NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, December 23

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Christmas baubles, often : ORBS 5 Ontario-based network that aired “Schitt’s Creek” : CBC 8 Billiards bounces : CAROMS 14 Leafy vegetable in some Caesar salads : KALE 15 Former N.B.A. star ___ Ming : YAO 16 “So done with that” : OVERIT 17 *Hodgepodge bowlful of munchies : SNACKMIX 19 Become a new country, in a way : SECEDE 20 Horses’ homes : STABLES 22 Joie de vivre : ELAN 23 Trim from the roster : CUT 25 *Buses, trains, subways, etc. : MASSTRANSIT 28 Worldwide : GLOBAL 30 Hoppy holiday? : EASTER 31 The “I” of FYI, for short : INFO 32 Look forward to : AWAIT 34 CBS late show hosted by Taylor Tomlinson … or where to find the first words of the answers to the starred clues : AFTERMIDNIGHT 40 Dirty, like a chimney : SOOTY 41 Q: “Why shouldn’t you tell secrets on a farm?” A: “Because the corn has ___!” : EARS 43 Whipped dessert : MOUSSE 46 ___ Mae (college loan provider) : SALLIE 48 *Rodeo footwear : COWBOYBOOTS 51 Sly animal : FOX 52 The “A” in A.D. : ANNO 53 Money owed : ARREARS 55 Tire patterns : TREADS 58 *Portrait artist’s medium : OILPAINT 61 Rich cakes : TORTES 62 ___ de plume : NOM 63 P, R, N, D or L : GEAR 64 Military affirmative : YESSIR 65 Musician/activist Yoko : ONO 66 Award such as Best Comeback Athlete or Best Team : ESPY

Down