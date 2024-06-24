 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, December 23

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Christmas baubles, often : ORBS
5 Ontario-based network that aired “Schitt’s Creek” : CBC
8 Billiards bounces : CAROMS
14 Leafy vegetable in some Caesar salads : KALE
15 Former N.B.A. star ___ Ming : YAO
16 “So done with that” : OVERIT
17 *Hodgepodge bowlful of munchies : SNACKMIX
19 Become a new country, in a way : SECEDE
20 Horses’ homes : STABLES
22 Joie de vivre : ELAN
23 Trim from the roster : CUT
25 *Buses, trains, subways, etc. : MASSTRANSIT
28 Worldwide : GLOBAL
30 Hoppy holiday? : EASTER
31 The “I” of FYI, for short : INFO
32 Look forward to : AWAIT
34 CBS late show hosted by Taylor Tomlinson … or where to find the first words of the answers to the starred clues : AFTERMIDNIGHT
40 Dirty, like a chimney : SOOTY
41 Q: “Why shouldn’t you tell secrets on a farm?” A: “Because the corn has ___!” : EARS
43 Whipped dessert : MOUSSE
46 ___ Mae (college loan provider) : SALLIE
48 *Rodeo footwear : COWBOYBOOTS
51 Sly animal : FOX
52 The “A” in A.D. : ANNO
53 Money owed : ARREARS
55 Tire patterns : TREADS
58 *Portrait artist’s medium : OILPAINT
61 Rich cakes : TORTES
62 ___ de plume : NOM
63 P, R, N, D or L : GEAR
64 Military affirmative : YESSIR
65 Musician/activist Yoko : ONO
66 Award such as Best Comeback Athlete or Best Team : ESPY
Related

Down

1 Gives the green light : OKS
2 Operated : RAN
3 Words after “3, 2, 1 …” : BLASTOFF
4 Religious offshoot : SECT
5 Drum kit component : CYMBAL
6 Backs out at the last second : BAILS
7 Rowing crew captains, informally : COXES
8 Counterpart of sin, in trigonometry : COS
9 “___ Maria” (hymn) : AVE
10 Like yesterday : RECENT
11 Ending words of an ultimatum : ORELSE
12 Where juggling balls are often seen : MIDAIR
13 Arterial insert : STENT
18 ___ Sutra : KAMA
21 Unwavering : STEADY
23 Hollywood special effects, for short : CGI
24 Forearm bone : ULNA
26 Rarity in a drought : RAIN
27 Sparkling Italian wine, or the region it comes from : ASTI
29 Spam spreader : BOT
32 Single-celled organism : AMOEBA
33 Cleverness : WIT
35 Canadian gas brand : ESSO
36 Optimistic, like an outlook : ROSY
37 Hair stiffener : GEL
38 Two equal parts, to kids : HALFSIES
39 Duo + one : TRIO
42 Madonna coffee table book released a day after her 1992 album “Erotica” : SEX
43 Marilyn of Hollywood : MONROE
44 Deed holders : OWNERS
45 W.W. II naval menaces : UBOATS
46 Heavenly protector of sailors : STELMO
47 “I need it yesterday!” : ASAP
48 Snarky, as a remark : CATTY
49 University of Maine town : ORONO
50 Constellation with a belt : ORION
54 Apt anagram of ANGER minus N : RAGE
56 Opus ___ : DEI
57 Latvia or Estonia, pre-1991: Abbr. : SSR
59 Short snooze : NAP
60 Give some effort : TRY

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
LinkedIn adding word games so you can procrastinate at work
A LinkedIn mobile app store page displayed on a mobile device.

LinkedIn may exist to help professionals look for new job opportunities and network with others in the same field, but it could soon become the place for a bit of downtime, too.

Why? Because it's planning to introduce games to its platform.

Read more
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more
3 games leaving Xbox Game Pass you should play this weekend (December 20-22)
A custom car built drives around Lego 2K Drive.

No more new games are coming to Xbox Game Pass for the rest of 2024. In fact, the service is going to lose some games at the end of the month. All of the games leaving the service on December 31 are very entertaining, and the lineup encompasses wacky racing games, hardcore strategy games about the history of humanity, and goofy fighting games where players control cute animals. These games are worth checking out this weekend as they're leaving Microsoft's gaming subscription service very soon.
Lego 2K Drive

Racing games are some of the most approachable ones out there, so it makes sense that the genre would be a perfect fit for a Lego game. Visual Concepts and 2K went a step further than they had to with Lego 2K Drive, though, adding large open areas full of missions and minigames to experience. Lego 2K Drive is a light and breezy arcade-like racer that doesn't ask too much from players unless they want to spend a lot of time building vehicles piece by piece. After this game leaves the service at the end of the month, Forza Horizon 5 will be your only option when it comes to open-world racing games on Xbox Game Pass.

Read more