots in the Scottish Highlands : TARTAN
48 More sardonic : WRYER
49 Ski lodge beverages : COCOAS
50 Most populous city in the European Union : BERLIN
51 Prominent feature of Rudolph : REDNOSE
52 Drink made with steamed milk : LATTE
53 Chain store that sells many of its items for $1.25, curiously : DOLLARTREE
56 Dudes abide by it : BROCODE
58 Party game in which participants try to identify a secret assassin : MAFIA
59 Demanding sorts : DIVAS
61 Bits of trivia : FACTS
65 Align, as audio to video : SYNC
66 Foldable parts of some cars : REARSEATS
69 Widely shared, say : VIRAL
70 Hula swayers : HIPS
71 ___ X : MALCOLM
74 Small plant germ : SEEDLET
75 Alloy containing tin : PEWTER
76 Head-to-toe Islamic garment : BURQA
78 Expensive appetizer : CAVIAR
79 Jazz standard with the lyric “I’m so tired of paying my dues” : MOANIN
80 Get acclimated : ORIENT
81 Spanish city where Picasso was born : MALAGA
82 Cats do it with their tongues : BATHE
83 Día de los Muertos prop : SKULL
84 Transported, as by water : BORNE
85 Surrealist Kahlo : FRIDA
86 Without a clue : LOST
87 Fully fill : SATE
88 French for “death” : MORT
89 Revs, as an engine : GUNS
92 Holiday in which bánh chung cakes are eaten : TET
93 Prefix with -graphic : GEO

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
NYT Spelling Bee: answers for Friday, May 10
NYT Spelling Bee logo.

Obsessed with New York Times' games? So are we, and Spelling Bee is one of our favorites. But just like any other NYT game — Wordle, Connections, Strands, and The Mini — we have trouble finishing it occasionally.

If you're stuck on today's Spelling Bee, we're here to help. Check out the article below for a refresher on how to play the game and a list of all the possible words you could spell today.
How to play Spelling Bee

Read more
LinkedIn adding word games so you can procrastinate at work
A LinkedIn mobile app store page displayed on a mobile device.

LinkedIn may exist to help professionals look for new job opportunities and network with others in the same field, but it could soon become the place for a bit of downtime, too.

Why? Because it's planning to introduce games to its platform.

Read more
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more